It's Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 4 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines beginning with the Vikings and Saints in London, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Vikings 28, Saints 25 (Takeaways)

Jets 24, Steelers 20 (Takeaways)

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21 (Takeaways)

Bills 23, Ravens 20 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10 (Takeaways)

Falcons 23, Browns 20 (Recap)

Titans 24, Colts 17 (Recap)

Giants 20, Bears 12 (Takeaways)

Chargers 34, Texans 24 (Recap)

Seahawks 48, Lions 45 (Recap)

Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

49ers at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Murray does it himself

That's been the theme of this season for the Cardinals, and it's been the case again Sunday. On his ninth carry of the game, Murray faked the hand-off and took off right, and there was zero resistance as he crossed the goal line for a four-yard touchdown.

Zappe strikes

The first rookie quarterback to throw a touchdown pass this season isn't first-rounder Kenny Pickett. Or third-rounders Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral or Malik Willis. It's Bailey Zappe, the No. 147 overall pick in April's draft. And he has New England hanging tough with the Packers -- finding DeVante Parker for the 25-yard score.

Rodgers pick-six

The Patriots have NO BUSINESS leading the Packers at halftime, and yet here we are. New England has done basically nothing offensively with third-string QB and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, but it doesn't matter since Aaron Rodgers lofted a gift of a pass that rookie cornerback Jack Jones intercepted and took back for six. It's Rodgers third interception in seven halves of football in 2022.

Fumbles on fumbles on fumbles

It's all Melvin Gordon does! OK, it's not ALL he does, but he's now done it four times (two lost) in fewer than four games. His most recent fumble was the most costly, as Amik Robertson scooped up the ball and was off to the races for the 68-yard touchdown. It might be time to second-year running back Javonte Williams to assume more of the workload in Denver.

First-career score!

The Packers' highest-drafted wide receiver since 2009 found the end zone in his third-career game. Christian Watson, a big-bodied pass-catcher out of North Dakota State, took the jet sweep to the right and wasn't touched as he streaked into the end zone from 15 yards out. Afterward, he went for the well-deserved Lambeau Leap.

Russ rifles a TD

The offense is still a huge work in progress, but at least the Broncos scored in the red zone -- which has been a rare occurrence so far this season. Credit Russell Wilson, who fired a laser to Courtland Sutton in the back-middle of the end zone for six.

Kyler Murray ... yikes

We're four games into the season, and the Cardinals STILL haven't scored a single point in the first quarter. Not that the second quarter Sunday was any different. In fact, it was worse. On third-and-6, Murray was looking for his favorite target, Marquise Brown, and must not have seen Frankie Luvu. The 26-year-old linebacker cut in front of Brown for the interception, juked James Conner the way he usually jukes defenders, and rumbled down the right sideline for the 33-yard touchdown.

Hockenson sets franchise mark

No Amon-Ra St. Brown, no D.J. Chark, no problem for the Lions, who exploded for 45 points thanks in large part to T.J. Hockenson. The fourth-year tight end hauled in eight receptions for two touchdowns and 179 yards -- the latter of which set a franchise record for Detroit tight ends. And it STILL wasn't enough to defeat the Seahawks! That's because Seattle totaled 555 yards (!) and 48 points in the three-point triumph.

Jets steal a W!

With fewer than four minutes left, the Steelers looked as though they'd at least extend their advantage to 27-20. Then it all went downhill. A Kenny Pickett pass tipped off the hands of Pat Freiermuth and into the hands of Michael Carter II for the interception. From there, the Jets put together an 11-play, 65-yard drive that Breece Hall capped with a two-yard rushing touchdown with just 16 seconds to play. Not long after, Pickett's third interception of the afternoon sealed Pittsburgh's fate.

Fourth-down INT

Instead of opting for the go-ahead, chip-shot field goal, the Ravens went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. It backfired as Lamar Jackson, under a ton of pressure, just lofted the ball into the end zone. Jordan Poyer came down with the interception, and the Bills proceeded to win the game with, ironically, a chip-shot field goal on the next drive. John Harbaugh has got some 'splaining to do!

Game-sealing INT

Make that two straight wins for the Falcons after Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett to seal the 23-20 win.

Pickett again

Three career offensive drives, two rushing touchdowns for the first-round rookie quarterback. Huh?

Pickett has wild first two series

Not the way first-round rookie Kenny Pickett wanted to start his NFL career. Thrust into action in the second half after Mitch Trubisky was apparently benched, the 20th-overall pick launched a deep ball intended for Chase Claypool. Maybe not the best decision considering two defenders were right around Claypool, but the ball still went off the hands of Claypool before landing in the arms of Jordan Whitehead for the interception.

