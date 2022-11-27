It's Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Bills 28, Lions 25 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 28, Giants (Takeaways)

Vikings 33, Patriots 26 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bears at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chargers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Raiders at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Saints at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Steelers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Garrett Wilson x2

Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson is a special talent. Look at the way he sticks his foot into the ground to make a defender miss and then outruns the rest of the Bears defense for a long touchdown -- his second of the first half.

Derrick Henry + Treylon Burks = TD

Henry did almost all of the work on the Titans' first touchdown of the afternoon, but Tennessee wouldn't have scored if not for Treylon Burks. It was a heads up play from the rookie wide receiver, who recovered Henry's fumble in the end zone after a 69-yard screen pass.

OOPS

Rain is definitely a factor in the Jets-Bears game. Just look at what happened on New York's game-tying field goal attempt.

Oh no, Kyle Allen

Starting in place of the struggling Davis Mills, Kyle Allen has a chance to take over the Texans' No. 1 quarterback job for the rest of 2022. But he'll be back on the bench pretty soon if he keeps making throws like he did in the second quarter Sunday. Drifting in the pocket, Allen completely air mailed his short pass, which landed right into the hands of Andrew Van Ginkel for the interception. A big return set up the Dolphins with first-and-goal, and Jeff Wilson did the rest with the three-yard score to extend the lead to 17.

THROWBACK

Everyone loves a well-executed throwback pass. Fake the hand-off, roll out to one side and, at the last moment, flip the hips and throw across the field. The Commanders completely fell for it, leaving MyCole Pruitt wide open for the go-ahead score.

Yes, you read that right. Two drives, 142 yards and 10 points for the Siemian-led Bears, who took the lead on a four-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle.

FINALLY

One of the crazier streaks in the NFL this year has ended. The Panthers entered Sunday with exactly zero first-quarter points through 11 games, but that changed against the Broncos, thanks in part to Sam Darnold making his 2022 debut. Darnold led Carolina on an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with the ball in the hands of D.J. Moore for the five-yard touchdown -- their first in the opening 15 minutes this season.

Can't be denied!

When Brian Robinson Jr. caught the pass on the Falcons' 14-yard line, he had one man to beat on his way to the end zone. The Commanders rookie chose the shortest path -- through the defender -- as he bowled over cornerback Darren Hall and then carried another Falcon across the goal line.

Let Mike White cook

Zach Wilson out, Mike White in -- and the backup-turned-starter could not have envisioned a better start Sunday. White completed six of his first seven passes on the opening drive for 69 yards and this short touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

Browns strike first (again)

If the NFL were sudden death where the first touchdown wins, the Browns would be near the top of the AFC. Cleveland has now scored an opening-drive touchdown for the third straight game, this time on an end around that speedster Anthony Schwartz took 31 yards for the score.

Get. Off. Me.

Is that Derrick Henry in a Bengals uniform? Nope, but Samaje Perine sure looked like 'Tractorcito' when he delivered a nasty stiff arm to standout linebacker David Long Jr.. Filling in for the Joe Mixon (concussion), Perine set the tone on the opening drive.

Rookie RBs continue to rise

If you watched the NFL's first-ever Germany game a few weeks ago, you know about Rachaad White. The Buccaneers rookie running back made his first career start and carried the ball 22 times for 105 yards, a bunch of which came on the final offensive drive to seal a Tampa Bay victory.

The third-round pick out of Arizona State should receive a bunch of work Sunday, too. Leonard Fournette, who has served as RB1 for the entire season aside from the previous game, suffered a hip injury in Germany and was ruled out for Week 12 against the Browns. The Buccaneers activated pass-catching back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve Saturday, but expect a lot of volume (and subsequent success) from White against Cleveland's 24th-ranked run defense (135.1 yards allowed per game).

White is the latest rookie to show he's capable of carrying an offense on the ground. Let's go through the playmakers.

The Jets' Breece Hall (Round 2, 36th pick) was on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year before a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III (Round 2, 41st pick) is now the favorite for the award after going on a tear since taking over for the injured Rashaad Penny in Week 6.



The Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. (Round 3, 98th pick), despite getting shot twice during the preseason, has started five of the seven games he's played since coming back from injury. He's averaging more than 15 carries per game.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (Round 4, 107th pick) was the only rookie to begin the year as his team's clear-cut starter, and he's been the lone bright spot in Houston with 780 rushing yards (leads all rookies) and four total touchdowns.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (Round 7, 251st pick) looks to be the steal of the draft at the position. Since being named the starter in Week 7, he's averaged nearly 5.4 yards per carry. The results have been even better the past two weeks: 31 carries and 189 yards (6.1 yards per carry).

These youngsters have been integral to their team's success, and this isn't even including the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier, the Bills' James Cook and the Rams' Kyren Williams -- all of whom look poised to have bigger roles during the final stretch of the 2022 campaign. The running back position is surely in good hands.