It's Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 6 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 6 schedule

Thursday

Commanders 12, Bears 7 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 (Takeaways)

Falcons 28, 49ers 14 (Recap)

Patriots 38, Browns 15 (Takeaways)

Giants 24, Ravens 20 (Takeaways)

Jets 27, Packers 10 (Takeaways)

Colts 34, Jaguars 27 (Recap)

Bengals 30, Saints 26 (Recap)

Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18 (Takeaways)

Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Walker glides in for TD

It's Kenneth Walker III time with Rashaad Penny done for the season, and the second-round rookie has run with purpose in his first career start. He's closing in on 100 yards rushing and scored a pivotal touchdown to keep the Seahawks in control.

Ya dig?

Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs almost ALWAYS delivers. Their 17-yard touchdown connection has the Bills on top.

Punter fumble TD

Michael Dickson ... WHAT? Lining up in his own end zone, Dickson took the snap and prepared to punt before feeling the heavy pressure. But instead of attempting it anyway -- or letting himself be tackled for a safety -- Dickson had the ball popped out, allowing the Cardinals to recover in the end zone for a potentially game-changing touchdown.

Rams WRs running wild

With Matthew Stafford struggling, Sean McVay dialed up some plays for the wide receivers where they're not dependent on the veteran quarterback to get them the ball. During the go-ahead scoring drive, Cooper Kupp carried for 13 yards and then receiver/full back Ben Skowronek rushed around right end for the 17-yard score.

Seahawks ball!

The Seahawks defense has been putrid this season, but it turns out the remedy was to play the Cardinals offense. Arizona opened the scoring with a field goal on the first drive and hasn't scored since. It had a great opportunity late in the third quarter, but as Kyler Murray streaked past the first-down marker, Coby Bryant popped the ball out and fellow rookie corner Tariq Woolen recovered. As for the Cardinals, YIKES.

Butker BOMB

If you wanted to know if Harrison Butker's ankle was OK after missing the past four games, look no further than the final play of the first half Sunday. Butker, one of the best kickers in the NFL the past several years, went out for a 62-yarder and DRILLED it, tying the game at 10 at intermission. It marked the longest field goal of Butker's career and the longest in franchise history.

96-yard drive!

With 1:18 left in the half, the Chiefs were primed to get the ball back. All they had to do is stop the Bills on third-and-13 from their own one-yard line. Turns out that's not so easy when the other team has Josh Allen. After a 18-yard completion to Gabe Davis, Buffalo was on the move. Three yards to Dawson Knox, 30 to Stefon Diggs, 14 to Khalil Shakir, and then, thanks to a perfect throw from Allen, 34 more to Davis for the go-ahead touchdown. What a change of events!

Pick-six!

Oh no, Matthew Stafford. An injury-ravaged offensive line doesn't help, but Stafford loves to put the ball in harms way regardless of who's blocking for him. His latest attempt to force feed Cooper Kupp failed, as the throw was wide and sailed into the arms of Donte Jackson, who took it for the go-ahead six points before halftime.

Juju!

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been objectively disappointing since signing with the Chiefs this offseason, but the former Pro Bowler showcased the skill set that made him a very productive receiver with the Steelers. The reception was routine; it was his after-the-catch tenacity that has to have Kansas City fans excited. He spun free of THREE Bills defenders, then galloped 30 yards into the end zone for his first touchdown with his new team.

Allen Robinson alert

Remember the high-priced free agent who joined the reigning Super Bowl champions this offseason? No worries if not, as Allen Robinson has had a very forgetful start to the 2022 campaign. Well, he flashed in the second quarter Sunday, as his jump-ball touchdown on first-and-goal put the Rams in front.

Red zone turnovers galore

Bills vs. Chiefs is supposed to be a shootout, and both teams moved the ball down the field with ease on their first possessions. However, neither came away with points as Isaiah McKenzie dropped a pitch from Josh Allen and then Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the end zone to rookie Kaiir Elam.

Ryan-led Colts strike last

On his 58th (!) pass attempt, Matt Ryan made his biggest throw as a Colt. It was third-and-13 with Indianapolis down one. If it didn't gain another yard, it would have been about a 50-yard field goal for the win. Instead, Ryan went for it all, and rookie Alec Pierce made the contested catch and stepped into the end zone for the go-ahead score with just 17 seconds to play. As bad as the Colts have been, they're 3-2-1 and right behind the Titans in the AFC South.

STRIPPED

Kayvon Thibodeaux has arrived for the Giants. The No. 5 overall pick made the biggest play of the game, stripping Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter and giving New York back possession inside the red zone. All Big Blue needed was one first down, and they got it to move to 5-1 (yes, you read that right).

Dalvin Cook house call

With 3:23 to go down six, the Dolphins still had a chance to win -- so long as they could stop the Vikings' rushing attack. Dalvin Cook had other plans, breaking multiple tackles on his way for a 53-yard touchdown that all but clinched the victory for Minnesota.

Chase (again)

Welcome back, Ja'Marr Chase. After what's been a relatively quiet five weeks, Chase has exploded for seven receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns when Cincinnati needed him most.

Steelers go ahead

It's the fourth quarter, and the Steelers are on the verge of pulling a massive upset over the Buccaneers. Give a lot of credit to the Pittsburgh defense as well as Mitchell Trubisky, who replaced the injured Kenny Pickett (concussion) to lead the team 71 yards on eight plays and punch it in. Chase Claypool caught the score.

Breece fleeces Packers defense

Just as the Packers gained some momentum, second-round rookie Breece Hall silenced the Lambeau Field crowd by taking the inside hand-off, flipping his hips upfield and gashing Green Bay's defense for 34 yards to pay dirt.

Perfect throw

Aaron Rodgers needed to make a play, so he went to his new favorite receiver, Allen Lazard. The back-shoulder connection resulted in a beautiful 25-yard score.

