It's Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines -- starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany -- and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Panthers 25, Falcons 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16 (in Germany) (Takeaways)

Steelers 20, Saints 10 (Takeaways)

Vikings 33, Bills 30 (OT) (Recap)

Titans 17, Broncos 10 (Recap)

Lions 31, Bears 30 (Recap)

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17 (Recap)

Dolphins 39, Browns 17 (Takeaways)

Giants 24, Texans 16 (Recap)

Colts at Raiders (Gametracker)

Cardinals at Rams (Gametracker)

Cowboys at Packers (Gametracker)

Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Vikings WIN!

After somehow tying the game with a field goal at the end of regulation, the Bills were in position to defeat the Vikings with a touchdown in overtime. But Josh Allen, who has been careless with the ball in recent weeks, tried to thread the needle in the end zone and was intercepted for the second time by veteran Patrick Peterson, ending the game. As they've done all season, the Vikings survived again to move to 8-1.

FUMBLE TD!

Kneeling is usually the safest way to secure a win in the final moments. But on your own 1-inch line, that's not possible. You have to try to move forward to avoid a safety. That's what Josh Allen was planning to do -- only he didn't handle the snap cleanly. The ball hit the field, and Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone, impossibly giving the Vikings the lead.

STUFFED!

Fourth-and-goal. One-inch line. 50 seconds. Needing a touchdown. Unsurprisingly, the Vikings called a quarterback sneak for Kirk Cousins. Fall forward and Minnesota would be ahead. Only Cousins couldn't get there, getting stopped JUST SHORT of the goal line. Buffalo ball.

Catch of the year!

The Vikings had one chance to keep the game alive. Fourth-and-18 from their own 27-yard line, two minutes to play. Cousins, with no one seemingly open, made the best decision -- which in this case was just to throw the ball up to Justin Jefferson, who had been gashing the Bills defense all day. And somehow, miraculously, Jefferson came down with the ball to keep the game alive. You may not see a better catch (given the circumstances) the rest of 2022.

Lions hold on!

Despite 147 more yards on the ground and two touchdowns -- plus two more through the air -- Justin Fields couldn't lead the Bears past the division rival Lions in the final moments. Julian Okwara made the play defensively with a fourth-down sack, and then Jamaal Williams sealed it with a first down on the ground. Third win of the season for the Lions.

FIVE YEARS!

Sept. 17, 2017 -- that's the last time Vikings fullback C.J. Ham rushed for a touchdown. It was his second career game after signing with Minnesota out of Augustana (SD) the year before.

Nov. 13, 2022 -- this is the second time Ham has rushed for a touchdown. Incredibly, it took more than five years bewteen his first and second, but it was important nonetheless, pulling the Vikings within four.

Kirk x2

The Jaguars are still fighting despite facing a 17-point deficit. Christian Kirk has been great for Jacksonville, going over 100 yards and catching two touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence.

End-zone INT

The Bills were going for the kill on fourth-and-2 from the Vikings' seven-yard line. Instead, Allen threw the ball right to Patrick Peterson in the red zone to keep Minnesota within striking distance.

Diggs!

Courtland Sutton had the catch of the day earlier. That's no more after what Stefon Diggs did on this 25-yard gain.

JUSTIN. FIELDS.

Seriously, c'mon Justin Fields. Quarterbacks shouldn't be able to do this at any level, never mind the NFL. What a turnaround it's been from the dangerous dual threat, who went from struggling sophomore to electric franchise QB in Chicago.

Flea-flicker!

The Titans executed the flea-flicker PERFECTLY to take the lead over the Broncos. Derrick Henry took the hand-off and then flipped it back to Ryan Tannehill, who found a WIDE OPEN Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the right sideline. After making the catch, he had one man to beat. Easy money for the 63-yard score.

Dalvin 1, James 0

Dalvin Cook reminded the Bills, and the rest of the NFL, who the best Cook brother is. With rookie James Cook watching from the Buffalo sideline, Dalvin ripped one of the longest runs in the NFL this season. 81 yards to the HOUSE, and he was barely touched in the process.

Spin-o-rama



You can only contain Nick Chubb for so long, which the Dolphins learned early in the fourth quarter. And this is what makes Chubb so special: he can spin off of a defender, regain his balance and still rumble the 25 yards into the end zone.

Mahomes mania

Patrick Mahomes has been on another level this season. He entered Sunday with a 21-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and he's padded to his stats against the Jaguars. In just three quarters, he's already thrown for 263 yards and four touchdowns, keeping the Chiefs in complete control.

