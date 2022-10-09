It's Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines beginning with the Giants and Packers in London, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Colts 12, Broncos 9 (OT) (Takeaways)

Sunday

Giants 27, Packers 22 (in London) (Takeaways)

Vikings 29, Bears 22 (Recap)

Patriots 29, Lions 0 (Takeaways)

Bills 38, Steelers 3 (Takeaways)

Chargers 30, Browns 28 (Recap)

Texans 13, Jaguars 6 (Recap)

Saints 39, Seahawks 32 (Recap)

Jets 40, Dolphins 17 (Recap)

Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15 (Recap)

Titans 21, Commanders 17 (Recap)

49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Still no first-quarter points for Cards

Inexplicably, the Cardinals still haven't scored in the first quarter this season. Five games, zero points over the opening 15 minutes. The fact that they entered Sunday 2-2 is pretty remarkable.

Dazzling first career catch

Injuries have plagued Tutu Atwell since joining the Rams as a second-round pick in 2021, but he's a big-play threat who showed as much in the first quarter Sunday. The Rams needed someone to make a play, and the 5-foot-9 speedster delivered by hauling in Matthew Stafford's perfectly thrown ball for a 54-yard pickup.

RB Mosses CB

Tevin Coleman is only 6-foot-1, but he played like he was 6-foot-5 in leaping over Myles Hartsfield for a 30-yard catch.

Scoop & score

Demarcus Lawrence didn't wait for the offense to take the field to try and score the first points of the game. Instead, Lawrence picked up the ball after a strip sack from Dorance Armstrong Jr. and took it 19 yards to the house fewer than two minutes into the game.

Taysom Hill is ELECTRIC

The Saints got a much-needed victory over the Seahawks on Sunday, thanks almost entirely to Taysom Hill. He scored not one, not two, not three, but FOUR touchdowns as New Orleans outlasted Seattle in a 39-32 thriller. His final stat line: nine carries for 112 yards and three scores on the ground to go along with a 22-yard touchdown pass. If New Orleans hopes to contend for a playoff spot this season, it'll need to lean more on Hill like it did Sunday.

Back-breaking INT

The Commanders are now 1-4 after Carson Wentz threw an awful interception at the goal line as they tried to go for the win late in the fourth. It marked his sixth interception in five games. Meanwhile, the Titans are on top of the AFC South after their third straight victory.

Another rookie RB TD

We've had rookies James Cook and Dameon Pierce score touchdowns today, and now Kenneth Walker III is on that list. Taking on a bigger load for the injured Rashaad Penny, the second-rounder burst through the middle and scampered untouched for the 69-yard touchdown.

Game-winning FG no good

Brandon Staley nearly gave the Browns the win after his Chargers' fourth-down attempt failed in their own territory. However, the defense stepped up, and rookie Cade York's 53-yard field goal attempt went wide right. Los Angeles moves to 3-2.

Another red-zone INT

Jacoby Brissett has been competent for the Browns through the first three quarters of games this season. But during the final frame, and more specifically with the game on the line, the Deshaun Watson fill-in has faltered badly. Just an ugly, ugly interception with a chance for Cleveland to take the lead with under three minutes left.

Geno AGAIN

Shockingly, the Seahawks have been one of the most fun offenses to watch so far this season. It's basically just Geno Smith throwing deep to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and it's been glorious. Smith just delivered another pristine touchdown pass to Lockett, this time for 40 yards.

Taysom Hill doing it all

This is the Taysom Hill we know and love. Not only has he rushed seven times for 51 yards, but his lone completion resulted in a 22-yard score for Adam Trautman.

Browns-Chargers in a shootout

Last season's meeting between the Browns and Chargers resulted in 89 points -- a 47-42 Los Angeles victory. We've got another shootout Sunday, as the teams have combined for 55 points entering the fourth quarter. The most recent score came courtesy of Kareem Hunt, whose two-yard score gave Cleveland back the lead.

Dyami x2

Who's Dyami, you ask? It's the Commanders wideout Dyami Brown, a third-round pick out of North Carolina in 2021. It's understandable if you don't know him, because in his first 19 career games, he made just 13 catches for 171 yards and zero touchdowns. He's already got 105 yards receiving Sunday and his first two career touchdowns, including this beautiful one-handed snag.

Zappe delivers

It's been all Patriots in New England on Sunday. And while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe hasn't carried the offense, he's been more than competent filling in for Mac Jones. Zappe has completed 16 of his 19 passes for 165 yards, one interception and this on-target touchdown to Jakobi Meyers to extend the advantage.

First-career TD

Shouts to the Bears' Velus Jones Jr., who scored his first career TD on a dump-off jet sweep to pull the Bears within one score.

First-career INT

Oh no, Trevor Lawrence. Trying to force a pass into the end zone on second-and-1 from the seven-yard line, Lawrence threw it right to Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. Big mistake from Lawrence keeps the game all tied up.

Lockett quiets the crowd

The Saints looked poised to enter halftime with the lead. Then Alvin Kamara fumbled and Geno Smith did what he's been doing all year, slinging the ball into a tight window to Tyler Lockett for the 35-yard touchdown in the final seconds.

