Stars make the world go 'round in the NFL. They're on the covers of video games, they're the talk of TV shows, they're the ones who win awards. The Eagles don't end the Chiefs' reign without Saquon Barkley, and the Chiefs never have that reign without Patrick Mahomes.

But NFL rosters are 53 players deep for a reason. Throughout a taxing season against opponents with varying strengths and weaknesses, teams need non-stars to step up. If they become stars, that's even better. That's why, with 50 days until the Cowboys visit the Eagles to open the 2025 schedule, we're counting down 50 players who could shape the coming season.

This is the third year I've done this exercise (2023 here, 2024 here), and I'll always hold myself accountable. We've had some hits: Baker Mayfield was expected to be a bridge quarterback for the Buccaneers in 2023, only to become much more than that and sign a long-term deal. Sam Darnold played better than anyone could have expected last season ... until he didn't. Now, he's the starter in Seattle. Both were on this list for their respective bounce-back seasons.

Other 2024 successes included Cam Jurgens stepping in seamlessly for Jason Kelce, Tyler Biadasz being the perfect veteran addition ahead of Jayden Daniels and Chuba Hubbard having a breakout campaign.

And "important" isn't just for the success stories. Wanya Morris made the list as the Chiefs' expected left tackle and couldn't hold onto that job, a key part of the Chiefs' undoing in the Super Bowl. Mazi Smith didn't deliver in his second season as the Cowboys defense struggled.

We had some swings and misses, too. Curtis Samuel made this list as I expected his versatile game to re-emerge after being reunited with Joe Brady. He had a quiet season, but the Bills were just fine. Luke Musgrave got relegated in Green Bay. Devin White never played a snap for the Eagles.

Now we're back at it again. As always, "under-the-radar" is intentionally a loose criterium, but we're adding a few specifics:

Not an All-Pro or Pro Bowler in 2024 or 2023 (we have one exception here, with good reason)

Not drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Not in my 100 most important players

Regarding that last point, that means there are no projected starting quarterbacks on this list, the biggest departure from years prior. Starting quarterbacks are, by definition, on the radar. But two of the most undefined quarterback rooms start us off.

Quarterback

1. Daniel Jones, Colts: While the Colts would love to see Anthony Richardson perform well enough this offseason to win the job, Jones was actually healthy for minicamp, giving him the lead. Jones has struggled over the past two seasons, ranking 32nd or worse among 34 qualified quarterbacks in yards per attempt, touchdown to interception rate and sack rate, and he has played in just 16 of a possible 34 games over that span. But the Colts nearly made the playoffs last year with a Richardson/Joe Flacco combination and two years ago with Gardner Minshew. We'll likely see a decent amount of Jones this year, and if he can keep the offense afloat, it's a win for Indianapolis.

2. Joe Flacco, Browns: Shedeur Sanders got the nod in the 100 most important players, but it's Flacco who won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 with Cleveland and is a good bet to start in Week 1 over Sanders, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Even if/when Flacco gives way to another quarterback, it'll be important for Flacco to provide competent play, something Cleveland did not have last year at all. In a transition year, Cleveland would love to evaluate all parts of its roster, something that was nearly impossible with Deshaun Watson/Jameis Winston/Dorian Thompson-Robinson/Bailey Zappe.

Running back

3. Jaylen Warren, Steelers: Warren's numbers were down significantly from his breakout 2023 in which he recorded 1,154 yards from scrimmage, but his ability to bounce back will be crucial. Warren is a smooth receiver out of the backfield, and that should be much more on display this season with Aaron Rodgers taking over under center after Russell Wilson and Justin Fields shared those responsibilities last year. Furthermore, Warren should see a significant ground workload alongside third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson.

4. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs: The Chiefs had several well-noted issues last season, making it all the more remarkable they still made the Super Bowl. The running game, though, was an under-discussed problem. Pacheco missed almost all of the regular season with a broken leg. As a result, Kansas City ranked 30th in explosive rush rate; it was ninth the year before, led by a healthy Pacheco.

5. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders: From Weeks 1-8, Robinson was one of the league's best runners on a success rate and a yards after contact basis. Then he missed Weeks 9 and 10 with a hamstring injury and was among the NFL's least efficient runners thereafter. A Week 12 ankle injury didn't help, either. The change was clear: He avoided 18.8% of tackles from Weeks 1-9. That fell to 11.6% in Weeks 11-18. Washington, once thought of as a landing spot for a top running back in the draft, didn't select one until the seventh round. Robinson will lead the backfield once again.

6. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars: From 2022-23, only three running backs -- Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs -- posted more yards from scrimmage than Etienne. Then Etienne was one of the NFL's biggest disappointments in 2024, and he was eventually passed on his own depth chart by Tank Bigsby. But Etienne is a prime bounce-back candidate. He's just 26 years old, the Jaguars overhauled their interior offensive line, and new head coach Liam Coen crafted an impressive, two-headed rushing attack last year with the Buccaneers.

7. Jaydon Blue, Cowboys: Dallas had 27 explosive rushes (12-plus yards) last season, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Blue, a fifth-round pick, is far from a perfect player, but there's no doubt he's explosive. The Texas product averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season, had a 27.4% missed tackle rate and caught 42 passes. He also ran a 4.38-second 40 yard dash. Blue won't see a ton of touches, but he adds a different element from the rest of the running back room.

Wide receivers

8. Tutu Atwell, Rams: The Rams put at least three wide receivers on the field at the second-highest rate in the NFL last year, and after adding Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua this offseason, Los Angeles has a really strong top two. But No. 3? That role falls to Atwell, the diminutive 2021 second-rounder who has increased his receptions, receiving yards and catch rate every season. In his four highest snap-share games, he averaged five catches and 71 receiving yards. He has speed no other player on Los Angeles' offense has.

9. Darius Slayton, Giants: Slayton seemed to be a trade candidate every season, yet he just stayed in New York and stayed producing. Since Slayton entered the NFL in 2019, he's one of four players who has caught at least 200 passes on at least 15 yards per reception, alongside Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Mike Williams. Now, on a new contract, he's paired with Russell Wilson, who loves to throw the deep ball. Expect another consistent Slayton season with his usual share of explosive plays.

10. Jauan Jennings, 49ers: Jennings was a major positive in what was mostly a negative season for the 49ers. He entered the season with 78 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. Then he had 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 alone, in addition to his customary terrific blocking and toughness. Brandon Aiyuk isn't expected to be ready for the start of training camp coming off a major injury, so Jennings should be in for a big workload early ... if he isn't traded before the season.

11. DeMario Douglas, Patriots: The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins this offseason, but it's Douglas -- a 2023 sixth-round selection -- who might be the key for New England. The undersized slot man posted six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in Drake Maye's first NFL start and averaged more than five catches and 50 yards in the six games he played at least two-thirds of New England's snaps. Josh McDaniels' offenses have long elevated slot receivers.

12. Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos: Mims technically has been a Pro Bowler (and an All-Pro, at that) each of the past two seasons as a return specialist. But here, we're talking about him as a wide receiver. Sean Payton's affinity for bigger wideouts showed early last year, but the explosive Mims worked his way into the rotation. Over the last five games, he had 23 catches for 341 yards and five touchdowns, lining up all over the place.

Tight ends

13. Tucker Kraft, Packers: After playing just over half of Green Bay's offensive snaps in 2023, Kraft jumped to 87% in 2024 and produced a 50/707/7 receiving line. For as much as Jordan Love loves to push the ball downfield, he found a rugged, reliable outlet in Kraft, who led all tight ends in NFL Next Gen Stat's expected YAC difference -- how much YAC he produced compared to how much was expected given his speed, defenders' positioning, etc.

14. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers: Coming off career-high 65 receptions, Freiermuth is a hulking 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds who can really get rolling in a straight line. Pittsburgh's receiving options behind DK Metcalf are limited, and Freiermuth could emerge as a trusted (he caught 83% of his targets last year, best of all tight ends) and high-volume option for Rodgers.