Justin Fields continues to dominate

The Bears offense, believe it or not, has been very fun to watch over the past several weeks. Much of the entertainment value is Justin Fields making baffling plays with his legs, but he can also sling it. In addition to his 74 rushing yards so far, he's completed 10 of his 14 passes for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Cole Kmet.

Mostert moseys into the end zone

Raheem Mostert is a smooth runner, which he showed by leisurely weaving in and out of the Browns defense for the score from 24 yards out.

Slayin' the Texans defense

The Giants let the Texans hang around in the first half, but another big play from Darius Slayton has New York in firm control to start the third quarter. Despite falling down, Daniel Jones got the pass off in the left flat. Slayton, with help from the helpless Houston defense, did the rest en route to a 54-yard touchdown.

Josh Allen doing his thing

Josh Allen looks just fine after nearly missing this contest with an elbow injury. He led the Bills to 24 first-half points, including this 11-yard strike to Gabe Davis before intermission.

Let Russ cook?

188 yards? On just 11 completions? That's the Russell Wilson we loved watching in Seattle -- when Pete Carroll actually let him cook -- and he's back at it again versus the Titans. Here was the biggest play of the first half: a 66-yard pitch and catch. to undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil.

Tua on a dime

Tua Tagovailoa is playing with so much confidence this season, and it's continued Sunday against the Browns. Check out this dime to Trent Sherfield for the score. Heckuva catch, too!

MVS TD

The MVS stands for, you guessed it (hopefully), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and the TD stands for the 18-yard catch that doubled the Chiefs advantage.

Pierce breaks free

Everyone has been talking about the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but there's another running back who deserves your attention. It's Dameon Pierce, and here he is exploding up the middle for a 44-yard pickup.

Pittsburgh pigeons



First there was the MetLife Stadium black cat, and now we have the Pittsburgh pigeons. Seriously, check out of these birds just casually watching first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. No price of admission, either!

Pretty catch

Early nominee for catch of the day has to be Courtland Sutton, who made a great one-handed catch while falling to the ground. 16-yard pickup.

Singletary x2

The Bills went three-and-out on their first possession, then turned into what they've been doing all season and started gashing the Vikings defense. They scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, both by Devin Singletary.

Toney TD

In the second game with his new team, former first-round WR Kadarius Toney made his presence felt, hopping (seriously), into the end zone for his first-career score.

Giants strike first

If you thought the 6-2 Giants would come back down to Earth off the bye week, you'd be wrong -- for now. Great start for New York, which forced a quick three-and-out and then drove 68 yards for an opening-drive touchdown. Getting the score was third-year tight end Lawrence Cager, who signed to the team's practice squad in mid-October. A month later, his third-career catch went for the first touchdown of his career.

Justin Jefferson off to incredible start

Perfect start for the 7-1 Vikings. After forcing the Bills into a three-and-out, Minnesota drove right down the field thanks almost exclusively to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. The duo connected twice, the first for a 46-yard gain and the second for a 22-yard touchdown.

Opening onside kick!!!

Doug Pederson, YOU DOG! What a gutsy, genius call to begin the game with an onside kick. And making it even better is that Riley Patterson recovered his own kick! When you're 9.5-point underdogs, you have to get creative. The Jaguars are off to a great start.

Who's in, who's out at QB?

Four starting quarterbacks enter Sunday with a questionable tag: Josh Allen (Bills, elbow), Ryan Tannehill (Titans, ankle), Matthew Stafford (Rams, concussion) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals, hamstring). So who's going to suit up? And who will be sidelined? Here's the latest:

Josh Allen: ACTIVE ( set to start

NFL Media reported Saturday evening that Allen, who has been dealing with a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, is set to start vs. the Vikings. Allen, who practiced sparingly throughout the week, is able to grip the ball and threw some passes Friday, per Ian Rapoport. The Bills announced on Sundayannounced on Sunday that Allen is indeed active.

Ryan Tannehill: ACTIVE ( set to start

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Tannehill is expected to start against the Broncos. Tannehill was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday but practiced in full Thursday, apparently giving the Titans enough confidence to re-insert their veteran signal-caller as the starter for Week 10.

Matthew Stafford: Long shot to play

Stafford, who entered concussion protocol Tuesday, is a long shot to play, according to NFL Media. If Stafford can't play, John Wolford would get the start under center.

Kyler Murray: Unlikely to play

Kyler Murray will work out pregame to see if he can play, per NFL Media, but it's unlikely he'll be able to go due to a hamstring injury. "He's still moving very gingerly," according to Ian Rapoport. If Murray can't play, veteran Colt McCoy would be QB1.