It's Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 11 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Titans 27, Packers 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Patriots 10, Jets 3 (Takeaways)

Lions 31, Giants 18 (Takeaways)

Eagles 17, Colts 16 (Takeaways)

Bills 31, Browns 23 (Takeaways)

Falcons 27, Bears 24 (Recap)

Saints 27, Rams 20 (Recap)

Commanders 23, Texans 10 (Recap)

Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

49ers at Cardinals (in Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Leaping into the end zone

Najee Harris' disappointing season took a positive turn last week when he gobbled up 99 yards on 20 carries in the Steelers' win over the Saints. He's off to another good start Sunday, highlighted by a 19-yard score in which he leapt across the goal line.

TD No. 9

No one has caught more touchdowns this season than Davante Adams, who just ran away from two defenders to bring in a perfectly thrown ball from Derek Carr. The 31-yard score marked Adams' ninth of the year, breaking a tie with Travis Kelce for the most in the NFL.

Perfectly executed screen

Samaje Perine should get his wide receivers something nice for all the work they did on his 29-yard touchdown. Perine was actually in front of two of his linemen after making the catch, but he still was able to scamper down the right sideline because of the great blocks from his fellow skill players. Bengals retake the lead over the Steelers.

Welcome back, Zeke

The calls for Tony Pollard to have a bigger workload are completely valid (our Jared Dubin's laid out why earlier this week), but where he doesn't compare to Ezekiel Elliott is at the goal line. We saw exactly that late in the first quarter Sunday. Pollard, who had two big runs on the drive, was stuffed twice right outside the goal line. That's when the Cowboys brought in Zeke, who after missing the past two games crossed the goal line for his fifth score of the season.

Adam Vinatieri's record lives



One of the highlights of Adam Vinatieri's future Hall of Fame career was when he made 44 consecutive field goals spanning from 2015 to 2016. That record has been safe since, though entering Sunday, the Raiders' Daniel Carlson had made 41 in a row. He had a chance to make that 42 in the first quarter against the Broncos -- except he pushed his 44-yard wide right. Carlson will have to settle for third behind Mike Vanderjagt and Vinatieri.

Game-winning punt return!!!

Unbelievable. In what would have been in the conversation for worst game of the entire season, the Patriots-Jets finish was one of the best we'll see all year. On the 16th punt (!) of the afternoon, rookie Marcus Jones fielded the ball at his own 26-yard line, broke to the outside, saw a crease up the sideline and exploded through it. With one man to beat, Jones decisively cut back to the middle of the field and left the punter in the dust, crossing the goal line with just 5 seconds to play to lift the Patriots to a huge division victory.

Hurts helps Eagles survive

If you want something done, do it yourself. Jalen Hurts did just that with the game on the line as he took the shotgun snap, took a two-step drop, planted and exploded up the middle before waltzing across the goal line. For as bad as Philadelphia played, Hurts' touchdown in the final two minutes turned out to be a game-winning score.

FINALLY!

It's actually impressive that the Panthers and Ravens combined for zero touchdowns in the first three-and-a-half quarters. Lamar Jackson finally said, 'enough of that,' taking the zone-read keeper off right tackle for the 1-yard score.

Fields' magic leads to TD

Justin Fields seems to have passed Kyler Murray as the closest thing in the NFL to Lamar Jackson, and his scrambling magic was on fully display on a crucial third-and-12 inside the red zone. After avoiding defenders for about 10 seconds, Fields finally found Equanimeous St. Brown for the first-down conversion. A few plays later, the game was all tied up on David Montgomery's touchdown run.

Mariota moseys into the end zone

The Bears jumped out to a 10-point lead, but it's been all Falcons since. Make that 17 unanswered points after Marcus Mariota's 10-yard scamper gave Atlanta back the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Eagles had life...

It took three quarters, but the Eagles are finally playing like a team that shares the best record in the NFL. First Jalen Hurts delivered a laser to Quez Watkins for the touchdown -- the team's first of the game. -- and on the ensuing possession, the defense stripped Jonathan Taylor to set up Philadelphia in Colts territory.

Well, they were playing like an 8-1 team ... until A.J. Brown fumbled, giving the ball right back to the Colts, who are looking to pull a big-time upset.

Njoku goes UP

Bills safety Jordan Poyer dove at the legs of David Njoku, which is usually a good strategy against bigger pass-catchers. But Njoku had a feeling it was coming, so he SOARED over Poyer and landed on his feet before getting pushed out of bounds. Such an athletic play from the 6-foot-4, 246-pounder.

OLAVE

Yes, I yelled that in my head when rookie Chris Olave got behind the Rams defense and hauled in a 53-yard bomb from Andy Dalton. He's been awesome for New Orleans all season, and Sunday has been no different. He's caught four passes for 97 yards and the aformentioned score.

Someone might wanna cover Diggs

It doesn't matter that Stefon Diggs didn't have a target for the first 29 minutes, 46 seconds of the game. You don't just leave him WIDE OPEN in the end zone. The Browns completely forgot about the two-time Pro Bowler, allowing Josh Allen to find him for a five-yard score to take the lead before halftime.

