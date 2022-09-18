It's Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 2 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 2 schedule

Thursday

Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Panthers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Commanders at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Texans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (Preview)

Super Bowl hopefuls look for first win

Of the four teams who made the conference championship last season,the Chiefs were the only one to come away with a victory in Week 1. Each conference's No. 1 seed also dropped their first game.

All of those teams (Rams, Bengals, 49ers, Packers, Titans) will be looking to forget about their opening results and start playing like clubs who entered the season with high expectations. And aside from the Titans, who are double-digit underdogs to the Bills on "Monday Night Football," they have favorable matchups to get back on track. (The teams are favored by an average of more than nine points in Week 2.)

Win this week, and their respective fan bases can take a deep breath after a worrying start. But lose as more than a touchdown favorite to drop to 0-2, and there will be lots of questions for the coaches and players about what's gone wrong.