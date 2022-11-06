It's Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 9 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Jets 20, Bills 17 (Recap)

Patriots 26, Colts 3 (Takeaways)

Vikings 20, Commanders 17 (Recap)

Dolphins 35, Bears 32 (Recap)

Bengals 42, Panthers 21 (Recap)

Lions 15, Packers 9 (Recap)

Chargers 20, Falcons 17 (Recap)

Jaguars 27, Raiders 20 (Recap)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Justin Fields stock UP

The most entertaining game of the early window was Dolphins-Bears, and Justin Fields was the star -- even in his team's 35-32 defeat. Not only did Fields become the first player in NFL history to rush for 140-plus yards and throw for three touchdowns, but he came up four yards short of breaking the all-time single-game rushing record for a quarterback, which Colin Kaepernick set in the 2012 NFC Divisional Round. All in all, Fields finished 17-for-28 passing for 123 yards and three scores; he rushed 15 times for 178 yards and a dazzling 61-yard touchdown.

Sauce seals Jets upset

The Super Bowl favorite Bills are 6-2 but 0-2 in the AFC East -- and no sure thing to win the division halfway through the season. The Jets (6-3) are right on their tail after their defense put together an inspiring performance to upset their division rival. At the center of it all was first-round stud Sauce Gardner, who recorded a team-high seven tackles to go along with an interception and the game-clinching pass breakup on fourth and long.

Packers go down

The miserable season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue. Green Bay got inside the Detroit 20-yard line with a chance to take the lead with 42 seconds left, but four straight incompletions from Rodgers, who threw three picks, sealed the Packers' most embarrassing loss of the season.

DOUBLE FUMBLE leads to Chargers W

A double fumble? In the final minute?! You always deliver, NFL. First Austin Ekeler fumbled at the Falcons' 20-yard line, but then defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, rumbling down the right sideline, just lost control of the ball, allowing the Chargers to get possession back.

Backed up outside the 40-yard line, Justin Herbert delivered a strike to his seemingly only healthy receiver, Josh Palmer, for 22 yards to put the Chargers back in business. And on the final play, rookie Cameron Dicker played hero as his 37-yard field goal lifted Los Angeles to a last-second victory. Crazy enough, this is the second team Dicker has hit a game-winning field goal for. His 23-yarder in Week 5 lifted the Eagles past the Cardinals.

Oh no Heinicke

If you're a Commanders fan, watching Taylor Heinicke brings out a large range of emotions. Sometimes they're elated, because Heinicke tosses up a prayer and their receiver comes down with it. Other times, they're furious at the back-breaking turnovers. Heinicke has done it all Sunday, with his terrible interception setting up the Vikings' game-tying touchdown from Dalvin Cook.

Rodgers using ... his legs?

When it's the fourth quarter and Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers in rushing, that's a very bad sign. Still, look at the 38-year-old carving up the Lions defense with his legs for 18 yards to keep the drive alive. Rodgers has four rushes for 40 yards.

Joe Mixon touchdown No. 5

Make that FIVE TOUCHDOWNS in 41 minutes of game action. All hail Joe Mixon.

SAUCE!

Sauce Gardner seems like he's going to run away with NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and intercepting Josh Allen will certainly help his cause. Not sure where Allen was going here, but the No. 4 overall pick secured the turnover and brought the ball to the edge of the red zone. The offense then delivered with Zach Wilson connecting with newly acquired James Robinson for the go-ahead score.

INTs galore for Rodgers

For just the fifth time in his illustrious NFL career, future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has thrown three interceptions in a game. And these have to be the worst combination of interceptions of his life. Two were intercepted in the end zone, while the third -- and second from rookie Kerby Joseph -- came on the Lions' one-yard line.

Somehow, the turnover-happy Packers are right in this game, thanks to Rodgers' 20-yard strike to Allen Lazard.

Another Heinicke miracle TD

I said last week that Taylor Heinicke's best play is just throwing up Hail Mary's and having Terry McLaurin come down with them. Turns out that also applies to Curtis Samuel, who somehow came down with his grab in between three defenders and found the end zone without being touched. It marked a 49-yard score as the legend of Heinicke continues to grow.

Mack rips it away!

Welcome to the NFL, Drake London. Trying to make a move after catching a pass at the 5-yard line, the Chargers defense held up the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft. That allowed Khalil Mack to come in and literally take the ball away from the rookie, who could only watch as the six-time Pro Bowler rumbled down the right sideline.

Justin Fields says GOODBYE

The Bears have fully unleashed Justin Fields over the past month, and he's delivered. I mean, how many other quarterbacks can reel off this 61-yard touchdown?

