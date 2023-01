It's Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week's slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 17 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 27, Titans 13 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Patriots 23, Dolphins 21 (Recap)

Saints 20, Eagles 10 (Recap)

Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24 (Recap)

Giants 38, Colts 10 (Recap)

Browns 24, Commanders 10 (Recap)

Chiefs 27, Broncos 24 (Recap)

Jaguars 31, Texans 3 (Recap)

Lions 41, Bears 10 (Recap)

Falcons 20, Cardinals 19 (Recap)

49ers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bucs punter saves the day!

On fourth-and-10 around midfield, a bad snap left Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda in an awful situation. But with several Panthers chasing him, Camarda not only got off the punt on the run, but the ball landed inside the 5-yard line. The punt didn't end up counting because there was an ineligible man downfield, but if Camarda never got the punt off, Carolina would have had the ball in great field position with enough time to score the game-winning touchdown. Instead, there was a re-punt, which backed up the Panthers too far to make anything happen before the clock struck zero.

Game-winning FG!

Apologies for the lack of Falcons-Cardinals updates, but it was the only game in the early window without playoff implications. Still, it was a back-and-forth affair that Younghoe Koo won with a chip-shot field goal as time expired to lift Atlanta to the victory.

TOM BRADY

You want something done right? Do it yourself. Tom Brady did just that on the goal line to all but seal the Buccaneers' victory and another NFC South title in what's been a disappointing season.

MIKE EVANS

Mike Evans is incredible. Not only does he have an NFL record nine straight seasons with 1,000 yards receiving to start his career, but he's absolutely carried the Buccaneers with the NFC South title on the line. Just check out this stat line: 10 receptions, 207 yards and three touchdowns -- from 30, 57 and 63 yards -- to carry the Buccaneers to the win and back-to-back division titles.

Another pick-six!

All the Eagles needed is one win in their final three games to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. It's looking like Philadelphia is going to lose its second game in a row after backup QB Gardner Minshew's pick-six to Marshon Lattimore put New Orleans up 10 in the final minutes.

Pick-six!

The Patriots defense saving the day once again. Trailing, 14-10, late in the third quarter, Kyle Dugger jumped in front of the Dolphins pass-catcher to snag the interception and take it back 39 yards for the go-ahead score. And to add insult to injury, Duggar's violent stiff-arm to Teddy Bridgewater near the goal line knocked the Dolphins' starting quarterback out of the game.

Broncos? Broncos!

The Broncos, who were embarrassed in front of a national audience on Christmas Day, somehow have the lead over the Chiefs entering the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson's touchdown pass to Albert Okwuegbunam put Denver ahead.

Eagles have life

The Jalen Hurts-less Eagles have done basically nothing offensively against the Saints ... until Gardner Minshew just decided to throw it up to A.J. Brown in single coverage. Paulson Adebo got tangled up with Brown, which knocked him out of the play, and then Brown stopped Daniel Sorensen in his tracks as he raced past him. The 78-yard score brings Philadelphia within three.

Lions all over Bears

The Lions are taking out their frustration from last week's disappointing loss to the Panthers on their NFC North rival. Jared Goff has nearly as many touchdowns (three) as incompletions (four), while D'Andre Swift has found the end zone twice (one rushing, one receiving) as Detroit is beating up on the Bears.

Danny Dimes BALLIN'

What a difference a year makes. Last season, Daniel Jones did not perform well enough for the new Giants brass to pick up his fifth-year option. He's since had the best campaign of his career, and he's been superb as New York attempts to beat the Colts and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. In addition for going 19 of 24 for 177 passing yards and a touchdown, he's added 91 yards on the ground and another two scores as the rout is on at Metlife Stadium.

Amari Cooper says goodbye

Poor Kendall Fuller. The Commanders cornerback thought Amari Cooper was going to cut inside after catching the quick out. Instead, Cooper stopped on a dime, turned outside and left the diving Fuller in the dust as he galloped down the left sideline for the 46-yard touchdown.

Aidan Hutchinson continues to dominate

Michigan could not get the job done in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night, but former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson has been delivering all year for the Lions on Sundays. Not only do his 7.5 sacks lead all rookies, but he's now tied for the most interceptions among linebackers/defensive ends in the entire NFL after picking off Justin Fields on the last play of the first half. It's been a dominant rookie campaign for the No. 2 overall pick.

21-play drive!

Two weeks after the Steelers went on a 21-play TD drive versus the Panthers, the Commanders matched that with a 21-play, 96-yard drive that gobbled up MORE THAN 11 MINUTES of game time. On fourth-and-goal, Carson Wentz made up for his two first-half interceptions by reaching the ball over the goal line for the go-ahead score.

Welcome back, Landon Collins

Landon Collins, a former three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants, re-signed with New York in early October and has quickly made his presence felt. No play was more important than this one, as Collins jumped the quick out route, intercepted the pass from Nick Foles and took it 52 yards to the house.

