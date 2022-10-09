It's Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines beginning with the Giants and Packers in London, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Colts 12, Broncos 9 (OT) (Takeaways)

Sunday

Giants at Packers, 9:30 a.m. ET (in London) (Gametracker)

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rain nowhere in sight for Week 5

If you're in any sort of fantasy league, it's always worth checking the weather. Don't make the same mistake I did.

Last week, the remnants of Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain for the Jaguars-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia and the Bills-Ravens showdown in Baltimore. Rain is usually a bad thing for fantasy, and it's especially bad for kickers. Yet when the 1 p.m. games kicked off last weekend, the Eagles' Jake Elliott was in my starting lineup. Unsurprisingly, he flopped.

For those worried about inclement weather for Week 5, whether for fantasy purposes or otherwise, don't be. As of Friday afternoon, at least according to Rotowire's weather report, nine of the 15 games set for Sunday and Monday are expecting clear skies, three are expecting partly cloudy skies and three are being played in domes, where you'd expect optimal conditions. Of all the contests, only one has any chance of rain at kickoff. That's the Texans against the Jaguars in Jacksonvillle...with a 2% chance of precipitation. Don't expect wind to be much of a factor, either, per RotoGrinders Chief Meteorologist Kevin Roth.

What I'm really trying to say is that if your favorite team (or fantasy team) loses in Week 5, there's no one to blame but those on the field (or in your lineup).