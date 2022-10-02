It's Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 4 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines beginning with the Vikings and Saints in London, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Vikings at Saints (London), 9:30 a.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bears at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Browns at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jets at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

49ers at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Star veteran QBs sluggish to start 2022

Of the top-12 players in total quarterback rating so far this season, there's only one who is more than 30 years old. No, it's not Tom Brady. Or Aaron Rodgers. Or Matthew Stafford.

It's longtime NFL backup Geno Smith.

Stafford has been the best of the established veterans, ranking 13th with a QBR of 50.9. Then there's Rodgers (14th, 49.3), Tom Brady (18th, 47.7), Kirk Cousins (20th, 46.1), Russell Wilson (21st, 45.5) and Matt Ryan (23rd, 42.9).

Every quarterback has excuses, as Rodgers and Brady have no healthy receivers -- well, Rodgers didn't really have any receivers to begin with -- while Cousins, Wilson and Ryan are all working with a head coach for the first time. The reality is that it takes time to work out all the kinks.

That said, it would be encouraging for these signal-callers to start playing better as the first month of the NFL season comes to an end. The Packers need to get their offensive going against the battered New England Patriots. Same with the Colts and Broncos against the Titans and Raiders, respectively. The Vikings could be in for some tough sledding against a stout Saints defense in London, but they still need to show some progress. And at least Brady will get back Mike Evans for Tampa Bay's Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs.

Once December and January come around, these teams should not only be contending for playoff spots but preparing for deep postseason runs. But if the quarterback play doesn't start to improve soon, there are plenty of others teams with younger quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, etc.) who are ready to officially takeover the league.