Only one NFL team is currently favored in each of its games for the 2025 season. Surprisingly, that team isn't the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, last year's Super Bowl participants. Instead, the team that holds that dubious distinction is the Buffalo Bills, who are surely hoping that this is the year they finally break their drought without a Super Bowl appearance, which currently stands at 32 years.

The five-time reigning AFC East champions are currently the only team in the NFL favored to win every game on the early betting lines. BetMGM currently has the Bills' total wins set at over/under 11.5, so despite being favored in each of their games, Buffalo is not expected to run the table this regular season while becoming only the third team in NFL history to do so. BetMGM has also given the Bills the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

2025 NFL win totals picks, best bets for AFC East: Bills, Patriots both fly over projected total Tyler Sullivan

Buffalo was actually favored in every game back in 2022. That season, the Bills went 13-3 but were only 8-7-1 against the spread.

Here's a look at the Bills' game-by-game odds for the 2025 regular season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This isn't going on a limb, but, based on history and how their schedule shakes out, the odds of the Bills going undefeated this season is about as good as Tiger Woods winning a major this year. Along with facing both of last year's Super Bowl teams, the Bills face a daunting six-game stretch starting in Week 9. Over that span, the Bills will face four teams that made the playoffs last year and a Bengals team that flattened them in Buffalo when the two teams faced off in the 2022 AFC division round.

While their odds at going undefeated are slim, the Bills should be the clear favorite to win the AFC East yet again. Buffalo's roster, after all, features reigning league MVP Josh Allen, running back James Cook, and a defense that has added several notable pieces this offseason, including former Defensive Rookie of the Year Joey Bosa and first-round pick Maxwell Hairston.