15. Terrance Ferguson, Rams: Ferguson ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the combine, fastest of all tight ends. That vaulted him up draft boards, and the Rams made him their top selection of the draft in the second round. The Rams really haven't had any sort of explosive element at tight end under Sean McVay, who will be plenty excited to put Ferguson in advantageous positions.

Offensive linemen

16. Olu Fashanu (LT), Jets: Fashanu played a limited role last year after being drafted 11th overall. That changes this year, when he's expected to protect Justin Fields' blindside. Still just 22 years old, Fashanu had ups and downs as a rookie, but he generally trended in the right direction down the stretch, notching his two best pass-blocking Pro Football Focus' grades in Weeks 15 and 13.

17. Walker Little (LT), Jaguars: Walker, who has played 17 games just once, has been an on-and-off starter in Jacksonville. Now, with heightened expectations given the hire of Coen and the addition of Travis Hunter, the Jaguars are hoping Walker can become the answer at left tackle. Little graded out solidly, if unspectacularly last season, though the Jaguars as a whole ranked in the bottom dozen in both pass blocking and run blocking grades. The Buccaneers' offensive line was one of the game's best last year in Coen's offense.

18. Jaylon Moore (LT), Chiefs: Moore has never started more than five games in a season, but the Chiefs gave him a two-year, $30 million contract in their latest attempt to solve what has proved to be a tricky left tackle situation. Kansas City also drafted Josh Simmons in the first round, but he's coming off a major knee injury. Regardless, Moore is going to see a lot of action, and Kansas City is making a big bet on his athletic tools and the decent showing he had in a limited sample size.

19. Darnell Wright (RT), Bears: Wright showed growth from his first year to his second year, and with a new offensive system under new head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago hopes he'll take yet another step. Johnson had a true weapon at right tackle in Detroit in Penei Sewell, and he'll hope Wright's upward trajectory continues, especially given the resources the Bears put into the interior of the offensive line.

20. Tate Ratledge (C/G) and 21. Christian Mahogany (G), Lions: The Lions drafted Ratledge in the second round in part because of his ability to play both guard and center. Little did they know they'd rely on it this quickly. After stalwart center Frank Ragnow retired at 29, Detroit has an opening at center, and Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow are the primary candidates. If Ratledge doesn't end up at center, he will likely start at one guard spot, with Mahogany at the other. A sixth-round pick in 2024, Mahogany played limited snaps as a rookie but will step into a big role with Kevin Zeitler's departure.

22. Patrick Paul (LT) and 23. Jonah Savaiinaea (LG), Dolphins: Miami drafted Paul in the second round last year and doubled down on helping its front by trading up to draft Savaiinaea in the second round this year. They provide the necessary heft (Paul is 6-foot-7 and 332 pounds; Savaiinaea is 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds) for a team that desperately needs more physicality. If Paul can refine his raw athleticism and show last year's struggles were just typical rookie ups and downs and Savaiinaea can play well next to him, Miami may have the future of the left side of its line.

24. Will Fries (RG), Vikings: Ryan Kelly made the top 100 most important players, and Donovan Jackson was a first-round pick, so that leaves Fries as the only member of Minnesota's completely remade interior offensive line eligible for this list. Fries played in just five games for the Colts last year before breaking his leg. Minnesota got abysmal guard play last year, so Fries recovering and providing an upgrade will be key, especially for new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy

25. Zion Johnson (C/G), Chargers: Johnson is expected to get a shot to be the team's starting center after playing guard his first three seasons. The Chargers hope that brings out more from the 2022 first-rounder, and if that proves true, it will dramatically help the interior of the line, which struggled between bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

26. Andrew Vorhees (LG), Ravens: The Ravens return every significant offensive piece ... except for at left guard, where Patrick Mekari left for Jacksonville. Vorhees was expected to be a mid/early-round pick in 2023 before an injury at the NFL Scouting Combine caused him to slide to the seventh round and miss the entire season. He produced mixed results in limited action last year.

