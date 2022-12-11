It's Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Rams 17, Raiders 16 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Panthers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Buccaneers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Dolphins at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Patriots at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles off to hot start

It's been a near perfect start for the Eagles. Miles Sanders capped the team's 14-play, 84-yard opening drive with a three-yard rushing score, and then Devonta Smith joined the touchdown party with an incredible 41-yard catch-and-run on a ball perfectly placed from Jalen Hurts. Instead of getting off the field on fourth-and-7, the Giants are now in a 14-0 hole.

No. 1 pick delivers

Travon Walker has had a relatively quiet rookie campaign after a big NFL debut, but he made a massive play for the Jaguars in the first quarter against their AFC South rivals. Walker got around tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo so quickly that tackle Dennis Daley could not even get to him. He could only look on as Walker crushed Ryan Tannehill, knocking the ball loose and Jacksonville recovering at the Titans' 20-yard line. Three plays later, Trevor Lawrence hit Evan Engram for the 12-yard score to tie things up at seven.

Runnin', runnin' and runnin', runnin'



When you're playing the Texans, you really don't need to pass the ball much. The Cowboys proved that on their opening drive as Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 55 yards on five carries, with Pollard punching the ball into the end zone from 11 yards out.

The Lions have big hopes for Jameson Williams, their No. 12 overall draft pick, and he delivered in his second game back after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff championship in January. The Vikings must have forgotten that he returned, because they left him wide open for a 41-yard touchdown -- on his first career catch in the NFL.

Unlikely QBs set to play huge roles down stretch

The Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker over the red-hot Bengals for first place in the AFC North, but if they're going to hold off Cincinnati, they're going to have to do it with Tyler Huntley, a 2020 undrafted rookie, for at least Sunday and potentially beyond.

The upstart Jets currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and they're relying on Mike White, a 2018 fifth-round pick with just five career starts, to get them to the postseason for the first time since 2010.

And then there's the big one: the 49ers hold a one-game lead in the NFC West, yet they're being forced to roll with Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a most likely season-ending foot injury.

Sunday will go a long way towards determining if these signal-callers have what it takes to keep their respective teams' success going. Baltimore faces off with a Pittsburgh defense that is completely different with T.J. Watt on the field, New York goes for the sweep against hungry Buffalo, and San Francisco takes on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the most-lopsided quarterback matchup of all-time. All of these matchups have playoff implications, so the pressure will be on these mostly unproven quarterbacks.