It's Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

Cardinals 42, Saints 34 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Giants at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Texans at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

NFC > Jaguars

Are you a fan of an NFC team? Than you've most likely defeated the Jaguars over the past decade.

Since 2012, Jacksonville is 4-39 against NFC teams, per The Action Network's Bet Labs. The only teams it has beaten over that stretch are the Seahawks, Bears and Giants (twice). Even worse, the Jaguars have lost 18 STRAIGHT GAMES to interconference foes dating back to Week 1 of the 2018 season.

Now here's the good news for Jacksonville: Sunday's opponent is the Giants, who just happen to be last NFC opponent the Jaguars beat. And if the Vegas oddsmakers are correct -- Jacksonville is a surprising three-point favorite over 5-1 New York -- then Duval County will have its first victory over the opposing conference since Doug Marrone was the head coach and Blake Bortles, who retired earlier this month, was under center. (Not to mention Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey were still on the team.)