It's Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines -- starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany -- and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Panthers 25, Falcons 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16 (in Germany) (Takeaways)

Vikings at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Justin Fields continues to dominate

The Bears offense, believe it or not, has been very fun to watch over the past several weeks. Much of the entertainment value is Justin Fields making baffling plays with his legs, but he can also sling it. In addition to his 74 rushing yards so far, he's completed 10 of his 14 passes for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Cole Kmet.

Mostert moseys into the end zone

Raheem Mostert is a smooth runner, which he showed by leisurely weaving in and out of the Browns defense for the score from 24 yards out.

Slayin' the Texans defense

The Giants let the Texans hang around in the first half, but another big play from Darius Slayton has New York in firm control to start the third quarter. Despite falling down, Daniel Jones got the pass off in the left flat. Slayton, with help from the helpless Houston defense, did the rest en route to a 54-yard touchdown.

Josh Allen doing his thing

Josh Allen looks just fine after nearly missing this contest with an elbow injury. He led the Bills to 24 first-half points, including this 11-yard strike to Gabe Davis before intermission.

Let Russ cook?

188 yards? On just 11 completions? That's the Russell Wilson we loved watching in Seattle -- when Pete Carroll actually let him cook -- and he's back at it again versus the Titans. Here was the biggest play of the first half: a 66-yard pitch and catch. to undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil.

Tua on a dime

Tua Tagovailoa is playing with so much confidence this season, and it's continued Sunday against the Browns. Check out this dime to Trent Sherfield for the score. Heckuva catch, too!

MVS TD

The MVS stands for, you guessed it (hopefully), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and the TD stands for the 18-yard catch that doubled the Chiefs advantage.

Pierce breaks free

Everyone has been talking about the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but there's another running back who deserves your attention. It's Dameon Pierce, and here he is exploding up the middle for a 44-yard pickup.

Pittsburgh pigeons



First there was the MetLife Stadium black cat, and now we have the Pittsburgh pigeons. Seriously, check out of these birds just casually watching first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. No price of admission, either!

Pretty catch

Early nominee for catch of the day has to be Courtland Sutton, who made a great one-handed catch while falling to the ground. 16-yard pickup.

Singletary x2

The Bills went three-and-out on their first possession, then turned into what they've been doing all season and started gashing the Vikings defense. They scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, both by Devin Singletary.

Toney TD

In the second game with his new team, former first-round WR Kadarius Toney made his presence felt, hopping (seriously), into the end zone for his first-career score.

Giants strike first

If you thought the 6-2 Giants would come back down to Earth off the bye week, you'd be wrong -- for now. Great start for New York, which forced a quick three-and-out and then drove 68 yards for an opening-drive touchdown. Getting the score was third-year tight end Lawrence Cager, who signed to the team's practice squad in mid-October. A month later, his third-career catch went for the first touchdown of his career.

Justin Jefferson off to incredible start

Perfect start for the 7-1 Vikings. After forcing the Bills into a three-and-out, Minnesota drove right down the field thanks almost exclusively to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. The duo connected twice, the first for a 46-yard gain and the second for a 22-yard touchdown.

Opening onside kick!!!

Doug Pederson, YOU DOG! What a gutsy, genius call to begin the game with an onside kick. And making it even better is that Riley Patterson recovered his own kick! When you're 9.5-point underdogs, you have to get creative. The Jaguars are off to a great start.

Who's in, who's out at QB?

Four starting quarterbacks enter Sunday with a questionable tag: Josh Allen (Bills, elbow), Ryan Tannehill (Titans, ankle), Matthew Stafford (Rams, concussion) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals, hamstring). So who's going to suit up? And who will be sidelined? Here's the latest:

Josh Allen: ACTIVE ( set to start

NFL Media reported Saturday evening that Allen, who has been dealing with a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, is set to start vs. the Vikings. Allen, who practiced sparingly throughout the week, is able to grip the ball and threw some passes Friday, per Ian Rapoport. The Bills announced on Sundayannounced on Sunday that Allen is indeed active.

Ryan Tannehill: ACTIVE ( set to start

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Tannehill is expected to start against the Broncos. Tannehill was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday but practiced in full Thursday, apparently giving the Titans enough confidence to re-insert their veteran signal-caller as the starter for Week 10.

Matthew Stafford: Long shot to play

Stafford, who entered concussion protocol Tuesday, is a long shot to play, according to NFL Media. If Stafford can't play, John Wolford would get the start under center.

Kyler Murray: Unlikely to play

Kyler Murray will work out pregame to see if he can play, per NFL Media, but it's unlikely he'll be able to go due to a hamstring injury. "He's still moving very gingerly," according to Ian Rapoport. If Murray can't play, veteran Colt McCoy would be QB1.