It's Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 13 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Bills 24, Patriots 10 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Dolphins at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Three's a party!

Jalen Hurts continues to build his NFL MVP case with a dominant first half versus the playoff-contending Titans. In addition to two long touchdown passes, the third-year dual threat ran for a score to cap the Eagles' 21-point first half.

Fumble --> TD

The Giants spotted the Commanders a 10-0 lead after one quarter, but it's been all New York since. The home team tied the game at 13 before halftime, and it took the lead with Daniel Jones' short touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins early in the third quarter. The score was set up from Azeez Ojulari, whose strip sack of Taylor Heinicke set up New York at the edge of the red zone.

TD machine!

Christian Watson has simply been unstoppable over the past month. The second-round rookie got off to a rough start with a slew of injuries, but he's been unbelievable recently. Make that SEVEN TDS in the past four games after his contested 14-yard grab to get the Packers back in it right before halftime.

Punt return TD!

There have only been 12 points, but the Browns-Texans game has definitely been the most unique first half. In the second quarter, Houston recorded a safety, but Cleveland took the lead on an incredible 76-yard punt return touchdown from Donovan Peoples-Jones. After 10 weeks of zero punt returns for scores, we've had two in the past three weeks with the Marcus Jones' walk-off for the Patriots and now DPJ finding pay dirt for the Browns.

SAFETY

This may be the most improbable safety we've seen in a long time. It came from the Texans, by far the NFL's worst run defense, against Nick Chubb, perhaps the league's best pure running back. Still, credit to Houston to swarming Chubb to keep him from crossing his own goal line.

The other Heyward!

Cam Heyward is a 33-year-old defensive tackle who's made five Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors four times. His younger brother, Connor, is a sixth-round rookie tight end/full back who entered Sunday with seven career receptions. Against the Falcons, it was Connor who made a big play, catching Kenny Pickett's beautifully thrown ball in stride for the 17-yard touchdowns.

40-yard TD (x2)

A.J. Brown appeared to score a long touchdown against his former team, but upon further review, his one foot was just out of bounds. So, on the very next play, Jalen Hurts went back to his No. 1 receiver, who ran a double move and then RAN OVER the cornerback before hauling in the uncontested score.

Saquon to the house

Defenses have shut down Saquon Barkley after a torrid start to 2022, but the Giants star running back broke free midway through the second quarter. He burst through the line and was off for a 13-yard score.

Poor start for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson hasn't played since Jan. 3, 2021, and he's played like it so far Sunday against his former team. With a chance to put the Browns ahead, Watson threw the ball right to second-round rookie Jalen Pitre for the end zone interception.

Welcome back, Justin Fields! After missing last week with a shoulder injury, Fields his back to electrifying the Bears offense with his legs. Just check out this 55-yard touchdown against the rival Packers after Keisean Nixon thought he had Fields corralled five yards in the backfield.

With that run, Fields surpassed 50 rushing yards for a sixth straight game. That's the longest streak in franchise history since Gale Sayers in 1969, per NFL research.

Scary Terry

It's been a scary start for the Giants, who fumbled on their first drive and went three-and-out on their second. That's allowed the Commanders to jump out to an early lead, as a field goal and a touchdown catch from Terry McLaurin already have them up double digits.

Eagles strike first

In perhaps the best game of the early window, the Eagles showed why they have the best record in the NFL. Seven plays, 75 yards and this dart from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Turnovers galore

It's been a sloppy start to this NFL Sunday, as four teams turned the ball over on their first possession. The Vikings' Harrison Smith intercepted the Jets' Mike White to set up a field goal; the Jaguars' Travis Etienne fumbled to allow the Lions to subsequently score a touchdown; the Texans' Kyle Allen threw a touchdown that had no business being an interception after the ball popped out of Teagan Quitoriano's hands and into the arms of the Browns' John Johnson; and the Giants' Daniel Jones fumbled, which led to a Commanders field goal.

The week we've all been waiting for

This has been the most competitive season in NFL history. Don't believe me? Just consider these statistics (courtesy of the CBS Sports research team):

57 games have been won or tied by teams that trailed in the fourth quarter

79 games have been decided by six points or less



Both of those numbers are the most ever through 12 weeks.

Every Sunday, we've been treated to nail-biters, furious comebacks and dramatic finishes (double points to the Vikings-Bills game). This Sunday should be no different -- and what makes it even better is that it is a LOADED schedule.

To watch matchups between clear playoff contenders in the early window, you'll need three screens for Eagles-Titans, Vikings-Jets and Commanders-Giants. And you'll absolutely need two electronic devices for the late slate, as the the high-flying 49ers and Dolphins face off at 4:05 p.m. ET while the Chiefs and Bengals battle in an AFC Championship rematch that kicks off about 20 minutes later.

What happens when you combine the most competitive campaign ever with the best week of games this season? Utter and absolute chaos that should span about seven hours Sunday. So if you're a big NFL fan and have plans, cancel them. You'll thank me Monday morning.