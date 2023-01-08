It's finally Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week's slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 18 schedule

Saturday

Chiefs 31, Raiders 13 (Takeaways)

Jaguars 20, Titans 16 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Lions at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

QB revolution has arrived in AFC; NFC veterans hanging on

Consider the ages of the starting quarterbacks of the AFC's six playoff teams entering Week 18 (from youngest to oldest): Trevor Lawrence (23), Justin Herbert (24), Lamar Jackson (26), Joe Burrow (26), Josh Allen (26) and Patrick Mahomes (27).

Average age: 25.3 years old

Now let's do the NFC: Brock Purdy (23), Jalen Hurts (24), Daniel Jones (25), Dak Prescott (29), Kirk Cousins (34), Tom Brady (45)

Average age: 30.0 years old

Yes, Brady heavily skews the NFC much older, but regardless, the age gap is only going to grow after Sunday's games. There are three teams each fighting for the No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences. In the AFC, it's the Steelers with Kenny Pickett, the Patriots with Mac Jones and the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa (we know he's out for Sunday, but he's the unquestioned starter). All three quarterbacks are just 24 years old.

In the NFC, it's the Lions with Jared Goff (28), the Seahawks with Geno Smith (32) and the Packers with Aaron Rodgers (39).

The closest the gap could be between the conferences is 4.6 years; the farthest is more than six years!

So, as the road to the Super Bowl begins next week, cherish both conference's playoff races for different reasons. In the AFC, there are quarterbacks either before or in their prime, which should provide some epic showdowns in each round. In the NFC, there are veterans looking to either add to or cement their legacy before the younger signal-callers end up taking their spotlight, too. Either way, expect theatrics on the way to Super Bowl LVII.