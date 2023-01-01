It's Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week's slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Unlikely playoff-deciding matchups

Let's start by saying Bills-Bengals is the game of the weekend -- and potentially one of the best of the entire season. And that's not surprising based on preseason expectations. Buffalo has been the Super Bowl favorite nearly every day since Super Bowl LVI, while Cincinnati brought a ton of momentum into 2022 after its surprising run to nearly hosting the Lombardi Trophy. Cherish this upcoming "Monday Night Football" matchup, because the top games entering the season don't always pan out.

Case and point: the rest of Week 17. The three most important games on the slate are Jets-Seahawks, Buccaneers-Panthers and Dolphins-Patriots. By this point, most would have probably thought New York and Seattle were eliminated and Tampa Bay was competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- not its own putrid division. Elsewhere, the Giants and Commanders are looking to lock up playoff spots against a pair of preseason playoff hopefuls, the Colts and the Browns, respectively, while the Packers are hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive against the Vikings -- a notion that would have sounded backwards in July.

The NFL is great because it's unpredictable in so many ways, and that unpredictability has yielded some monumental Week 17 showdowns. They're just not the ones you thought you were going to see.