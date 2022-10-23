It's Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

Cardinals 42, Saints 34 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Giants at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Texans at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

CMC who?



The Panthers' running back duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard has gotten the job done against the Buccaneers' stout run defense, combining for 167 yards on just 17 carries and a score. Most of those came on Foreman's 60-yard scamper, and on the next play, Hubbard broke free for the 17-yard touchdown. Panthers are up double digits in the fourth quarter.

Scary Terry!

Remember Terry McLaurin? The Commanders wideout who has averaged more than 1,000 yards receiving per season, despite playing with a hodgepodge of quarterbacks? He's one of the most underrated pass-catchers in the league, and he showed his worth by making a contested catch as he fell across the end zone down the right sideline. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander was blanketing McLaurin in coverage, but it didn't matter, as Taylor Heinicke's pass was PERFECT for the 37-yard go-ahead score.

Gus Bus

Welcome back, Gus Edwards! Playing for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last preseason, he has fueled the Ravens to the tune of 12 carries for 51 yards and two scores. With J.K. Dobbins set to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, Edwards figures to play a big role for Baltimore as the season progresses.

Mariota to Byrd for 75-yard BOMB

Not so fast, Bengals! The frisky Falcons are being frisky once again. Despite digging themselves a 28-7 hole, they climbed back to within nine after this long touchdown from Marcus Mariota to Damiere Byrd and then a last-second field goal from Younghoe Koo.

End zone fumble

Life comes at you fast. Instead of rumbling in for his first multi-touchdown game in his young career, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got careless with the football at the Giants' five-yard line. Xavier McKinney capitalized by jarring the ball loose, and fellow safety Julian Love scooped it up in the end zone to keep Jacksonville from extending its lead.

Panthers shocking Bucs

The Panthers, with their head coach fired and their star running back shipped to San Francisco, are ahead of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the half. It was this score, from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore, that put them there.

FLIPPED

Any time a player gets flipped, we have to cover it here (as long as no injuries are involved). It looked like Noah Brown was OK after the play, but the young wide receiver did a FULL FLIP before landing on his backside. The only problem? He landed without the ball, losing it while airborne and squandering a golden opportunity for the Cowboys to take the lead over the Lions before halftime.

Joe Cool on FIRE

Check out these stats for Joe Burrow at halftime: 19-for-21, 325 yards (!), three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. It has been all Bengals, thanks to Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase, who have combined for nine receptions for 217 yards and three scores.

Dueling pick-6s!

Within minutes of each other, the Packers and Titans extended their leads with interception returns for touchdowns. First it was Green Bay linebacker De'Vondre Campbell tearing the ball out of J.D. McKissic's hands and rumbling 63 yards for the score. Then it was Tennessee safety Andrew Adams getting into the action. Matt Ryan was looking for Parris Campbell on the way on a quick out, only Campbell wasn't looking at him. Adams was, jumping the route and cruising 76 yards to the house.

Umm Mike Evans ...

Mike Evans should have had the easiest touchdown of his nine-year career in the first quarter against the Panthers on Sunday. There was literally NO ONE around him after his defender fell down. Instead, this happened.

Because of Evans' inexplicable drop, the Buccaneers have now gone seven straight games without a first-quarter touchdown to start the season.

Brissett connects with Cooper for long TD

Jacoby Brissett has balled out in the first quarter, which is not something I thought I'd be typing against a Ravens secondary that has tightened up after a rough start to the year. He's already thrown for 121 yards on seven passes, with the biggest gain going for 55 yards on a strike to Amari Cooper.

Etienne scores first-career TD

Travis Etienne has been slowly taking over as the Jaguars' lead back, and he helped his team respond to the Giants' opening score with a touchdown on their own. And after a New York penalty, Jacksonville relied on Etienne to give it the 8-7 advantage.

Slaying the Jaguars defense

The 5-1 Giants? Underdogs? Usually Las Vegas knows best, but New York got on the board first after a nice grab by Darius Slayton from Daniel Jones. Slayton entered the game with just eight receptions for 108 yards, but he's got the Giants out in front, thanks to his 32-yard score.

Burrow airs it out!

How about this start for the Bengals? On the fourth play from scrimmage, Joe Burrow dropped back to pass and saw Tyler Boyd streaking WIDE OPEN down the middle of the field. As he usually does, Burrow delivered a strike, and Boyd took it the rest of the way for a 60-yard touchdown.

NFC > Jaguars

Are you a fan of an NFC team? Than you've most likely defeated the Jaguars over the past decade.

Since 2012, Jacksonville is 4-39 against NFC teams, per The Action Network's Bet Labs. The only teams it has beaten over that stretch are the Seahawks, Bears and Giants (twice). Even worse, the Jaguars have lost 18 STRAIGHT GAMES to interconference foes dating back to Week 1 of the 2018 season.

Now here's the good news for Jacksonville: Sunday's opponent is the Giants, who just happen to be last NFC opponent the Jaguars beat. And if the Vegas oddsmakers are correct -- Jacksonville is a surprising three-point favorite over 5-1 New York -- then Duval County will have its first victory over the opposing conference since Doug Marrone was the head coach and Blake Bortles, who retired earlier this month, was under center. (Not to mention Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey were still on the team.)