Zappe hour

The Patriots are doing what the Patriots have done since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay: suffocating the opposing offense while hoping to get enough out of their offense. Rookie Bailey Zappe has been plenty good enough, throwing for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns. The latest went to a wide-open Hunter Henry for six.

Uh ... PACKERS?!

Are the Packers really going to lose to the Giants and Jets in back-to-back weeks? It looks that way after Micheal Clemons blocked a punt and Will Parks returned it for the score to give the Jets a two-touchdown advantage.

Burrow --> Chase

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connected nine times for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship -- which just so happened to be played at the Superdome in New Orleans. The electric duo connected again Sunday, this time from 15 yards out.

Uh ... Packers?

With Aaron Rodgers and the offense unable to find the end zone, the defense finally broke against the feisty Jets. After Zach Wilson's long completion to Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios took the end-around reverse and met little resistance on his way to the end zone from 20 yards out.

Another first career score

This time it was second-round speedster Tyquan Thornton hauling in the two-yard score from fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe. Thanks in part to these two impressive rookies, the Patriots are in control against Cleveland.

Massive kickoff return

The Steelers got a massive kickoff return from Steven Sims Jr. to start the second half. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, a three-and-out meant that the 88-yard return resulted in just three points.

73-yard punt!

Punters deserve love, too, especially after booming a punt nearly 80 YARDS IN THE AIR. Shoutout to Ryan Wright, who had Tyreek Hill sprinting backward like a defensive back trying to locate the football.

Rhamondre off to the races



The Browns' rush defense has been BRUTAL this season, so it's not surprising that Rhamondre Stevenson took the hand-off up the middle and was not even touched as he broke it outside and into the end zone from 31 yards out.

Burrow + Louisiana = fireworks

The last time Joe Burrow played at the Superdome in New Orleans, he capped LSU's perfect season with a dominating win over Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. He's been pretty good Sunday, too, completing 17 of his first 25 passes for 126 yards, one passing touchdown and this smooth rushing touchdown.

First career TD

We love highlighting first career TDs every week, and Giants rookie Wan'Dale Robinson joined the group Sunday. The second-round versatile wideout caught a quick out on third-and-4 and then stopped his momentum enough to sneak within the front-left pylon for a short score. New York's receiving corps have been ravaged by injuries this year, so the team must be thrilled he's back healthy.

Aiyuk x2



The 49ers and Falcons are the highest scoring game of the first half, with Atlanta going up 14-0 before San Francisco fired back with two touchdowns of their own. Brandon Aiyuk has both of them from 12 and 14 yards out, respectively.

Hasty to the house



Not James Robinson, not Travis Etienne -- but JaMycal Hasty who put the Jaguars ahead, 14-3, against the Colts. Over the first five games, Jacksonville's No. 3 running back gained six yards on one carry. He took it 61 yards to the house Sunday.

Rasheed Shawho?

Rashid Shaheed! Get to know him, as he scored the Saints' second touchdown versus the Bengals. The undrafted rookie out of Weber State was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and immediately paid dividends Sunday, taking the jet sweep and weaving through the defense for the 44-yard score.

Scoop (x2) and score

Scoop and scores aren't that uncommon. Two scoops and a score on one play is incredibly rare, but that's how the Falcons extended their lead to two touchdowns against the 49ers on Sunday. First A.J. Terrell scooped up the Jeff Wilson fumble and looked as though he'd sprint around left end for the touchdown. But as Terrell was stretching the ball towards the pylon, George Kittle hit his arm and knocked the ball out. Luckily for Atlanta, the ball stayed in bounds, and two Falcons were in the end zone with no 49ers in sight. Jaylinn Hawkins recovered for the score.

Pickett > Brady?

For the first drive Sunday? Yes. After Tom Brady went three-and-out to start the game, first-round rookie Kenny Pickett orchestrated an 11-play, 66-yard drive that he capped with a six-yard pass to Najee Harris to put Pittsburgh on the board. It marked Pickett's first career TD.

Etienne breaks free



Travis Etienne has slowly earned more work in the Jaguars' backfield this season, and the second-year RB -- who is basically a rookie after missing the entire 2021 campaign with an injury -- ripped off the best run of his young professional career on Jacksonville's first drive Sunday. Etienne burst through the left side and was off to the races for a 49-yard pickup.

Dalton strikes!

Heck of a start for Andy Dalton, who already has thrown a touchdown against his former team. The now-Saints quarterback took full advantage of Trent Taylor's fumble on the punt return by finding Tre'Quan Smith for an 18-yard score.

Brissett starts with INT

Having began his NFL career with the Patriots, you have to think Jacoby Brissett has a little extra motivation to perform well against his former team. Well, he's not off to a great start, as he threw an interception to Kyle Duggar on the Browns' opening possession.

Revenge week

Everyone knows what happened in last season's AFC Divisional Round game between the Bills and Chiefs. If you didn't, you wouldn't have clicked on this story. But in addition to that game, in which Buffalo is looking to avenge those excruciating 13 seconds from a year ago, there's plenty of extra intrigue in Week 6.

We've got the Saints' Andy Dalton facing off against the franchise (the Bengals) he took to the playoffs five times in nine seasons. There's Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who spent a decade in Baltimore, going up against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Elsewhere, Bill Belichick is looking to tie George Halas for second in all-time wins (in the place he started his legendary head coaching career), while the Colts are trying to beat the team that knocked them out of the 2021 playoffs (the Jaguars). And while this matchup does not fall under the revenge category, the LaFleurs calling plays against each other -- Matt as the head coach of the Packers and Mike as the offensive coordinator of the Jets -- is definitely noteworthy.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups this weekend, but for some, winning would mean a little bit more.