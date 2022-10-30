It's Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 8 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 8 schedule

Thursday

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Broncos 21, Jaguars 17 (Takeaways)

Steelers 31, Eagles 13 (Takeaways)

Patriots 22, Jets 17 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 49, Bears 29 (Takeaways)

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 (Recap)

Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT) (Recap)

Dolphins 31, Lions 27 (Recap)

Saints 24, Raiders 0 (Recap)

Titans at Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Commanders at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bengals at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Trifecta!

For the first time since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005, we have a player who has thrown for, run for and caught a touchdown pass in the same game. That player is Christian McCaffrey, who completed the trifecta with a one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Check out all three of his touchdowns below:

Derrick Henry is UNSTOPPABLE

Henry against the Texans is just unfair (for the Texans). He's gone over 200 yards and scored two touchdowns in FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES against Houston. That beyond comprehensible, but that's Henry. One-of-one.

Pop, Lock(ett) & Drop It

Tyler Lockett had the go-ahead touchdown in his sights. He just couldn't hold onto the ball.

CMC!

Want to know why the 49ers gave up so much draft capital to acquire Christian McCaffrey? Here's why:

Fumbling the game away

Whenever the Colts seem to build any sort of momentum, they sabotage themselves with a miscue. Case and point: Indianapolis advanced right outside the red zone with the opportunity to go ahead, only for Jonathan Taylor to lose a fumble and squander the scoring chance. Credit the Commanders, though. Whenever the defense has needed to make a play, it's delivered.

Henry x2

When you have a third-round rookie QB making his first career start, you do what you can to minimize his responsibility. That's a lot easier when you have Derrick Henry, who has carried Malik Willis and the Titans to a double-digit lead after his second touchdown of the day.

Muffed punt

As I said below, the Giants have been successful because they've taken care of the ball. Richie James did not do so on a punt return late in the first half, and it resulted in an immediate scoring opportunity for the Seahawks. The Giants defense held strong, but Seattle still converted the go-ahead field goal before intermission.

Signature strip

The Giants' improbable 6-1 start stems from taking care of the ball and capitalizing off of opponents' miscues. Tyler Lockett was the latest victim, as Adoree' Jackson stripped the ball away and set up New York at the Seahawks' two-yard line. Two plays later, Saquon Barkley was in for the game-tying score.

Seahawks out in front

In a low-scoring affair between two surprisingly successful teams, the Seahawks struck first. A fourth-down conversion made the opportunity possible, and then Geno Smith found DK Metcalf all alone in the end zone to put Seattle up 7-0.

Stafford to Kupp

Everyone knows what's coming, yet no one can consistently stop it. Matthew Stafford's 16-yard pitch and catch to Cooper Kupp has the Rams ahead.

Derrick Henry OWNS Houston

Derrick Henry played 10 career games against the Texans entering Sunday. He's rushed for more than 1,000 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) and scored nine touchdowns. Safe to say, Henry loves playing the Texans, which has been clear in the first half of this game. He's already over 100 yards rushing on just 12 carries (8.8 yard average) and left the entire Houston defense in his wake with this 41-yard score.

McCaffrey throws TD

The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey so he could run the ball. And catch the ball. And score touchdowns. They did not acquire the former All-Pro rusher to throw passes, but that's exactly what he did in the second quarter Sunday. Even better, McCaffrey's throw was right on the money to Brandon Aiyuk for the 34-yard touchdown. McCaffrey's career passing stats (via ESPN): two completions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

First-place Falcons!

Eddy Pineiro could learn a thing or two from Younghoe Koo, who, unlike Pineiro, nailed his game-winning field goal in overtime Sunday. With Koo's 41-yard field goal sailing through the uprights, the Falcons (4-4) are now in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Who woulda thought?

Eddy PineirNO



Pineiro should absolutely be in jeopardy of losing his starting kicking job for the Panthers. C.J. Henderson gave Pineiro a golden opportunity for redemption with his interception and long return into Falcons' territory. It turned out not to matter, as Pineiro followed up his missed go-ahead extra point by pushing his game-winning, 32-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Moore giveth and Moore taketh away



Oh no, D.J. Moore! The Panthers' No. 1 receiver made his biggest play of the year by coming down with a spectacular diving catch for a 62-yard touchdown with just 12 seconds left. But then he ripped his helmet off, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and forcing the Panthers into a 48-yard extra point. And, of course, the penalty proved costly as Eddy Pineiro's attempt sailed wide right. To OT we go.

Foreman also scores thrice

Make that FOUR players with three touchdowns after D'Onta Foreman finds the end zone three times as the Panthers' No. 1 running back. Foreman flashed his speed, agility and balance on his latest trip across the goal line.

Tony Pollard = RB1



He's just better than Ezekiel Elliott. It's that simple. Pollard is averaging a whopping 9.4 yards per carry against the Bears and has ripped off three touchdowns. His latest was the most impressive, as the Cowboys running back broke multiple tackles behind the line of scrimmage before bursting through the open lane and cruising in for the score.

Moore sneaks away

How Rondale Moore slipped away for a touchdown, I have no idea. Just incredibly poor tackling by the Vikings, who allowed Moore to turn a nice gain into a big touchdown.

McCourty gets Wilson again



The 35-year-old Devin McCourty has seen it all in his 13-year NFL career, and he's teaching Zach Wilson a thing or two about not throwing the ball into harm's way. He's picked off Wilson twice as the Patriots are in control over their AFC East foe.

Micah Parsons DPOY

If he keeps playing like he has, Parsons will be the runaway Defensive Player of the Year. And this play encapsulates the type of player he is. The tenacity to get back into the play, the calmness to jump on the fumble, the awareness to realize no one had touched him and the burst and agility to weave through a Bears' helpless offense on his way to a 36-yard scoop and score.