27. Olu Oluwatimi (C) and 28. Christian Haynes (RG), Seahawks:. Seattle had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year and is counting on Oluwatimi and Haynes to take big steps in their third and second years, respectively. Oluwatimi started seeing action later in the year and had some moments, while Haynes really didn't play much. That they're protecting Darnold -- who needs good protection -- makes them even more crucial.

29. Peter Skoronski (LG), Titans: A 2023 first-round pick, Skoronski has been up and down through two NFL seasons. He graded out highly as a pass protector last season but struggled in the run game. Tennessee has spent significant resources on the offensive line over the past two offseasons, and Skoronski living up to his draft status would be an immense help.

30. Ryan Neuzil (C), Falcons: With Drew Dalman off to Chicago, Neuzil steps in as Michael Penix Jr.'s first full-time center (Penix started just three games last year). Atlanta had a historically good running game, and the center-quarterback connection is especially important for young quarterbacks, putting a lot of weight on Neuzil's shoulders.

31. Trevor Penning (LG), Saints: With a season win total set at an NFL-worst 4.5, the Saints might be in for a long season, one in which the progress of their youngsters will likely outweigh the scoreboard. Penning is one such youngster. The Saints moved way up in the 2022 draft -- only to see him struggle at left tackle. They drafted Kelvin Banks Jr. this year and are moving Penning inside. If he succeeds there, New Orleans could have some semblances of a promising offensive line.

Defensive linemen/EDGE

32. Rashan Gary (EDGE), Packers: Gary is the one exception to the rules I laid out above. He was a Pro Bowl selection even though he had 7.5 sacks (tied for 36th in the NFL) and an 11.7% pressure rate (45th, minimum 300 pass rush snaps). He was the 25th-best EDGE in football last season, per Pro Football Focus. He has had significantly better seasons in which he wasn't selected. Regardless, Green Bay would love to see him return to his 2021-23 form and make an inconsistent pass rush much more reliable.

33. Baron Browning (EDGE), Cardinals: Arizona made upgrades all over the defensive line this offseason via big signings (Josh Sweat), early draft picks (Walter Nolen in the first round) and veteran additions (Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson). But it's Browning, acquired from Denver at the 2024 trade deadline, who gets the nod here. From Week 10 onward in Arizona, he had an impressive 15.5% pressure rate, better than big names such as Trey Hendrickson, Chris Jones and even his new teammate Sweat.

34. Moro Ojomo (DE) and 35. Jalyx Hunt (EDGE), Eagles: The Eagles have a conveyor belt of disruptive defensive linemen, and they're hoping Ojomo and Hunt are the next products. Ojomo did not have a single sack last year, but his 12.2% pressure rate was actually better than teammates Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter. Hunt had an even smaller role but showed some real burst off the edge.

36. Leonard Floyd (EDGE), Falcons: The Falcons spent two first-round picks on edge rushers, but it would hardly be a surprise if Floyd out-produced either or both. He's had at least 8.5 sacks each of the last four seasons, and while that may not sound like much, the Falcons haven't had a player with more than 6.5 in a season over that span.

37. Bobby Brown III (DT), Panthers: Last season, the Panthers allowed the most rushing yards by any team since the 1980 Saints, so they brought in Brown, a hulking defensive tackle (6-foot-4 and 332 pounds), to plug the gaps alongside star Derrick Brown. The interior of the Carolina defensive line can't get much worse, but the Brown duo can be a big part of it getting a lot better.

38. Alfred Collins (DT), 49ers: Collins is one of four -- yes, four -- front-seven defenders the 49ers took within the first four rounds of the draft. Like Brown, Collins is a massive man (6-foot-5 and 332 pounds) who has one primary goal: stop the run. San Francisco was 25th in defensive rushing success rate last year, one of many reasons behind their fall off.

