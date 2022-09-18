It's Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 2 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
Week 2 schedule
Thursday
Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Panthers at Giants (Gametracker)
Colts at Jaguars (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Ravens (Gametracker)
Patriots at Steelers (Gametracker)
Jets at Browns (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Saints (Gametracker)
Commanders at Lions (Gametracker)
Falcons at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Texans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chubb x2
Nick Chubb, perhaps the best pure runner in the NFL, has been rock solid again Sunday. He's rushed 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which put the Browns back ahead early in the fourth quarter over the Jets.
Nick Chubb won't be denied! @Browns lead 24-17.— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Beautiful INT
Jameis Winston wanted Chris Olave on a deep ball near the goal line. Instead, he got a jumping, twisting Jamel Dean coming down with an impressive interception to give the Buccaneers back possession.
.@jameldean intercepts the deep pass for Tampa! #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
HUGE BRAWL
The Buccaneers and Saints do not like each other. Need proof? Look no further than this massive brawl that broke out late in the third quarter of a 3-3 game. Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected as a result.
Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were both ejected following this 4th quarter altercation— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 18, 2022
Lamar to the HOUSE
When negotiating what should be a record-breaking new contract next offseason, Lamar Jackson just needs to put on the film from his game against the Dolphins. Three touchdowns through the air and now one on the ground after outrunning everyone for a 79-yard house call.
LAMAR JACKSON GOES 79 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN. @lj_era8— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Swift is swift!
It looked as though the Lions were about to give up a 20-plus-point lead, but D'Andre Swift eased the minds of Detroit fans with a fantastic individual effort. He fell backwards after catching a pass at the 20-yard line, but with no one around to touch him down, he popped up, made three defenders miss a la Barry Sanders and then waltzed into the end zone.
D’ANDRE SWIFT LOOKING LIKE BARRY SANDERS OUT THERE 🔥— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Muffed punt
The Gunner Olszewski revenge game has not gone the way Gunner Olszewski has wanted it to. Down 10-6, the Steelers were set to get the ball back when Olszewski muffed the punt, allowing the Patriots -- the team Olszewski played for his first three NFL seasons -- to have a first-and-goal opportunity. They capitalized with Damien Harris scoring from two yards out to give New England an 11-point advantage.
Back to School(er).— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2022
Brady continues to struggle vs. Saints
The greatest quarterback of all time just can't figure out the Saints defense. The Buccaneers were shut out, 9-0, in their second meeting with New Orleans a year ago, and they put up a goose egg in the first half against their division rivals Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady is, as expected, not at all happy.
Tom Brady update, life and football pic.twitter.com/zylFK8FcWA— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 18, 2022
Commanders on the board
It was a first half to forget for Washington, which surrendered 22 points to start the game and went into the locker room with a zero on the scoreboard. The third quarter started off much better, as the Commanders drove 64 yards on five plays and scored their first touchdown on a long pass from Carson Wentz to Curtis Samuel, who held on for the catch despite a big hit.
.@cj_wentz & @CurtisSamuel4__ connect to put the @Commanders on the board! #HTTC— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Hutchinson can't be stopped
The Lions knew Aidan Hutchinson would be productive; it's why they drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But three-sacks-in-the-first-half productive? They couldn't have imagined that, but that's exactly what has happened in the first half against the Commanders. Detroit is putting it to Washington, and the rookie pass rusher is a big reason why.
.@aidanhutch97 caused a scene 🕺#WASvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/qkRPky9mTO— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2022
You got Mossed!
Sorry Ahkello Witherspoon, but that's exactly what happened toward the end of the first half of a 3-3 game. Just as Witherspoon thought he was about to corral an interception, Nelson Agholor jumped over him, snatched the ball from his grasp and left him in the dust for the final five yards of a 44-yard score. Catch of the day so far from Agholor.
MOSSED.— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Lamar dealing
Despite having a rushing touchdown overturned, Lamar Jackson has had an exquisite first half in the Ravens' home opener. He's completed 11 of his first 13 passes for 210 yards and three scores, the first of which went for 75 yards to Rashod Bateman and the second going to Mark Andrews from one yard out.
Big play @Ravens. Rashod Bateman goes 75 yards! @R_bateman2— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews! @Ravens lead 21-7.— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
His third, to DeMarcus Robinson, put the Ravens up 28-7 over the Dolphins.
First TD as a Raven for @Demarcus ❗️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Travis who?
Many people expected 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne would overtake 2020 undrafted rookie James Robinson as the Jaguars' top running back this season. Through a game and a half, that has not been the case. In Week 1, Robinson outgained Etienne and scored two touchdowns. Robinson's success has continued against the Colts, as his 37-yard touchdown scamper has Jacksonville up double digits versus its division foe.
James Robinson goes 37 yards for the @Jaguars TD! #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Robinson is coming back from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered late last season.
Wilson caches first-career TD
The Jets' top draft picks fueled a touchdown on their second drive in Cleveland. Second-round running back Breece Hall rumbled for 23 yards on a third-and-short, and three plays later, No. 10 overall pick Garrett Wilson hauled in his first-career touchdown catch to tie the game.
Garrett Wilson's first NFL touchdown! @GarrettWilson_V— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Fake punt!
Everyone loves a fake punt, and the Jets executed it perfectly on fourth-and-2 in their own territory. Braden Mann took the snap, set his feet and threw a rope to Jeff Smith for a 17-yard gain, keeping the drive alive.
JETS FAKE PUNT!— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Safety!
Dan Campbell's risk to go for it on fourth-and-goal was unsuccessful, but the consolation prize was that the Commanders were backed up nearly into their own end zone. That's when Carson Wentz Carson Wentz'd, getting stripped by Charles Harris and having the ball bounce out of the end zone for two points for Detroit.
We’ve got a safety in Detroit! 🙏 @Charles_AO1 #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Swift breaks another big run
Two games, two 50-plus-yard runs for the Lions' D'Andre Swift. The third-year running back missed practice most of the week with an ankle injury, but he looked completely fine as he took the handoff to the right, made a few quick cuts left and then outran the Commanders defenders all the way down to the seven-yard line. Unfortunately for Detroit, it came away with no points after a failed attempt on fourth-and-goal.
.@DAndreSwift is off to a big start! #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Opening kickoff fumble!
While the Ravens had the best possible start, the Panthers had one of the worst ones, as Chuba Hubbard fumbled the opening kickoff that immediately set up the Giants inside the red zone. Fortunately for Carolina, the defense held strong to force a three-and-out and force a field goal.
GOOD START 😏— New York Giants (@Giants) September 18, 2022
Opening kickoff return TD!
The Ravens received the toss against the Dolphins, but Lamar Jackson and the offense never even stepped onto the field. That's because Devin Duvernay, who scored two receiving touchdowns in the season-opening win, took the opening kickoff 103 yards for a score. What a start for Baltimore!
103-YARD TOUCHDOWN BY @Dev_Duv5‼️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Super Bowl hopefuls look for first win
Of the four teams who made the conference championship last season, the Chiefs were the only one to come away with a victory in Week 1. Each conference's No. 1 seed also dropped their first game.
All of those teams (Rams, Bengals, 49ers, Packers, Titans) will be looking to forget about their opening results and start playing like clubs who entered the season with high expectations. And aside from the Titans, who are double-digit underdogs to the Bills on "Monday Night Football," they have favorable matchups to get back on track. (The teams are favored by an average of more than nine points in Week 2.)
Win this week, and their respective fan bases can take a deep breath after a worrying start. But lose as more than a touchdown favorite to drop to 0-2, and there will be lots of questions for the coaches and players about what's gone wrong.