Josh Allen is INSANE

It's as if Josh Allen is playing Madden on easy sometimes. Against a Steelers defense that entered the contest allowing 251.5 passing yards per game, he has 348 yards and four touchdowns ... IN TWO QUARTERS. Even crazier is that Allen has only completed 14 passes. That's 24.9 yards per completion, which is just off the charts explosive.

10-for-138

That was Justin Jefferson's stat line in the first half. Ten receptions (on 10 targets) for 138 yards. One of, if not the best wide receiver in football is showing out against the Bears.

Catch of the day?

Of course anything is possible, but I don't think we'll see a better catch today than the one Darnell Mooney made against the Vikings. What a beauty!

Gabe Davis have a day!

An ankle injury slowed Gabe Davis through the first month of the season. He missed Week 2, and in the games he did play he only managed eight receptions for 138 yards. Well, he certainly looks healthy against the Steelers, as he's racked up 160 yards ... IN THE FIRST HALF. He already has touchdowns of 98 and 62 yards for an average of 80 yards per catch. That's ridiculous.

Cousins on FIRE

Kirk Cousins in prime time? No thank you. Kirk Cousins overseas? Not ideal. But Kirk Cousins at 1 p.m. ET? That's where the Vikings quarterback shines, and he's been flawless so far against the Bears. He's completed 17 straight passes to start the game, which is a franchise record. Those completions have resulted in 176 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota is in complete control.

Wentz bomb

The Commanders offense has been inept the past two weeks. Carson Wentz is attempting to change that in Week 5, and he looked to second-year wideout Dyami Brown to do so. With Brown in one-on-one coverage, Wentz launched a perfect deep ball that his wideout caught in stride, which he took 75 yards for the score.

Rookie RB breaks free

Second-round rookie Breece Hall has improved every week for the Jets, and he's already made a huge play in the first half against the Dolphins. No one picked up Hall out of the backfield, leading to an easy pitch and catch that went for 79 yards down to the Miami 1-yard line. Michael Carter then found the end zone to put New York up double digits.

Ekeler off to the races

Badly in need of a spark, the Chargers got one from Austin Ekeler, who made one cut and was off to the races for a 71-yard gain. Credit to Greg Newsome II, though. He tracked down Ekeler before he crossed the goal line, which ended up saving four points since Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal.

Geno still cookin'

Geno Smith has been one of the NFL's best stories through four weeks, and he's off to another great start against the Saints. Two passes, two completions, 65 yards, and this 50-yard strike to DK Metcalf strike on the run to put the Seahawks ahead.

SAFETY!

The No. 4 overall pick isn't just a lockdown cover cornerback. Sauce Gardner can make plays in the backfield, too, and Teddy Bridgewater learned the hard way on his first snap of the game. Coming on a corner blitz, Gardner blew up Bridgewater to force intentional grounding in the end zone. That's a safety! 2-0 Jets.

Chubb can't be stopped

Nick Chubb may be the best pure running back in the NFL, so the Chargers might want to wrap up the Browns' three-time Pro Bowler. It didn't happen on this play, as Chubb stepped out of one tackle, avoided another and bounced off a third before rumbling down the right sideline for the 41-yard touchdown.

98 yards!

A potentially disastrous start turned into the perfect one for the Bills. After Taiwan Jones muffed the opening kickoff, backing up Buffalo on its own two-yard line, Josh Allen more than made up for it by unloading a dart that floated over the heads of two Steelers defenders and into the hands of Gabe Davis. The explosive wideout took it the rest of the way for a 98-YARD touchdown on the opening drive.

Barkley fights back

After missing some time with a shoulder injury, Giants running back Saquon Barkley came back in a big way during the second half of Sunday's game against the Packers. Barkley's 41-yard catch and carry set up his go-ahead touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

Giants 'trick or treat' for TD

Daniel Bellinger's touchdown run was certainly a treat for Giants fans, as the tight end's score cut New York's deficit to 17-10 in the second quarter. The score was the result of some trickery from Brian Daboll's offense, as Bellinger's score came off a reserve play following a 40-yard run by Barkley.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis got into the end zone for his first touchdown since the 2020 season as Green Bay added a second first-half touchdown in London Sunday. Lewis' score gave the Packers a 17-3 lead over the Giants in a matchup between two 3-1 teams.

Rain nowhere in sight for Week 5

If you're in any sort of fantasy league, it's always worth checking the weather. Don't make the same mistake I did.

Last week, the remnants of Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain for the Jaguars-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia and the Bills-Ravens showdown in Baltimore. Rain is usually a bad thing for fantasy, and it's especially bad for kickers. Yet when the 1 p.m. games kicked off last weekend, the Eagles' Jake Elliott was in my starting lineup. Unsurprisingly, he flopped.

For those worried about inclement weather for Week 5, whether for fantasy purposes or otherwise, don't be. As of Friday afternoon, at least according to Rotowire's weather report, nine of the 15 games set for Sunday and Monday are expecting clear skies, three are expecting partly cloudy skies and three are being played in domes, where you'd expect optimal conditions. Of all the contests, only one has any chance of rain at kickoff. That's the Texans against the Jaguars in Jacksonvillle...with a 2% chance of precipitation. Don't expect wind to be much of a factor, either, per RotoGrinders Chief Meteorologist Kevin Roth.

What I'm really trying to say is that if your favorite team (or fantasy team) loses in Week 5, there's no one to blame but those on the field (or in your lineup).