NFL scout believes that first-round prospect Mekhi Becton may enjoy cooking more than football
Could a chef's hat be more alluring than a helmet?
The 2020 NFL Draft is less than a week away and that often means that there will be several hot takes on social media regarding draft prospects. However, there is currently one that takes the cake for being one of the most wild.
Bob McGinn of The Athletic took a look at this year's class of offensive linemen and spoke to several scouts about the group. One anonymous scout believes that Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton could be a bust "because he loves to cook and eat more than he loves frigging football..."
This scout had Becton as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the class and questions his commitment to football. There are plenty of talent evaluators that believe that Becton could be the best tackle in the class.
"If Becton is motivated enough he can be the best of the group," McGinn wrote. "But he's going to have to find the work ethic, drive and the coachability that NFL teams will demand."
It's worth noting that CBS Sports draft analysts have Becton rated as a mid-first round talent. Becton is ranked as the fourth-best offensive tackle and the No. 13 overall player in the 2020 class by CBS Sports.
In two recent mock drafts from CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson has Becton going at No. 10 to the Cleveland Browns and Pete Prisco has Barton being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the ninth overall pick.
This year's class of offensive linemen is very solid at the top, with Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Jedrick Willis Jr. (Alabama), Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and Becton projected to be selected in the first 10-15 picks of the first round.