NFL record!

No one has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson, who made everyone else on the field look like they were in slo-mo on his 103-YARD touchdown. Even at 31 years old, Patterson remain electric. It marked the ninth kick return score of his career, which broke the tie with Josh Cribbs for the most in NFL history.

10 in 10

Ten touchdowns in the past 10 quarters for Justin Fields, who carried the Bears' rushing attack in the first half. He's already racked up 73 yards on 14 carries and this four-yard rushing score.

Williams scores third TD on day, 12th on season

Jamaal Williams has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries, Williams has had a much more prominent role for the Lions. Even in games where Swift is involved, Williams has been almost automatic as the goal-line back. In scoring twice in the first half and once to begin the third quarter Sunday, Williams passed Nick Chubb for the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL this season with 12.

Williams also passes Barry Sanders for the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season.

Top draft pick ends streak

Daniel Jones had not thrown an interception since Week 3 (152 attempts), but that streak came to an end, courtesy of Lions top draft pick Aidan Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall selection dropped a few steps back into coverage and then PLUCKED the ball out of midair for his second interception of his rookie campaign.

ONE HAND

Justin Fields is the biggest reason for the Bears' offensive explosion in recent weeks, but he's not the only reason. Tight end Cole Kmet has played an integral role, too, with plays like this one, which went for 24 yards.

Big-man INT!

Who says 330-pounders can't catch! With the Ravens inside the red zone, Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy shed his block as Lamar Jackson prepared to throw, got his hands in the passing lane and then hauled in the interception to keep the game scoreless.

Samuel slips through the defense

The Commanders signed Curtis Samuel to be an all-around offensive weapon, and after injuries robbed him of nearly all of last season, he's making good on the team's investment. Check out this jet sweep to Samuel, who weaves in and out of the defense on his way to the end zone from 10 yards out.

BULL. RUSH.

Welcome to the NFL, Kenyon Green! The first-round guard has been solid for the Texans so far this season, but he had NO CHANCE against Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen. This is just disrespectful from Allen, who basically sacked Green and Davis Mills at the same time.

Tutu TD

With Cooper Kupp reportedly out six to eight weeks after ankle surgery, the other Rams receivers have to step up if they have any chance of getting back into the playoff race. 2021 second-rounder Tutu Atwell is doing his part, running past his defender down the left sideline and catching a dime from Matthew Stafford for the 62-yard touchdown.

Fields off to great start

Justin Fields has been electric over the past month, and the Falcons are getting an early taste of it Sunday. A huge kick return from rookie Velus Jones Jr. set up the Bears in plus territory, and Fields basically did the rest with nine rushing yards and a few completions, including this 16-yard scoring strike to Darnell Mooney.

London finds pay dirt

The run-heavy Falcons offense has overshadowed the talent and potential of Drake London, but the first-rounder made his presence known in the first quarter Sunday. His two-yard touchdown catch capped an impressive 10-play, 75-yard for Atlanta.

Browns strike first

For the second straight game, the Browns marched right down the field for a touchdown to start the game against a Super Bowl contender. Last week it was the Dolphins; this week, the Bills. Nine plays, 75 yards and this 25-yard touchdown strike from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper. Heck of a start for Cleveland, which is hoping this turns out better than last week. After going up 7-0 on Miami, the Browns ended up getting blown out, 39-17.

Pick-six!

Brutal start for the Texans' Davis Mills. He was looking for Brandin Cooks on his second pass of the game, only for Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller to jump the route, secure the interception and go untouched into the end zone for the 37-yard score.

JT

It's nice seeing Jonathan Taylor at full health. The reigning rushing champion had one of his best games of the season last week, and he's off to a great start Sunday, ripping off a 28-yard run on the Colts' opening drive against the Eagles. A few plays later, he got Indianapolis on the board first with a one-yard score.

Looking for playoff picture clarity

The Dolphins are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC, while the Bengals are ninth and on the outside looking in. However, only one game separates the two teams in the loss column. That's how jumbled up the AFC is right now.

Fortunately, Sunday's Week 11 slate should provide some clarity. If the Patriots can sweep the Jets, they'll have the same record but the all-important tiebreaker as they both look to make the postseason. Meanwhile, the Chargers have a massive opportunity not only to jump into a wild card spot, but also pull within one game of the top-seeded Chiefs if they can take them down on "Sunday Night Football." As for the Bengals, they'll be looking to keep pace with the AFC North-leading Ravens, but a road matchup with a stingy Steelers squad won't be easy.

In the NFC, things are far more clear -- though there are some showdowns that will surely impact playoff seeding. Can the Vikings stay hot against the Cowboys, staking their claim atop the conference? Can Washington move closer to a wild-card spot against the lowly Texans? And then there's the NFC West. If the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday night, they'll pull into a tie with the Seahawks atop the division. But lose to Arizona, and all of the sudden Kliff Kingsbury's team is square in the playoff mix.

There are still eight more Sundays of regular season football (including today), so a lot can happen between now and Week 18. But with the 2022 campaign more than halfway over, every result will impact who plays on and who stays home come January.