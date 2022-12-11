It's Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Rams 17, Raiders 16

Sunday

Unlikely QBs set to play huge roles down stretch

The Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker over the red-hot Bengals for first place in the AFC North, but if they're going to hold off Cincinnati, they're going to have to do it with Tyler Huntley, a 2020 undrafted rookie, for at least Sunday and potentially beyond.

The upstart Jets currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and they're relying on Mike White, a 2018 fifth-round pick with just five career starts, to get them to the postseason for the first time since 2010.

And then there's the big one: the 49ers hold a one-game lead in the NFC West, yet they're being forced to roll with Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a most likely season-ending foot injury.

Sunday will go a long way towards determining if these signal-callers have what it takes to keep their respective teams' success going. Baltimore faces off with a Pittsburgh defense that is completely different with T.J. Watt on the field, New York goes for the sweep against hungry Buffalo, and San Francisco takes on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the most-lopsided quarterback matchup of all-time. All of these matchups have playoff implications, so the pressure will be on these mostly unproven quarterbacks.