It's Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Rookie RBs continue to rise

If you watched the NFL's first-ever Germany game a few weeks ago, you know about Rachaad White. The Buccaneers rookie running back made his first career start and carried the ball 22 times for 105 yards, a bunch of which came on the final offensive drive to seal a Tampa Bay victory.

The third-round pick out of Arizona State should receive a bunch of work Sunday, too. Leonard Fournette, who has served as RB1 for the entire season aside from the previous game, suffered a hip injury in Germany and was ruled out for Week 12 against the Browns. The Buccaneers activated pass-catching back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve Saturday, but expect a lot of volume (and subsequent success) from White against Cleveland's 24th-ranked run defense (135.1 yards allowed per game).

White is the latest rookie to show he's capable of carrying an offense on the ground. Let's go through the playmakers.

The Jets' Breece Hall (Round 2, 36th pick) was on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year before a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III (Round 2, 41st pick) is now the favorite for the award after going on a tear since taking over for the injured Rashaad Penny in Week 6.



The Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. (Round 3, 98th pick), despite getting shot twice during the preseason, has started five of the seven games he's played since coming back from injury. He's averaging more than 15 carries per game.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (Round 4, 107th pick) was the only rookie to begin the year as his team's clear-cut starter, and he's been the lone bright spot in Houston with 780 rushing yards (leads all rookies) and four total touchdowns.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (Round 7, 251st pick) looks to be the steal of the draft at the position. Since being named the starter in Week 7, he's averaged nearly 5.4 yards per carry. The results have been even better the past two weeks: 31 carries and 189 yards (6.1 yards per carry).

These youngsters have been integral to their team's success, and this isn't even including the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier, the Bills' James Cook and the Rams' Kyren Williams -- all of whom look poised to have bigger roles during the final stretch of the 2022 campaign. The running back position is surely in good hands.