Jags all over Texans

This game means next to nothing for the Jaguars, but they're still playing as if their playoff lives are on the line. After JaMycal Hasty found the end zone on Jacksonville's opening drive, fellow running back Travis Etienne doubled that advantage with a 62-yard burst and then Tyson Campbell tacked on six more with his fumble return for a touchdown. It's been all Jaguars in the opening 30 minutes.

Panthers and Bucs trade TDs

The Panthers jumped out to a two-touchdown lead with Sam Darnold's touchdown to D.J. Moore, but with their backs against the wall, Tom Brady hooked up with his favorite receiver, Mike Evans, for a 63-yard score that cut the deficit in half.

Chiefs sloppy with the ball

Not often do you see the Chiefs beat themselves, but their sloppiness has allowed the Broncos, who gave up 51 points on Christmas Day against the Rams, to go ahead in the second quarter. First Patrick Mahomes threw a red-zone interception to Justin Simmons, and after the defense forced a punt, Kadarius Toney coughed the ball up to give Denver the ball right back. On the next play, Russell Wilson flipped back the clock five years as his 16-yard scamper put his team ahead.

TDs & backflips

Tyreek Hill is the king of post-touchdown acrobatics, so it's not surprising he put on a show after taking the bubble screen two yards into the end zone against the Patriots.

But how about Richie James? The Giants WR provided some theatrics of his own after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against the Colts.

Catch of the day nominee

Did not think any Colts would be in contention for this after how Nick Foles looked against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football," but Parris Campbell showed his contested-catch ability on this fantastic grab with three Giants in close proximity. His 49-yard snag set up an Indianapolis field goal.

Saints (very slowly) march down field

The Saints' very slim playoff chances start with beating the NFC-leading Eagles, and they're off to a great start in Philadelphia. New Orleans received the opening kickoff and immediately marched 75 yards in 15 plays, draining nearly nine minutes in the process. Even better, the possession ended with a touchdown from Taysom Hill from one yard out.

Justin Fields can't be stopped

Fields, already arguably the best running quarterback in the NFL, is once again dominating on the ground. He's already ripped off runs of 31 and 60 yards and has gone over 100 yards rushing ... in the first quarter! Fields' latest brilliance moves him into second place in single-season rushing yards for a quarterback, trailing only Lamar Jackson (1,206) from 2019.

Rough start for Wentz

Starting his first game since Week 6, Carson Wentz did nothing to suggest he'll be an upgrade over the errant yet successful Taylor Heinicke. First pass from Wentz, incomplete. Second pass, intercepted by Denzel Ward. Just a late throw from Wentz, which allowed Ward to cut in front of Terry McLaurin to secure the turnover.

Mahomes to Mahomes

When balls get deflected back to quarterbacks, they usually try and knock them down so they don't get intercepted. Mahomes is not most quarterbacks, so he caught his own deflected pass and ran for six yards on the Chiefs' opening drive, which ended in a Isiah Pacheco touchdown.

Fields on the ... pitch?

Yes, you read that right. On third-and-1 from around midfield, tight end Cole Kmet motioned under center, took the snap and then pitched it to Justin Fields, who looked like a Pro Bowl running back as he navigated his way 31 yards deep into Lions territory. Three plays later, Fields returned the favor by hitting Kmet for a 13-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Panthers strike first!

The same Panthers who fired their head coach and traded their star RB are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, and they're off to a great start against the Buccaneers. Sam Darnold, who has embraced the game-manager role for run-focused Carolina, did some serious damage with his arm on the opening drive, hitting D.J. Moore for 26 yards, Shi Smith for 11 more, Laviska Shenault Jr. for six and finally Tommy Tremble for the 17-yard score.

Unlikely playoff-deciding matchups

Let's start by saying Bills-Bengals is the game of the weekend -- and potentially one of the best of the entire season. And that's not surprising based on preseason expectations. Buffalo has been the Super Bowl favorite nearly every day since Super Bowl LVI, while Cincinnati brought a ton of momentum into 2022 after its surprising run to nearly hosting the Lombardi Trophy. Cherish this upcoming "Monday Night Football" matchup, because the top games entering the season don't always pan out.

Case and point: the rest of Week 17. The three most important games on the slate are Jets-Seahawks, Buccaneers-Panthers and Dolphins-Patriots. By this point, most would have probably thought New York and Seattle were eliminated and Tampa Bay was competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- not its own putrid division. Elsewhere, the Giants and Commanders are looking to lock up playoff spots against a pair of preseason playoff hopefuls, the Colts and the Browns, respectively, while the Packers are hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive against the Vikings -- a notion that would have sounded backwards in July.

The NFL is great because it's unpredictable in so many ways, and that unpredictability has yielded some monumental Week 17 showdowns. They're just not the ones you thought you were going to see.