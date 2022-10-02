It's Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 4 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines beginning with the Vikings and Saints in London, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Vikings 28, Saints 25 (Takeaways)

Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bears at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chargers at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

49ers at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Pickett has wild first two series

Not the way first-round rookie Kenny Pickett wanted to start his NFL career. Thrust into action in the second half after Mitch Trubisky was apparently benched, the 20th-overall pick launched a deep ball intended for Chase Claypool. Maybe not the best decision considering two defenders were right around Claypool, but the ball still went off the hands of Claypool before landing in the arms of Jordan Whitehead for the interception.

Fortunately for Pickett, he got a chance to redeem himself almost immediately after All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Zach Wilson and returned it inside the Jets' 5-yard line. Three plays later, Pickett fell forward into the end zone for his first-career TD.

Rookie pick-six

Pete Carroll loves big cornerbacks, so drafting 6-foot-4, 210-pound Tariq Woolen in the fifth round made a lot of sense. The biggest moment of Woolen's career came Sunday, when he jumped in front of T.J. Hockenson for the interception and streaked 40 yards for the touchdown.

DK breaks free

Geno Smith is cooking, and it's in large part because of DK Metcalf, who turned a 20-yard reception into a 54-yard pickup down to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Smith found Noah Fant for his third total touchdown of the first half.

Rookie off to the races

It was only a matter of time before fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce ripped off a massive run, and that time came in the second quarter Sunday against the Chargers. Pierce took a pitch to the right, made a decisive cut upfield and whizzed past defenders -- all the way for a 75-yard touchdown. It marks the longest run by a rookie since then-Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage ripped off a 75-yarder in 2018.

Welcome back, Michael Gallup

The Cowboys got a huge addition to the offense Sunday by welcoming back Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 season. He made his first big play right at the end of the first half, tight-roping the back of the end zone before making a running catch in the back-left corner for a nine-yard score.

Danny Vick

I guess the Bears defense didn't watch Daniel Jones on "Monday Night Football," because if it did, it would have known that the Giants quarterback likes to take off and run whenever he has daylight. That's what he's done Sunday, rushing for touchdowns from 21 and then eight yards out to give New York the lead at the half.

Dobbins finds pay dirt twice

Good to see J.K. Dobbins made a huge impact early on in a huge game. The third-round RB, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, already found the end zone twice for Baltimore in the first quarter against Buffalo.

QB catches TD!

The highlight so far from Zach Wilson's 2022 debut is ... a receiving touchdown?! Crazy enough, yes. On second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Wilson handed the ball to Garrett Wilson, who then flipped it to Braxton Berrios going the other way. Berrios then floated his pass to Wilson for the score, and the second-year QB celebrated with a griddy dance that clearly needs some work.

Fake punt!

Jack Fox apparently isn't just one of the top punters in the NFL. He can sling it, too, completing a fake punt pass to Quintez Cephus for a six-yard gain and a first down. Dan Campbell strikes again!

Let Geno Cook

Geno Smith's 325 passing yards last week were the third most of his 10-year NFL career, and the Seahawks quarterback is off to a great start in Detroit. On the opening drive, he completed six of his seven passes for 62 yards and this pristine touchdown pass to Will Dissly.

Opening possession INTs

The Bills' Josh Allen and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts have been two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through three weeks. Each of them would like to forget their opening drive Sunday. Allen and Hurts both through interceptions to open the game, and their opponents capitalized, with the Ravens scoring on a Lamar Jackson shovel pass to J.K. Dobbins and the Jaguars' Andre Cisco returning Hurts' pick 59 yards for the touchdown.

Alexander Mattison gets first touchdown of the day

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a great start in London. The Vikings marched down the field, taking almost seven minutes off the clock on the opening drive against the New Orleans Saints.

Alexander Mattison capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins. Mattison and Dalvin Cook basically split the snaps on the first drive.

Star veteran QBs sluggish to start 2022

Of the top-12 players in total quarterback rating so far this season, there's only one who is more than 30 years old. No, it's not Tom Brady. Or Aaron Rodgers. Or Matthew Stafford.

It's longtime NFL backup Geno Smith.

Stafford has been the best of the established veterans, ranking 13th with a QBR of 50.9. Then there's Rodgers (14th, 49.3), Tom Brady (18th, 47.7), Kirk Cousins (20th, 46.1), Russell Wilson (21st, 45.5) and Matt Ryan (23rd, 42.9).

Every quarterback has excuses, as Rodgers and Brady have no healthy receivers -- well, Rodgers didn't really have any receivers to begin with -- while Cousins, Wilson and Ryan are all working with a head coach for the first time. The reality is that it takes time to work out all the kinks.

That said, it would be encouraging for these signal-callers to start playing better as the first month of the NFL season comes to an end. The Packers need to get their offensive going against the battered New England Patriots. Same with the Colts and Broncos against the Titans and Raiders, respectively. The Vikings could be in for some tough sledding against a stout Saints defense in London, but they still need to show some progress. And at least Brady will get back Mike Evans for Tampa Bay's Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs.

Once December and January come around, these teams should not only be contending for playoff spots but preparing for deep postseason runs. But if the quarterback play doesn't start to improve soon, there are plenty of others teams with younger quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, etc.) who are ready to officially takeover the league.