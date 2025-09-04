This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

💰 Five things to know Thursday



🏈 Do not miss this: The NFL is BACK!

Not that you would miss the return of the NFL, but I just wanted to be sure. After what has felt like an interminable offseason, there will be real NFL action on our TV screens tonight. The Eagles will begin their defense as Super Bowl champions, and we'll get our first look at the Cowboys in the post-Micah Parsons era.

Losing Parsons right before this matchup has to sting for the Cowboys defense -- here's how it reportedly could have been worse, though -- but they did get some good news. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs is good to go after undergoing an offseason knee procedure; he will be needed to contain A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys will be rolling out new starting running back Javonte Williams, who has earned the trust and support of his teammates throughout camp. George Pickens is also a new face in Dallas, and he's looking to break the curse of former Steelers WRs.

Of course, tonight's game is just the appetizer for a weekend-long football feast. Pete Prisco has unveiled his full slate of Week 1 picks, including an upset when the Raiders roll into Foxborough for their clash with the new-look Patriots.

Prisco: "This is a long first trip for the Pete Carroll-led Raiders. The Patriots will have Mike Vrabel making his debut as coach as well. The Patriots should be improved this season, but I think Geno Smith will do enough here to pull it out late. Carroll gets more revenge against the team that fired him."

Before the Cowboys and Eagles take the field tonight, fantasy football managers across the country will be agonizing over their start/sit decisions for the first weekend of the season. Luckily, our crack team of fantasy experts has you covered with the best insights in the industry:

🎾 Anisimova pulls off stunning upset of Swiatek at US Open

Less than two months ago, Iga Swiatek humiliated Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. When those two battled their way to a rematch in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, Anisimova got a healthy slice of redemption.

The match got off to an ominous start for Anisimova when Swiatek scored a break of Anisimova's serve in the opening set. However, Anisimova didn't let that faze her, and she continued to battle. As the match went on, Anisimova continued to frustrate Swiatek en route to a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Anisimova's win was no fluke. The proof of her brilliance is in the pudding, as our own Brent Brookhouse wrote:

Brookhouse: "Anisimova scored four breaks to just two for Swiatek, with a 29-23 advantage in receiving points won. The other telling statistic for Anisimova was a 56% win percentage on her second serve, holding much stronger after first serves than Swiatek, who won just 37% of her second serves."

With Jessica Pegula also reaching the semis, this is the third year in a row that two American women have reached the semifinals at the US Open.

Keep track of all our live US Open updates here.

🏆 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ Phillies at Brewers, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🎾 US Open, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Mercury at Mystics, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Yankees at Astros, 7:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Lynx at Aces, 10 p.m. on Prime Video