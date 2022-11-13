It's Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines -- starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany -- and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Panthers 25, Falcons 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Seahawks at Buccaneers (Germany), 9:30 a.m. ET (Gametracker)

Vikings at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Who's in, who's out at QB?

Four starting quarterbacks enter Sunday with a questionable tag: Josh Allen (Bills, elbow), Ryan Tannehill (Titans, ankle), Matthew Stafford (Rams, concussion) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals, hamstring). So who's going to suit up? And who will be sidelined? Here's the latest:

Josh Allen: ACTIVE ( set to start

NFL Media reported Saturday evening that Allen, who has been dealing with a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, is set to start vs. the Vikings. Allen, who practiced sparingly throughout the week, is able to grip the ball and threw some passes Friday, per Ian Rapoport. The Bills announced on Sundayannounced on Sunday that Allen is indeed active.

Ryan Tannehill: ACTIVE ( set to start

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Tannehill is expected to start against the Broncos. Tannehill was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday but practiced in full Thursday, apparently giving the Titans enough confidence to re-insert their veteran signal-caller as the starter for Week 10.

Matthew Stafford: Long shot to play

Stafford, who entered concussion protocol Tuesday, is a long shot to play, according to NFL Media. If Stafford can't play, John Wolford would get the start under center.

Kyler Murray: Unlikely to play

Kyler Murray will work out pregame to see if he can play, per NFL Media, but it's unlikely he'll be able to go due to a hamstring injury. "He's still moving very gingerly," according to Ian Rapoport. If Murray can't play, veteran Colt McCoy would be QB1.