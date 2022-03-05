This week, 324 players from 106 schools are in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Each of these players are looking to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

Over the past two days, we've compiled the top results from the quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, running backs and offensive linemen who took part in on-field drills. Below are each of the top individual performances from Indianapolis, as several players surely improved their draft stocks by virtue of their performances.

Offensive linemen

Notable 40-yard dash times

OT Dare Rosenthal (Kentucky): 4.88

OT Kellen Diesch (Arizona State): 4.89

G Chris Paul (Tulsa): 4.89

OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa): 4.89

C Cam Jurgens (Nebraska): 4.92

OT Abraham Lucas (Wash. State): 4.92

OT Ickey Ekwonu (N.C. State): 4.93

G Dylan Parham (Memphis): 4.93

C Zach Tom (Wake Forest): 4.94

OT Charles Cross (Miss. State): 4.95

G Zach Thomas (San Diego State): 4.96

OT Braxton Jones (Southern Utah State): 4.97

Notable bench press reps

G Zion Johnson (Boston College): 32



G Jamaree Salyer (Georgia): 31



G Cole Strange (Tennessee-Chattanooga): 31



OT Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan): 30



G Marcus McKethan (North Carolina): 27



OT Nick Zakelj (Fordham): 27



G Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan): 26



C Cam Jurgens (Nebraska): 25



G Cordell Volson (North Dakota State): 25



C Alex Lindstrom (Boston College): 25



G Bill Dunkle (San Diego State): 25



Notable broad jumps

G Cole Strange (Tennessee-Chattanooga): 10'0"



C Zach Tom (Wake Forest): 9'10"



OT Bernhard Rainmann (Central Michigan): 9'9"



C Luke Wattenberg (Washington): 9'5"



OT Matt Waletzko (North Dakota): 9'5"



C Dohnovan West (Arizona State): 9'4"



G Zion Johnson (Boston College): 9'4"



OT Charles Cross (Miss. State): 9'4"



G Logan Bruss (Wisconsin): 9'4"



OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa): 9'3"



C Alec Lindstrom (Boston College): 9'3"



Speed demons

A whopping 12 linemen broke the five-second barrier in the 40-yard dash, the highest total since 2003. The top-five linemen times Friday are among the fastest 40 times recorded by a linemen in combine history.

Broad jump craziness

Strange, Tom and Raimann put up three of the top-seven broad jump marks for an offensive lineman in combine history. Strange was also one of the top performances in the bench press, as he surely improved his draft stock Friday night. The 6-foot-6 Strange started 44 games in college that included 41 starts at left guard. He could be a steal for a team that is in the market for a developmental lineman who would likely thrive in a zone-blocking scheme.

Zion Johnson stands out

CBS Sports' 37th-ranked prospect, Johnson led all linemen in bench press reps while also being one of the top broad jumpers. A smart and physical blocker, Johnson is regarded as a better pass protector than a run blocker, although he is an above-average run blocker.

Beef Jurgey

Nebraska's Cam Jurgens made an impression with teams before Friday's workout, as he provided teams with his homemade beef jerky. Jurgens then turned in an impressive combine performance that included one of the top 40 times turned in by a linemen.

Running backs

Notable 40-yard dash times

Pierre Strong (South Dakota State): 4.37

Isiah Pacheco (Rutgers): 4.37

Ty Chandler (North Carolina): 4.38

Kenny Walker III (Michigan State): 4.38

D'vonte Price (Florida International): 4.38

Breece Hall (Iowa State): 4.39

Zamir White (Georgia): 4.40

James Cook (Georgia): 4.42

Tyler Goodson (Iowa): 4.42

Trestan Ebner (Baylor): 4.43

Tyler Badie (Missouri): 4.45

Notable vertical jumps

Breece Hall (Iowa State): 40"



Kevin Harris (South Carolina): 38.5"



Rachaad White (Arizona State): 38"



Tyler Goodson (Iowa): 36.5"



Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State): 36.5"



Pierre Strong (South Dakota State): 36.5"



Jerrion Ealy (Mississippi): 34.5"



Dameon Pierce (Florida): 34.5"



Keaontay Ingram (USC): 34.5"



Kenny Walker III (MSU): 34"



D'vonte Price (Florida International): 34"



Notable broad jumps

Jerrion Ealy (Mississippi): 10'8"



Zamir White (Georgia): 10'8"



Kevin Harris (South Carolina): 10'6"



Breece Hall (Iowa State): 10'6"



Rachaad White (Arizona State): 10'5"



James Cook (Georgia): 10'4"



Pierre Strong (South Dakota State): 10'4"



Kenny Walker III (Michigan State): 10'2"



Keaontay Ingram (USC): 10'2"



Hall, Walker make case to be first-round picks

Breece Hall entered the night as CBS Sports' second-ranked running back prospect. If anything, Hall strengthened his case as possibly the best back in the draft Friday. Hall posted the sixth-best 40 time among running backs, the top vertical jump and one of the top broad jumps. He also did well during his on-field work that included several solid catches out of the backfield. Hall enjoyed a stelar career at Iowa State, where he rushed for 3,941 yards with 50 touchdowns and a 5.5 yards per carry average.

While not expected, Hall increased his odds at being a first-round pick. So did Michigan State's Kenny Walker III, who was one of the top performers in the 40, vertical and broad jumps. Walker, who finished sixth in the Heisman voting last fall, rumbled for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns during his lone season with the Spartans.

Strong surprise

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong was not ranked among CBS Sports' top RB prospects entering the night. That will likely change after Strong recorded the best 40 time among running backs. Strong also fared well in the vertical and broad jump. Strong enjoyed a prolific 2021 season, as he rushed for 1,673 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 7 yards per carry.

Quarterbacks

Notable 40-yard dash times

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati): 4.52

EJ Perry (Brown): 4.65

Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh): 4.73

Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky): 4.88

Ridder showcases athleticism

Desmond Ridder capped his Cincinnati career with the third-most wins in FBS history, and he was victorious yet again during the testing portion of Thursday night's workouts. He led all QBs in the 40-yard dash (4.52), broad jump (10' 7") and vertical jump (36.00"). Ridder isn't in the conversation for first QB off the draft board, but he can sneak into the top 32 thanks in large part to the athleticism he showcased at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Top QBs air it out

Throwing drills at the combine aren't the best ways for teams to evaluate QBs, but they were able to judge these prospects' arm strengths to cap off Thursday night's festivities. Nevada's Carson Strong and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett had some nice throws, but it was Liberty's Malik Willis who stole the show with a few pristine passes deep downfield.

Wide receivers

Notable 40-yard dash times

Tyquan Thornton (Baylor): 4.28

Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee): 4.31

Calvin Austin III (Memphis): 4.32

Danny Gray (SMU): 4.33



Bo Melton (Rutgers): 4.34



Christian Watson (North Dakota State): 4.36

Garrett Wilson (Ohio State): 4.38

Chris Olave (Ohio State): 4.39



Alec Pierce (Cincinnati): 4.41

Skyy Moore (Western Michigan): 4.41



Isaiah Weston (Northern Iowa): 4.42

Khalil Shakir (Boise State): 4.43



Jahan Dotson (Penn State): 4.43



Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame): 4.43

Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky) 4.44



George Pickens (Georgia): 4.47



Braylon Sanders (Ole Miss): 4.48



Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama): 4.49

Jalen Nailor (Michigan State): 4.50



Tre Turner (Virginia Tech): 4.51

Treylon Burks (Arkansas): 4.55

Makai Polk (Miss. State): 4.59



David Bell (Purdue): 4.65

Notable verticals

Alec Pierce: 40.5"

Isaiah Weston: 40"



Ty Fryfogle: 39"

Calvin Austin III: 39"

Kevin Austin Jr.: 39"

Christian Watson: 38.5"

Jalen Nailor: 38"

Bo Melton: 38"

Tyquan Thornton: 36.5"



Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech): 36.5"

Notable broad jumps

Christian Watson: 11'04"

Isaiah Weston: 11'03"

Calvin Austin III: 11'03"

Devon Williams (Oregon): 11'01"

Kevin Austin Jr.: 11'

Tyquan Thornton: 10'10"

Jalen Nailor: 10'08"

Ty Fryfogle: 10'07"

Erik Ezukanma: 10'06"

Danny Gray: 10'06"

Speedy receiver class

It was generally understood that this wide receiver class was deep and talented, but no one was prepared for the blazing speed we witnessed in the 40-yard dash. This was the fastest combine class in history. Initially it looked like Baylor's Tyquan Thornton was going to break the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in combine history, but his unofficial time of 4.21 seconds was changed to a still-blazing 4.28. Ohio State's Chris Olave, meanwhile, had his unofficial 4.26 changed to 4.39.

Still, these wideouts were flying Thursday night, with eight prospects crossing the finish line in fewer than 4.4 seconds. As CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso points out, the very fast 2019 class featuring Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf had nine receivers taken in the first two rounds. We could see more than that selected in 2022.

Calvin Austin III impresses

A big winner from Thursday was Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III. Before the wide receivers started on-field work, he lit up Twitter by recording an 11'3" broad jump. Austin also registered a 39-inch vert and then ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash time. With fans in the stands at the combine for the first time, he may go down in history as the first player in combine history to receive a massive round of applause after his 40 run.

Skyy Moore, Christian Watson are no longer secrets

Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan raised eyebrows Thursday. While he measured in at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, he has huge 10.25" hands and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash. That wasn't all, as Moore looked extraordinarily smooth running the gauntlet, and had a couple of impressive routes downfield. He's poised to move up draft boards.

As for Christian Watson out of North Dakota state, he's 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, possesses 10 1/8-inch hands and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. He also beat all receivers in the broad jump with a 11'04" and glided through the gauntlet. First-round buzz?

Tight Ends

Notable 40-yard dash times

Chigoziem Okonkwo (Maryland): 4.52 seconds

Jelani Woods (Virginia): 4.61

Grant Calcaterra (SMU) 4.62

Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State): 4.63

Greg Dulcich (UCLA): 4.70

Connor Heyward (Michigan State): 4.72

Cole Turner (Nevada): 4.76

Peyton Hendershot (Indiana): 4.80

Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin): 4.81

Austin Allen (Nebraska): 4.83

Woods, Okonkwo impress in TE workouts

Virginia's Jelani Woods led all tight ends with 24 bench press reps. A projected Day 3 draft pick, Woods then put up the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends. Woods also impressed during his on-field workout. During his lone season at Virginia, the 6-foot-7 Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo ran the fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends with a 4.52. He did look a little slower running the gauntlet drill, but had one of the better workouts of this group. Per NFL Media's Peter Schrager, he's interviewed well this week, and has made an impression on scouts.

Michigan State's Connor Heyward, the younger brother of Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, had a solid day that included an impressive performance during the sled drill. UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich was solid in the 40 as well as during the bench press, but he really stood out during the gauntlet drill, as he barely broke stride while catching every pass thrown his way.