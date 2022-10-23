It's Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

Cardinals 42, Saints 34 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Giants at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Texans at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Umm Mike Evans ...

Mike Evans should have had the easiest touchdown of his nine-year career in the first quarter against the Panthers on Sunday. There was literally NO ONE around him after his defender fell down. Instead, this happened.

Because of Evans' inexplicable drop, the Buccaneers have now gone seven straight games without a first-quarter touchdown to start the season.

Brissett connects with Cooper for long TD

Jacoby Brissett has balled out in the first quarter, which is not something I thought I'd be typing against a Ravens secondary that has tightened up after a rough start to the year. He's already thrown for 121 yards on seven passes, with the biggest gain going for 55 yards on a strike to Amari Cooper.

Etienne scores first-career TD

Travis Etienne has been slowly taking over as the Jaguars' lead back, and he helped his team respond to the Giants' opening score with a touchdown on their own. And after a New York penalty, Jacksonville relied on Etienne to give it the 8-7 advantage.

Slaying the Jaguars defense

The 5-1 Giants? Underdogs? Usually Las Vegas knows best, but New York got on the board first after a nice grab by Darius Slayton from Daniel Jones. Slayton entered the game with just eight receptions for 108 yards, but he's got the Giants out in front, thanks to his 32-yard score.

Burrow airs it out!

How about this start for the Bengals? On the fourth play from scrimmage, Joe Burrow dropped back to pass and saw Tyler Boyd streaking WIDE OPEN down the middle of the field. As he usually does, Burrow delivered a strike, and Boyd took it the rest of the way for a 60-yard touchdown.

NFC > Jaguars

Are you a fan of an NFC team? Than you've most likely defeated the Jaguars over the past decade.

Since 2012, Jacksonville is 4-39 against NFC teams, per The Action Network's Bet Labs. The only teams it has beaten over that stretch are the Seahawks, Bears and Giants (twice). Even worse, the Jaguars have lost 18 STRAIGHT GAMES to interconference foes dating back to Week 1 of the 2018 season.

Now here's the good news for Jacksonville: Sunday's opponent is the Giants, who just happen to be last NFC opponent the Jaguars beat. And if the Vegas oddsmakers are correct -- Jacksonville is a surprising three-point favorite over 5-1 New York -- then Duval County will have its first victory over the opposing conference since Doug Marrone was the head coach and Blake Bortles, who retired earlier this month, was under center. (Not to mention Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey were still on the team.)