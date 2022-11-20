It's Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 11 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Titans 27, Packers 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Rams at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Commanders at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

49ers at Cardinals (in Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles had life...

It took three quarters, but the Eagles are finally playing like a team that shares the best record in the NFL. First Jalen Hurts delivered a laser to Quez Watkins for the touchdown -- the team's first of the game. -- and on the ensuing possession, the defense stripped Jonathan Taylor to set up Philadelphia in Colts territory.

Well, they were playing like an 8-1 ... until A.J. Brown fumbled, giving the ball right back to the Colts, who are looking to pull a big-time upset.

Njoku goes UP

Bills safety Jordan Poyer dove at the legs of David Njoku, which is usually a good strategy against bigger pass-catchers. But Njoku had a feeling it was coming, so he SOARED over Poyer and landed on his feet before getting pushed out of bounds. Such an athletic play from the 6-foot-4, 246-pounder.

OLAVE

Yes, I yelled that in my head when rookie Chris Olave got behind the Rams defense and hauled in a 53-yard bomb from Andy Dalton. He's been awesome for New Orleans all season, and Sunday has been no different. He's caught four passes for 97 yards and the aformentioned score.

Someone might wanna cover Diggs

It doesn't matter that Stefon Diggs didn't have a target for the first 29 minutes, 46 seconds of the game. You don't just leave him WIDE OPEN in the end zone. The Browns completely forgot about the two-time Pro Bowler, allowing Josh Allen to find him for a five-yard score to take the lead before halftime.

NFL record!

No one has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson, who made everyone else on the field look like they were in slo-mo on his 103-YARD touchdown. Even at 31 years old, Patterson remain electric. It marked the ninth kick return score of his career, which broke the tie with Josh Cribbs for the most in NFL history.

10 in 10

Ten touchdowns in the past 10 quarters for Justin Fields, who carried the Bears' rushing attack in the first half. He's already racked up 73 yards on 14 carries and this four-yard rushing score.

Williams scores third TD on day, 12th on season

Jamaal Williams has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries, Williams has had a much more prominent role for the Lions. Even in games where Swift is involved, Williams has been almost automatic as the goal-line back. In scoring twice in the first half and once to begin the third quarter Sunday, Williams passed Nick Chubb for the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL this season with 12.

Williams also passes Barry Sanders for the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season.

Top draft pick ends streak

Daniel Jones had not thrown an interception since Week 3 (152 attempts), but that streak came to an end, courtesy of Lions top draft pick Aidan Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall selection dropped a few steps back into coverage and then PLUCKED the ball out of midair for his second interception of his rookie campaign.

ONE HAND

Justin Fields is the biggest reason for the Bears' offensive explosion in recent weeks, but he's not the only reason. Tight end Cole Kmet has played an integral role, too, with plays like this one, which went for 24 yards.

Big-man INT!

Who says 330-pounders can't catch! With the Ravens inside the red zone, Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy shed his block as Lamar Jackson prepared to throw, got his hands in the passing lane and then hauled in the interception to keep the game scoreless.

Samuel slips through the defense

The Commanders signed Curtis Samuel to be an all-around offensive weapon, and after injuries robbed him of nearly all of last season, he's making good on the team's investment. Check out this jet sweep to Samuel, who weaves in and out of the defense on his way to the end zone from 10 yards out.

BULL. RUSH.

Welcome to the NFL, Kenyon Green! The first-round guard has been solid for the Texans so far this season, but he had NO CHANCE against Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen. This is just disrespectful from Allen, who basically sacked Green and Davis Mills at the same time.

Tutu TD

With Cooper Kupp reportedly out six to eight weeks after ankle surgery, the other Rams receivers have to step up if they have any chance of getting back into the playoff race. 2021 second-rounder Tutu Atwell is doing his part, running past his defender down the left sideline and catching a dime from Matthew Stafford for the 62-yard touchdown.

Fields off to great start

Justin Fields has been electric over the past month, and the Falcons are getting an early taste of it Sunday. A huge kick return from rookie Velus Jones Jr. set up the Bears in plus territory, and Fields basically did the rest with nine rushing yards and a few completions, including this 16-yard scoring strike to Darnell Mooney.

London finds pay dirt

The run-heavy Falcons offense has overshadowed the talent and potential of Drake London, but the first-rounder made his presence known in the first quarter Sunday. His two-yard touchdown catch capped an impressive 10-play, 75-yard for Atlanta.

Browns strike first

For the second straight game, the Browns marched right down the field for a touchdown to start the game against a Super Bowl contender. Last week it was the Dolphins; this week, the Bills. Nine plays, 75 yards and this 25-yard touchdown strike from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper. Heck of a start for Cleveland, which is hoping this turns out better than last week. After going up 7-0 on Miami, the Browns ended up getting blown out, 39-17.

Pick-six!

Brutal start for the Texans' Davis Mills. He was looking for Brandin Cooks on his second pass of the game, only for Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller to jump the route, secure the interception and go untouched into the end zone for the 37-yard score.

JT

It's nice seeing Jonathan Taylor at full health. The reigning rushing champion had one of his best games of the season last week, and he's off to a great start Sunday, ripping off a 28-yard run on the Colts' opening drive against the Eagles. A few plays later, he got Indianapolis on the board first with a one-yard score.

Looking for playoff picture clarity

The Dolphins are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC, while the Bengals are ninth and on the outside looking in. However, only one game separates the two teams in the loss column. That's how jumbled up the AFC is right now.

Fortunately, Sunday's Week 11 slate should provide some clarity. If the Patriots can sweep the Jets, they'll have the same record but the all-important tiebreaker as they both look to make the postseason. Meanwhile, the Chargers have a massive opportunity not only to jump into a wild card spot, but also pull within one game of the top-seeded Chiefs if they can take them down on "Sunday Night Football." As for the Bengals, they'll be looking to keep pace with the AFC North-leading Ravens, but a road matchup with a stingy Steelers squad won't be easy.

In the NFC, things are far more clear -- though there are some showdowns that will surely impact playoff seeding. Can the Vikings stay hot against the Cowboys, staking their claim atop the conference? Can Washington move closer to a wild-card spot against the lowly Texans? And then there's the NFC West. If the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday night, they'll pull into a tie with the Seahawks atop the division. But lose to Arizona, and all of the sudden Kliff Kingsbury's team is square in the playoff mix.

There are still eight more Sundays of regular season football (including today), so a lot can happen between now and Week 18. But with the 2022 campaign more than halfway over, every result will impact who plays on and who stays home come January.