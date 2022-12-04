It's Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 13 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Bills 24, Patriots 10 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Dolphins at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Poor start for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson hasn't played since Jan. 3, 2021, and he's played like it so far Sunday against his former team. With a chance to put the Browns ahead, Watson threw the ball right to second-round rookie Jalen Pitre for the end zone interception.

Welcome back, Justin Fields! After missing last week with a shoulder injury, Fields his back to electrifying the Bears offense with his legs. Just check out this 55-yard touchdown against the rival Packers after Keisean Nixon thought he had Fields corralled five yards in the backfield.

With that run, Fields surpassed 50 rushing yards for a sixth straight game. That's the longest streak in franchise history since Gale Sayers in 1969, per NFL research.

Scary Terry

It's been a scary start for the Giants, who fumbled on their first drive and went three-and-out on their second. That's allowed the Commanders to jump out to an early lead, as a field goal and a touchdown catch from Terry McLaurin already have them up double digits.

Eagles strike first

In perhaps the best game of the early window, the Eagles showed why they have the best record in the NFL. Seven plays, 75 yards and this dart from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Turnovers galore

It's been a sloppy start to this NFL Sunday, as four teams turned the ball over on their first possession. The Vikings' Harrison Smith intercepted the Jets' Mike White to set up a field goal; the Jaguars' Travis Etienne fumbled to allow the Lions to subsequently score a touchdown; the Texans' Kyle Allen threw a touchdown that had no business being an interception after the ball popped out of Teagan Quitoriano's hands and into the arms of the Browns' John Johnson; and the Giants' Daniel Jones fumbled, which led to a Commanders field goal.

The week we've all been waiting for

This has been the most competitive season in NFL history. Don't believe me? Just consider these statistics (courtesy of the CBS Sports research team):

57 games have been won or tied by teams that trailed in the fourth quarter

79 games have been decided by six points or less



Both of those numbers are the most ever through 12 weeks.

Every Sunday, we've been treated to nail-biters, furious comebacks and dramatic finishes (double points to the Vikings-Bills game). This Sunday should be no different -- and what makes it even better is that it is a LOADED schedule.

To watch matchups between clear playoff contenders in the early window, you'll need three screens for Eagles-Titans, Vikings-Jets and Commanders-Giants. And you'll absolutely need two electronic devices for the late slate, as the the high-flying 49ers and Dolphins face off at 4:05 p.m. ET while the Chiefs and Bengals battle in an AFC Championship rematch that kicks off about 20 minutes later.

What happens when you combine the most competitive campaign ever with the best week of games this season? Utter and absolute chaos that should span about seven hours Sunday. So if you're a big NFL fan and have plans, cancel them. You'll thank me Monday morning.