Heck of a grab

It looked like there was no way Justin Jefferson was coming down with this pass down the left sideline. But that's what Jefferson does: Make plays that no one else can make. Add this 29-yard snag to the list.

Hurts HUMMIN'

MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is certainly playing Sunday like he deserves the award. Make that four touchdowns for the third-year dual threat, the most recent one going to Zach Pascal for the 34-yard score. All four of Hurts' touchdowns have been 27 yards or more.

Kamara (AGAIN)

Move over A.J. Brown, because you have some company in the three-touchdown club. Kamara caught the quick pass and was gone, extending the Saints' lead to 24 with his 36-yard rumble.

Angry running

Rhamondre Stevenson looked like he would be tackled for no gain. Then he emerged from the scrum, split two defenders, stiff-armed another and broke to the outside for a 35-yard pickup. A few plays later, the Patriots took the lead with a touchdown from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers from five yards out.

One-handed TD

Even at 30 years old, DeAndre Hopkins is still one of the better wide receivers in the game. And in case you forgot while Hopkins was serving his six-game PED suspension, he reminded you with this smooth one-handed catch for the six-yard score.

Pick-six!

P.J. Walker earned this start after a valiant effort in the Panthers' upset win over the Buccaneers last week, but the former XFL star might be a one-game wonder for Carolina in 2022. He completed just six of his 15 passes in the first half and threw this brutal interception on a screen pass. All Lorenzo Carter had to do after tipping the ball to himself was evade Walker en route to the 28-yard touchdown.

THREE FIRST-HALF TDS

A.J. Brown is unstoppable! Five receptions. 113 yards. THREE TOUCHDOWNS. All in the first 25 minutes of game action.

Kamara finds the end zone (twice)

The Saints came to play against the Raiders on Sunday, and Alvin Kamara has gotten it done on the ground and through the air. He's already got two touchdowns as the Raiders look lost in New Orleans.

Steelers trickeration!

Matt Canada has been one of the more vanilla play-callers in the NFL this season, but he dialed up a well-timed trick play versus the Eagles. Chase Claypool took the jet sweep, but instead of heading for the front-left pylon, he lofted a left-handed pass to full back Derek Watt for the one-yard score.

Ankle-breaker

Ezekiel Elliott should be very, and I mean VERY, worried about his starting running back job. Tony Pollard, who's been the much more efficient runner for years now, is shouldering the load Sunday with Elliott out with an injury, and Pollard has been great in the first half. His 18-yard touchdown scamper was one of just a few runs where he made Bears defenders look silly.

A.J. Brown x2

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are feeling themselves in the first half against the Steelers. For the second time already, the duo connected for a long score, this time with Hurts delivering a perfect throw that landed graciously into the arms of Brown with a defender in tight coverage.

The Lions are a different offense with D'Andre Swift on the field, and it's showing early on against the Dolphins. Swift, who missed the past three games with a shoulder injury, has already found the end zone, catching a pass on an arrow route and bursting across the goal line from seven yards out.

Dak dealing

The Bears delivered by far their best performance of the season on "Monday Night Football" against the Patriots. It's been much more difficult this week, as Prescott is already 10-for-11 passing for 108 yards, a rushing touchdown and this passing score to CeeDee Lamb.

Wilson --> Wilson

This is the connection Jets fans hope to see a lot more of in years to come. Rolling out right, former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson uncorked a beautiful pass that cut through the air and landed right into the hands of former No. 10 overall pick Garrett Wilson for a huge gain.

Hurts airs it out

If anyone thought the Eagles would come out of their bye week rusty, they could not be more wrong. After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, Philadelphia almost immediately got on the scoreboard with Jalen Hurts connecting with A.J. Brown for a 39-yard score. Brown just wanted it more, jumping in between two Steelers defenders to snag the ball for the touchdown.

Cousins with the WHEELS

Kirk Cousins ... running for a touchdown ... from 17 yards out?! On a play that started with Cousins running for his life to avoid the sack, he turned up field and saw nothing but green grass in front of him. And with the end zone within reach, Cousins dived across the goal line to put Minnesota ahead.

Dak runs it in

The Cowboys looked SHARP on their opening drive against the Bears. They marched 75 yards on 11 plays and opened the scoring, courtesy of Dak Prescott's zone-read keeper from seven yards out. Prescott also completed four of his five passes for 39 yards on the possession.

Immediate INT

Marcus Mariota's 29th birthday is not off to a great start. On just his second pass of the game, he went for it all to Damiere Byrd deep down the middle of the field. The only problem was that Donte Jackson was running the route with Byrd, and it was Jackson who came up with the interception in stride to give the Panthers possession.

Prove it or lose it

It's been a chaotic, unpredictable first seven weeks across the NFL. I mean the Giants are 6-1, while the Rams, 49ers, Buccaneers and Packers are either .500 or worse. And now that we've almost reached the midpoint of the season, preseason expectations mean less and less. At this point, teams are more likely what they are than what we thought they would be heading into the year.

However, I'm a nice guy, so I'll give these teams one more chance. Welcome to "prove-it" week.

Can the Rams break their streak of regular-season nightmares against the 49ers? Or will the reigning Super Bowl champions and their anemic offense fall to 3-4?

Can the Patriots bounce back from Monday night's ugly loss to beat a Jets team they've beaten 12 straight times? Or will New England put on a horror show for its fans for the second straight week?

And lastly, can the lifeless Packers come back from the dead to upset the Super Bowl favorite Bills? Or has the witchcraft of back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur run its course?

In the midst of five losses in their past six games, the Buccaneers (3-5) are staring at a scary proposition: missing the playoffs. Will fellow preseason NFC Super Bowl endure the same fate?