Linebackers

39. Marist Liufau, Cowboys: Thrown into the mix as a rookie after DeMarvion Overshown's devastating injury, Liufau had ups and downs as the Cowboys played out the string. Now, with Dallas expecting to return to the playoffs, Liufau steps in as a key cog in the middle. He has lots to improve, but he plays like his hair is on fire and can bring it on blitzes, too.

40. Christian Harris, Texans: Harris' career has been a bit of a roller coaster so far, with the Alabama product ascending from quiet rookie to sophomore standout and then playing in just three games in his third season due to calf and ankle injuries. Harris is a talent who the Texans hope they can line up behind a fearsome pass rush, but injuries are an issue.

41. Carson Schwesinger, Browns: Schwesinger rose from former walk-on to senior starter to draft riser to second-round pick, and the Browns hope that trajectory has no end in sight. A heady linebacker with quickness and a knack for finding the ball-carrier, Schwesinger could step right into the starting middle linebacker role. And while there will be an adjustment period, Cleveland hopes it found the next key piece of what is still a talented defense.

42. Daiyan Henley, Chargers: Henley made a massive leap between his rookie year -- when he was hardly used -- to his 147-tackle second season. A smooth athlete who covers very well for the position, Henley is a major ascending talent in the middle of the Chargers defense, and I wouldn't be surprised if a breakout 2025 is in store.

Defensive backs

43. Daxton Hill (CB) and 44. DJ Turner II (CB), Bengals: Hill and Turner both suffered season-ending injuries, but both former Michigan standouts showed strong improvement year-over-year. Hill, a 2022 first-rounder, and Turner, a 2023 second-rounder, saw their PFF grades jump significantly. Hill, who had the larger sample size, allowed just 5.6 yards per attempt as the primary defender after allowing 9.4 as a rookie. Both will be big parts of new defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme.

45. Cole Bishop (S), Bills: The Bills are desperate for better safety play after last year's starters -- Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp -- graded out as PFF's 42nd- and 45th-best safeties out of the 55 who played at least 700 snaps. That's where Buffalo hopes Bishop steps in. The 2024 second-round pick picked up a shoulder injury in training camp last year, stunting his development. With a full offseason, Bishop should be in line to take over as a starter.

46. Jamel Dean (CB), Buccaneers: Dean missed time last season with injuries to both knees and a hamstring, and Tampa Bay missed him when he was sidelined. With Dean on the field, the Buccaneers allowed 6.8 yards per attempt and an 89.6 passer rating, Without him, those numbers were 7.6 and 111.4, respectively. Dean graded out as PFF's 14th-best cornerback out of 77 who played at least 600 snaps.

47. Jeremy Chinn (S), Raiders: Given a one-year "prove-it" deal with the Commanders last year, Chinn proved it. His 107 tackles were 10th among defensive backs. Add in a pair of sacks and seven tackles for loss as a whole, and he earned a nice two-year deal for Las Vegas, which hopes his physicality carries over.

48. Trey Amos (CB), Commanders: Washington found a gem in last year's second-round cornerback, Mike Sainristil, and hopes this year's version, Amos, is able to make a similar immediate impact. At 6-foot-1 he has the size to play outside, which would allow Washington to slide Sainristil inside, and he tested well at the combine. Rookie cornerbacks can experience a trial by fire, but if Amos holds up, it's a huge improvement for a defense that needs to improve.

49. Mekhi Blackmon (CB), Vikings: There were a several ways to go here regarding the Vikings' cornerback room, but Blackmon ultimately earned the nod. After flashing as a seldom-used rookie -- eight pass breakups and an interception -- Blackmon tore his ACL and missed all of 2024. But he's in the mix or potentially a favorite for a starting job this year.

50. Deonte Banks (CB), Giants: A 2023 first-round pick, Banks followed up a strong debut with a disappointing second year. The numbers bear it out: He allowed a 90.6 passer rating and 8.6 yards per attempt as the primary defender in 2024 after 67.5 and 6.9, respectively, in 2023. The Giants have a fearsome pass rush and newcomers Jevon Holland at safety and Paulson Adebo at cornerback, but Banks improving might be the key to tie it all together.