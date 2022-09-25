It's Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Sunday

Ravens at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

One of the weirdest streaks in the NFL

If the Dolphins fall to the Bills on Sunday, fans have the perfect excuse. They won't have to blame the loss on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been exceptional through two games, and they won't have to stomach voicing the phrase "but the Bills are the Super Bowl favorites!"

You know why? Because Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen doesn't have an "o" in his last name. That's it.

Since the start of the 2021 calendar year, the Dolphins are 0-9 when the opposing starting quarterback doesn't have an "o" in his last name. Conversely, they've won 11 straight against quarterbacks whose last name includes an "o." This has held true for 20 STRAIGHT GAMES. The last time it didn't happen was Week 16 of the 2020 season, when Ryan Fitzpatrick's miraculous completion helped lift the Dolphins over the Raiders and signal-caller Derek Carr.

So there ya have it Dolphins fans; it looks like you'll be 2-1 heading into Week 4. But don't fret. With the next three games against the Bengals (Joe Burrow), Jets (potentially still Joe Flacco) and Vikings (Kirk Cousins), the good times should continue to roll in Miami.