It's Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week's 15 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, including three Saturday games, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Colts at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Browns, 4:30 p.m. ET (Preview)

Dolphins at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Sunday

Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Lions at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Contenders or pretenders? Let's find out

Saturday NFL games are always bittersweet.

On one hand, it's the unofficial beginning of the end of the regular season. Before we know it, more than half of the league will be watching the playoffs from the couch.

On the other hand, have I mentioned we get NFL games on a Saturday?! No offense to the LendingTree Bowl or the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. It's just that I, like many other football fans around the world, would rather watch Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor; Mark Andrews and Nick Chubb; and Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Starting from 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, there will be professional football on for 21 of a possible 34.5 hours! (And you'll be sleeping for most of that off time.)

But not only is there a quantity of NFL on this weekend, there are plenty of intriguing showdowns. Do the Lions, Jaguars and Panthers actually have a chance to improbably sneak into the playoffs? For it to happen, Detroit must defeat the stingy Jets and Jacksonville must down the Cowboys. Carolina has a little more wiggle room in the putrid NFC South, but losing to the Kenny Pickett-less Steelers would be a bad look.

Elsewhere, the AFC wild card teams have gut-check-type matchups. We've already mentioned the Jets, but there's also the Patriots going to Las Vegas, the Chargers attempting to out-physical the Titans and the Dolphins looking to win in freezing and snowy weather (against one of the Super Bowl favorites).

In the NFC, there's basically an elimination game between the Saints and Falcons, an "are they really going to miss the playoffs?" bout for the Buccaneers versus the Bengals, and a monstrous NFC East matchup between the Giants and Commanders on "Sunday Night Football."

There's so much football to watch and so much on the line for so many of these teams. Let's see who steps up with the season on the line.