It's Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 6 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 6 schedule

Thursday

Commanders 12, Bears 7 (Takeaways)

Sunday

49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Patriots at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Vikings at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Breece fleeces Packers defense

Just as the Packers gained some momentum, second-round rookie Breece Hall silenced the Lambeau Field crowd by taking the inside hand-off, flipping his hips upfield and gashing Green Bay's defense for 34 yards to pay dirt.

Perfect throw

Aaron Rodgers needed to make a play, so he went to his new favorite receiver, Allen Lazard. The back-shoulder connection resulted in a beautiful 25-yard score.

Zappe hour

The Patriots are doing what the Patriots have done since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay: suffocating the opposing offense while hoping to get enough out of their offense. Rookie Bailey Zappe has been plenty good enough, throwing for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns. The latest went to a wide-open Hunter Henry for six.

Uh ... PACKERS?!

Are the Packers really going to lose to the Giants and Jets in back-to-back weeks? It looks that way after Micheal Clemons blocked a punt and Will Parks returned it for the score to give the Jets a two-touchdown advantage.

Burrow --> Chase

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connected nine times for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship -- which just so happened to be played at the Superdome in New Orleans. The electric duo connected again Sunday, this time from 15 yards out.

Uh ... Packers?

With Aaron Rodgers and the offense unable to find the end zone, the defense finally broke against the feisty Jets. After Zach Wilson's long completion to Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios took the end-around reverse and met little resistance on his way to the end zone from 20 yards out.

Another first career score

This time it was second-round speedster Tyquan Thornton hauling in the two-yard score from fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe. Thanks in part to these two impressive rookies, the Patriots are in control against Cleveland.

Massive kickoff return

The Steelers got a massive kickoff return from Steven Sims Jr. to start the second half. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, a three-and-out meant that the 88-yard return resulted in just three points.

73-yard punt!

Punters deserve love, too, especially after booming a punt nearly 80 YARDS IN THE AIR. Shoutout to Ryan Wright, who had Tyreek Hill sprinting backward like a defensive back trying to locate the football.

Rhamondre off to the races



The Browns' rush defense has been BRUTAL this season, so it's not surprising that Rhamondre Stevenson took the hand-off up the middle and was not even touched as he broke it outside and into the end zone from 31 yards out.

Burrow + Louisiana = fireworks

The last time Joe Burrow played at the Superdome in New Orleans, he capped LSU's perfect season with a dominating win over Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. He's been pretty good Sunday, too, completing 17 of his first 25 passes for 126 yards, one passing touchdown and this smooth rushing touchdown.

First career TD

We love highlighting first career TDs every week, and Giants rookie Wan'Dale Robinson joined the group Sunday. The second-round versatile wideout caught a quick out on third-and-4 and then stopped his momentum enough to sneak within the front-left pylon for a short score. New York's receiving corps have been ravaged by injuries this year, so the team must be thrilled he's back healthy.

Aiyuk x2



The 49ers and Falcons are the highest scoring game of the first half, with Atlanta going up 14-0 before San Francisco fired back with two touchdowns of their own. Brandon Aiyuk has both of them from 12 and 14 yards out, respectively.

Hasty to the house



Not James Robinson, not Travis Etienne -- but JaMycal Hasty who put the Jaguars ahead, 14-3, against the Colts. Over the first five games, Jacksonville's No. 3 running back gained six yards on one carry. He took it 61 yards to the house Sunday.

Rasheed Shawho?

Rashid Shaheed! Get to know him, as he scored the Saints' second touchdown versus the Bengals. The undrafted rookie out of Weber State was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and immediately paid dividends Sunday, taking the jet sweep and weaving through the defense for the 44-yard score.

Scoop (x2) and score

Scoop and scores aren't that uncommon. Two scoops and a score on one play is incredibly rare, but that's how the Falcons extended their lead to two touchdowns against the 49ers on Sunday. First A.J. Terrell scooped up the Jeff Wilson fumble and looked as though he'd sprint around left end for the touchdown. But as Terrell was stretching the ball towards the pylon, George Kittle hit his arm and knocked the ball out. Luckily for Atlanta, the ball stayed in bounds, and two Falcons were in the end zone with no 49ers in sight. Jaylinn Hawkins recovered for the score.

Pickett > Brady?

For the first drive Sunday? Yes. After Tom Brady went three-and-out to start the game, first-round rookie Kenny Pickett orchestrated an 11-play, 66-yard drive that he capped with a six-yard pass to Najee Harris to put Pittsburgh on the board. It marked Pickett's first career TD.

Etienne breaks free



Travis Etienne has slowly earned more work in the Jaguars' backfield this season, and the second-year RB -- who is basically a rookie after missing the entire 2021 campaign with an injury -- ripped off the best run of his young professional career on Jacksonville's first drive Sunday. Etienne burst through the left side and was off to the races for a 49-yard pickup.

Dalton strikes!

Heck of a start for Andy Dalton, who already has thrown a touchdown against his former team. The now-Saints quarterback took full advantage of Trent Taylor's fumble on the punt return by finding Tre'Quan Smith for an 18-yard score.

Brissett starts with INT

Having began his NFL career with the Patriots, you have to think Jacoby Brissett has a little extra motivation to perform well against his former team. Well, he's not off to a great start, as he threw an interception to Kyle Duggar on the Browns' opening possession.

Revenge week

Everyone knows what happened in last season's AFC Divisional Round game between the Bills and Chiefs. If you didn't, you wouldn't have clicked on this story. But in addition to that game, in which Buffalo is looking to avenge those excruciating 13 seconds from a year ago, there's plenty of extra intrigue in Week 6.

We've got the Saints' Andy Dalton facing off against the franchise (the Bengals) he took to the playoffs five times in nine seasons. There's Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who spent a decade in Baltimore, going up against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Elsewhere, Bill Belichick is looking to tie George Halas for second in all-time wins (in the place he started his legendary head coaching career), while the Colts are trying to beat the team that knocked them out of the 2021 playoffs (the Jaguars). And while this matchup does not fall under the revenge category, the LaFleurs calling plays against each other -- Matt as the head coach of the Packers and Mike as the offensive coordinator of the Jets -- is definitely noteworthy.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups this weekend, but for some, winning would mean a little bit more.