Fortunately for Pickett, he got a chance to redeem himself almost immediately after All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Zach Wilson and returned it inside the Jets' 5-yard line. Three plays later, Pickett fell forward into the end zone for his first-career TD.

Rookie pick-six

Pete Carroll loves big cornerbacks, so drafting 6-foot-4, 210-pound Tariq Woolen in the fifth round made a lot of sense. The biggest moment of Woolen's career came Sunday, when he jumped in front of T.J. Hockenson for the interception and streaked 40 yards for the touchdown.

DK breaks free

Geno Smith is cooking, and it's in large part because of DK Metcalf, who turned a 20-yard reception into a 54-yard pickup down to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Smith found Noah Fant for his third total touchdown of the first half.

Rookie off to the races

It was only a matter of time before fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce ripped off a massive run, and that time came in the second quarter Sunday against the Chargers. Pierce took a pitch to the right, made a decisive cut upfield and whizzed past defenders -- all the way for a 75-yard touchdown. It marks the longest run by a rookie since then-Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage ripped off a 75-yarder in 2018.

Welcome back, Michael Gallup

The Cowboys got a huge addition to the offense Sunday by welcoming back Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 season. He made his first big play right at the end of the first half, tight-roping the back of the end zone before making a running catch in the back-left corner for a nine-yard score.

Danny Vick

I guess the Bears defense didn't watch Daniel Jones on "Monday Night Football," because if it did, it would have known that the Giants quarterback likes to take off and run whenever he has daylight. That's what he's done Sunday, rushing for touchdowns from 21 and then eight yards out to give New York the lead at the half.

Dobbins finds pay dirt twice

Good to see J.K. Dobbins made a huge impact early on in a huge game. The third-round RB, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, already found the end zone twice for Baltimore in the first quarter against Buffalo.

QB catches TD!

The highlight so far from Zach Wilson's 2022 debut is ... a receiving touchdown?! Crazy enough, yes. On second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Wilson handed the ball to Garrett Wilson, who then flipped it to Braxton Berrios going the other way. Berrios then floated his pass to Wilson for the score, and the second-year QB celebrated with a griddy dance that clearly needs some work.

Fake punt!

Jack Fox apparently isn't just one of the top punters in the NFL. He can sling it, too, completing a fake punt pass to Quintez Cephus for a six-yard gain and a first down. Dan Campbell strikes again!

Let Geno Cook

Geno Smith's 325 passing yards last week were the third most of his 10-year NFL career, and the Seahawks quarterback is off to a great start in Detroit. On the opening drive, he completed six of his seven passes for 62 yards and this pristine touchdown pass to Will Dissly.

Opening possession INTs

The Bills' Josh Allen and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts have been two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through three weeks. Each of them would like to forget their opening drive Sunday. Allen and Hurts both through interceptions to open the game, and their opponents capitalized, with the Ravens scoring on a Lamar Jackson shovel pass to J.K. Dobbins and the Jaguars' Andre Cisco returning Hurts' pick 59 yards for the touchdown.

Alexander Mattison gets first touchdown of the day

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a great start in London. The Vikings marched down the field, taking almost seven minutes off the clock on the opening drive against the New Orleans Saints.

Alexander Mattison capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins. Mattison and Dalvin Cook basically split the snaps on the first drive.

Star veteran QBs sluggish to start 2022

Of the top-12 players in total quarterback rating so far this season, there's only one who is more than 30 years old. No, it's not Tom Brady. Or Aaron Rodgers. Or Matthew Stafford.

It's longtime NFL backup Geno Smith.

Stafford has been the best of the established veterans, ranking 13th with a QBR of 50.9. Then there's Rodgers (14th, 49.3), Tom Brady (18th, 47.7), Kirk Cousins (20th, 46.1), Russell Wilson (21st, 45.5) and Matt Ryan (23rd, 42.9).

Every quarterback has excuses, as Rodgers and Brady have no healthy receivers -- well, Rodgers didn't really have any receivers to begin with -- while Cousins, Wilson and Ryan are all working with a head coach for the first time. The reality is that it takes time to work out all the kinks.

That said, it would be encouraging for these signal-callers to start playing better as the first month of the NFL season comes to an end. The Packers need to get their offensive going against the battered New England Patriots. Same with the Colts and Broncos against the Titans and Raiders, respectively. The Vikings could be in for some tough sledding against a stout Saints defense in London, but they still need to show some progress. And at least Brady will get back Mike Evans for Tampa Bay's Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs.

Once December and January come around, these teams should not only be contending for playoff spots but preparing for deep postseason runs. But if the quarterback play doesn't start to improve soon, there are plenty of others teams with younger quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, etc.) who are ready to officially takeover the league.