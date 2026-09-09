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🏈 Five things to know Wednesday

🔮 Do not miss this: Last-minute NFL predictions

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There are only a few more hours to make preseason NFL predictions, so we're going to beat the buzzer with last-minute prognostications on the league's best and worst teams, the top rookies and potential award winners.

Up first, theories on which teams will emerge from their respective divisions to claim postseason berths. Our experts see the NFC North as the most wide-open division with at least one of them picking each of the four teams to reign supreme. Three are on the Lions, three favor the Bears, two like the Packers and one lone wolf, Josh Edwards, is going with the biggest underdog of the bunch: the Vikings.

Edwards: "Brian Flores is going to have the defense firing -- literally -- on all cylinders. If Kyler Murray can help Minnesota return to a functional offense, then it is easy to envision a scenario in which that team capitalizes on others within the division already dealing with injuries."

For every division winner, there will be a division loser. And one of those last-place teams will hold the worst record of them all. Of all the projected bottom-dwellers, these five have the best chances of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Speaking of the draft, which players from the 2026 class will make the biggest impressions in their rookie season? First-round picks are always the safest bets, but don't be surprised if a couple of sleepers carve out spots on the All-Rookie team. These players were not first-rounders but are among our preseason picks:

Browns WR Denzel Boston

WR Chargers C Jake Slaughter

C Texans DT Kayden McDonald

DT Saints DT Christen Miller

DT Packers CB Brandon Cisse

CB Raiders S Treydan Stukes

And, of course, no series of predictions would be complete without thoughts on the individual award races. MVP is the highest honor, and our 15 experts have all kinds of ideas as to who will win. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson earned the most votes, but six others also earned representation on the ballot. In addition, SportsLine projections reveal which 14 teams will make the playoffs and who hoists the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LXI in February.

📈 National League teams soar in MLB Power Rankings

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

The movement in this week's MLB Power Rankings goes to show how much better the National League is than the American League. It also goes to show how the depth of strong teams in the NL makes for a thrilling postseason race. There are not enough playoff spots for all the good squads, and there will be some loaded rosters on surprisingly low seed lines as a result.

Here are a few NL-related trends to note from the latest pecking order:

Seven of the top 10 teams play in the NL, and three are from the West.

The Reds made the biggest leap of the week (↑4).

made the biggest leap of the week (↑4). The Diamondbacks are the ninth-best team in baseball but only hold the final NL wild-card spot.

All of these NL teams moved up at least one spot this week:

2. Dodgers (↑2)

9. Diamondbacks (↑1)

10. Padres (↑1)

15. Cardinals (↑2)

17. Pirates (↑2)

20. Reds (↑4)

23. Mets (↑3)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🎾 US Open: Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord at Barcelona, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Twins at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at Liverpool, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Rangers at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rays at Braves or Rockies at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Revolution at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Cubs at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Pirates at White Sox, 7:40 p.m. on Peacock

🏈 Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Inter Miami at Fire, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Reds at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ St. Louis City at Timbers, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV