NFL Scouting Combine 2019: Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down the top storylines
The combine, as always, will generate plenty of conversation -- but what matters?
The NFL combine, much like everything surrounding the NFL Draft, is a hotbed for draft overreactions. It's one of the few times we get to see NFL prospects measured on raw athleticism, whether it's in strength or speed, so naturally it's something that teams pay a lot of attention to.
With that being said, with the combine measuring everything from hand size to timing offensive linemen's 40-yard dash, it's easy to get stuck in the weeds when looking at who will boom and who will bust at the next level. It's important to take some of the stuff seen at the combine with a grain of salt, something that's easy to forget with the coverage around it. Ultimately, these players' Pro Days will arguably be even more important to determining their draft stock.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell give a primer on the NFL combine and what to expect. They go over what's important to keep an eye on and what isn't important. The two also reminisce and tell some of their own pre-draft stories, Kanell talking about the NFL and Bell paying attention to the NBA.
