It's Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 8 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 8 schedule

Thursday

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Broncos at Jaguars (in London), 9:30 a.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bears at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Dolphins at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Commanders at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bengals at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Prove it or lose it

It's been a chaotic, unpredictable first seven weeks across the NFL. I mean the Giants are 6-1, while the Rams, 49ers, Buccaneers and Packers are either .500 or worse. And now that we've almost reached the midpoint of the season, preseason expectations mean less and less. At this point, teams are more likely what they are than what we thought they would be heading into the year.

However, I'm a nice guy, so I'll give these teams one more chance. Welcome to "prove-it" week.

Can the Rams break their streak of regular-season nightmares against the 49ers? Or will the reigning Super Bowl champions and their anemic offense fall to 3-4?

Can the Patriots bounce back from Monday night's ugly loss to beat a Jets team they've beaten 12 straight times? Or will New England put on a horror show for its fans for the second straight week?

And lastly, can the lifeless Packers come back from the dead to upset the Super Bowl favorite Bills? Or has the witchcraft of back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur run its course?

In the midst of five losses in their past six games, the Buccaneers (3-5) are staring at a scary proposition: missing the playoffs. Will fellow preseason NFC Super Bowl endure the same fate?