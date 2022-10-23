It's Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
Week 7 schedule
Thursday
Cardinals 42, Saints 34 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Lions at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Giants at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Packers at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Texans at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Umm Mike Evans ...
Mike Evans should have had the easiest touchdown of his nine-year career in the first quarter against the Panthers on Sunday. There was literally NO ONE around him after his defender fell down. Instead, this happened.
Mike Evans bobble sheesh pic.twitter.com/stwWFpUmRX— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) October 23, 2022
Because of Evans' inexplicable drop, the Buccaneers have now gone seven straight games without a first-quarter touchdown to start the season.
Brissett connects with Cooper for long TD
Jacoby Brissett has balled out in the first quarter, which is not something I thought I'd be typing against a Ravens secondary that has tightened up after a rough start to the year. He's already thrown for 121 yards on seven passes, with the biggest gain going for 55 yards on a strike to Amari Cooper.
A 55-yard @JBrissett12 dime to @AmariCooper9 😱— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
📺: #CLEvsBAL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/wLoMhIyuzL pic.twitter.com/ByvaJTvWgY
Etienne scores first-career TD
Travis Etienne has been slowly taking over as the Jaguars' lead back, and he helped his team respond to the Giants' opening score with a touchdown on their own. And after a New York penalty, Jacksonville relied on Etienne to give it the 8-7 advantage.
The @Jaguars answer quick! @swaggy_t1 stretches it in 😎— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
📺: #NYGvsJAX on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WfxxCNrfTZ pic.twitter.com/1JGr49XdQg
Going for 2️⃣ in the 1st? Yeah, why not! #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
📺: #NYGvsJAX on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WfxxCNrfTZ pic.twitter.com/amYP5bmUbz
Slaying the Jaguars defense
The 5-1 Giants? Underdogs? Usually Las Vegas knows best, but New York got on the board first after a nice grab by Darius Slayton from Daniel Jones. Slayton entered the game with just eight receptions for 108 yards, but he's got the Giants out in front, thanks to his 32-yard score.
DJ to D. Slay 🔥 The @Giants get on the board early!— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
📺: #NYGvsJAX on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WfxxCNrfTZ pic.twitter.com/roenar7gmi
Burrow airs it out!
How about this start for the Bengals? On the fourth play from scrimmage, Joe Burrow dropped back to pass and saw Tyler Boyd streaking WIDE OPEN down the middle of the field. As he usually does, Burrow delivered a strike, and Boyd took it the rest of the way for a 60-yard touchdown.
BURROW TO BOYD FOR A 60-YARD TD.— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
📺: #ATLvsCIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CArnZv4iDN pic.twitter.com/9egDcqPk9m
NFC > Jaguars
Are you a fan of an NFC team? Than you've most likely defeated the Jaguars over the past decade.
Since 2012, Jacksonville is 4-39 against NFC teams, per The Action Network's Bet Labs. The only teams it has beaten over that stretch are the Seahawks, Bears and Giants (twice). Even worse, the Jaguars have lost 18 STRAIGHT GAMES to interconference foes dating back to Week 1 of the 2018 season.
Now here's the good news for Jacksonville: Sunday's opponent is the Giants, who just happen to be last NFC opponent the Jaguars beat. And if the Vegas oddsmakers are correct -- Jacksonville is a surprising three-point favorite over 5-1 New York -- then Duval County will have its first victory over the opposing conference since Doug Marrone was the head coach and Blake Bortles, who retired earlier this month, was under center. (Not to mention Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey were still on the team.)