Joe Mixon scores AGAIN

If you have Joe Mixon on your fantasy team and you lose this week, just quit the league, because the rest of your team is obviously awful. The Bengals running back has had a historic first half, amassing 171 yards and FOUR TDs ... in the opening 30 minutes.

9-146-2

If you can believe it, that was Davante Adams' stat line IN THE FIRST HALF. One of the best wideouts in the NFL is dunking all over the Jaguars as the Raiders entered halftime with a 10-point advantage.

Josh Allen x2

Allen has not been as effective through the air as usual, but he's done major damage with his legs. On just four carries, Allen has racked up 55 yards and two scores, including this 36-yard burst into the end zone.

Shootout in Miami

Justin Fields is hanging with the high-flying Dolphins in Miami, rushing and passing his way to 17 first-half points. His best throw of the day so far was a back-shoulder laser to Darnell Mooney for the 16-yard score.

Joe Mixon x3

Joe Mixon entered Sunday with two touchdowns in 129 rush attempts (one every 64.5 attempts). He's obliterated that average in the first half against the Panthers, scoring THREE TDs on just 13 carries. Cincinnati is all over Carolina.

Blocked punt --> one-handed TD

Jonathan Jones made a big special teams play for the Patriots, and even though they weren't able to scoop and score like the Dolphins, Rhamondre Stevenson made sure the turnover resulted in a touchdown. Check out this sweet one-handed grab by the second-year running back.

Blocked punt TD

The Dolphins offense is firing on all cylinders, and its special teams is playing its part as well. Credit to Jaelan Phillips for the block, followed up by a smooth scoop-and-score from Andrew Van Ginkel from 25 yards out.

Another end zone INT!

Aaron Rodgers threw a combined nine interceptions en route to back-to-back NFL MVP honors. He entered with four through eight weeks, and he's already added two more in the first half against the Lions. Even worse, both have occurred in the end zone. AND it's been versus the NFL's worst defense. The struggles just keep getting worse for Green Bay.

TDs & Flips

Tyreek Hill entered Sunday leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, yet he somehow only had one target inside the red zone. That changed in the second quarter Sunday, as Tua Tagovailoa found him from three yards out. As is tradition, a back handspring into a back flip ensued.

End zone INT

The Packers offense swiftly moved down the field on its opening possession, but as has been the case all season, it just couldn't put a full drive together. On first-and-goal, Rodgers' pass was tipped high in the air, and safety Kerby Joseph, a member of the CBSSports.com's midseason All-Rookie team, came down with it for the crucial end zone interception.

JJ goes UP

When Kirk Cousins was in Washington, he never had a receiver as good as Justin Jefferson. So with Cousins back at FedEx Field for the first time since leaving in free agency, he showed off by far his best weapon by just throwing the ball up to Jefferson in the end zone. And, of course, Jefferson came down with it for the opening-drive score.

Welcome back, Cordarrelle Patterson

NFL media reported the Falcons were going to ease Cordarrelle Patterson back after he missed four games after undergoing a cleanup procedure in his knee, but the veteran sparkplug saw three carries on the first drive. They only went for 10 yards, but the third opened the scoring for Atlanta from one yard out.

Another Josh Allen INT

While inconsequential, Josh Allen threw two fourth-quarter interceptions in last Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. His turnover spree continued on the first drive against the Jets. After Braden Mann fell on the opening kickoff, giving them great field position, Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a deep ball and the Bills were set up to jump on their division rivals early. However, Allen rolled out and threw the ball right to the Jets' Jordan Whitehead in the red zone. Good recovery from the New York defense.

New faces in new places

What a difference a change of scenery makes. With the Giants, Kadarius Toney missed the past five games with what the team called a hamstring injury. Yet since the 2021 first-round wideout was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday, he hasn't even been on Kansas City's injury report. In fact, coach Andy Reid came out and said Toney is healthy ahead of a "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Titans. Coincidence? I doubt it.

"Obviously a playmaker, can make a lot of plays happen," Patrick Mahomes said of Toney.

"That guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands," Travis Kelce added.

"We want the chemistry to work," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy went on to explain. "Obviously, we still got to get some timing up with Pat. But as far as a football player, [Toney's] a heck of a player. The kid's a very, very smart kid, and we just want him to fit in our culture and basically understand what we do and then put him in position to have an opportunity to be his best."

Toney is one of several players expected to make his debut with a new team this weekend following a historic trade deadline day. We've got edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson in Miami, wide receiver Chase Claypool in Chicago, tight end T.J. Hockenson in Minnesota and pass-catching back Nyheim Hines in Buffalo, among others. Here's what to expect from them in their first game: