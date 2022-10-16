It's Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 6 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 6 schedule

Thursday

Commanders 12, Bears 7 (Takeaways)

Sunday

49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Vikings at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Revenge week

Everyone knows what happened in last season's AFC Divisional Round game between the Bills and Chiefs. If you didn't, you wouldn't have clicked on this story. But in addition to that game, in which Buffalo is looking to avenge those excruciating 13 seconds from a year ago, there's plenty of extra intrigue in Week 6.

We've got the Saints' Andy Dalton facing off against the franchise (the Bengals) he took to the playoffs five times in nine seasons. There's Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who spent a decade in Baltimore, going up against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Elsewhere, Bill Belichick is looking to tie George Halas for second in all-time wins (in the place he started his legendary head coaching career), while the Colts are trying to beat the team that knocked them out of the 2021 playoffs (the Jaguars). And while this matchup does not fall under the revenge category, the LaFleurs calling plays against each other -- Matt as the head coach of the Packers and Mike as the offensive coordinator of the Jets -- is definitely noteworthy.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups this weekend, but for some, winning would mean a little bit more.