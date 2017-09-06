NFL season win totals: Rams and 49ers surprise, Cowboys and Raiders fall back

Way back in May, when the NFL season felt like it was years away, I took a look at the over/under win totals for every single NFL team in a division-by-division fashion. You can see them all right here: AFC East, AFC South, AFC North, AFC West, NFC East, NFC South, NFC North, NFC West.

But in the words of the immortal Ali Larter in "Varsity Blues," "things change." (Mox.) It's now August and teams have undergone mini-transformations, with players suffering injuries, players looking good, players being signed in free agency, Brock Osweiler being passed around like a really bad cold, etc.

We used Sportsbook.ag for the last totals so we'll do the same here.

New England Patriots

Previous pick: Over 12.5

New line: 12.5 Over (-120) / Under (Even)

Slight dip in juice here to take the over (it was -130 previously), and that's probably because of the Julian Edelman injury. Losing Edelman is a major problem, but Tom Brady also won a Super Bowl without Rob Gronkowski last year. The New England Patriots have four guaranteed wins on the schedule against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and will cruise to their division. Their second string team would beat the Jets. Not even kidding. Bet against Brady and Bill Belichick at your own peril.

Verdict: OVER

Miami Dolphins

Previous pick: Under 7.5

New line: 7.5 Over (Even) / Under (-130)

The biggest concern right now is the impending Hurricane Irma, which has already caused the NFL to reschedule the team's Week 1 game to Week 11 after saying Tuesday that the game wouldn't be played in Miami. When the NFL is moving a football game five days before it's going to be played, that means the natural disaster en route is legit. Be careful, Miami. From a wins-total perspective, it means Miami will have to play 16 straight games. What's wild is the Miami Dolphins lost their starting quarterback for the season in between these two articles and the line is still the same. Says a lot about both Ryan Tannehill and Jay Cutler . I think this team will be competitive mainly because Adam Gase is a great coach. Their offense will be good if the line holds up and Cutler is healthy, but I have serious reservations about the defense. I also can't find eight wins on their schedule. If they sweep the Bills, which could easily happen, that could change.

Verdict: UNDER

Buffalo Bills

Previous pick: Under 6

New line: 6.5 Over (+115) / Under (-135)

Since May the Bills have promptly shuttled out a bunch of high draft picks from the previous regime, dumping Sammy Watkins , Ronald Darby and Reggie Ragland . The offense is not loaded: Zay Jones is a nice player but a rookie, Tyrod Taylor is being left on an island and LeSean McCoy better be ready to work. The defense is stripped down, although Sean McDermott could do some damage because he's a good coordinator. This is clearly a team planning for the future by stockpiling draft picks. You can't possibly expect them to compete this year; if they didn't have the Jets twice they would be a major front-runner for the No. 1 pick.

Verdict: UNDER

New York Jets

Previous pick: Under 5.5

New iine: 3.5 Over (Even) / Under (-120)

And unprecedented line move in just a few months. That's what a real tank looks like, folks. For a while the Jets sat and sat and sat and sat at 4.5 wins but it would cost you -260 (bet $260 to win $100) to take the under. By contrast, Floyd Mayweather was -500 against Conor McGregor. We're going to tell our grandkids about the 2017 Jets. Don't avert your eyes.

Verdict: UNDER

Tennessee Titans

Previous pick: Over 9

New line: 8.5 Over (-175) / Under (+150)

Two things really stand out here: one, no team has had a better late run in the offseason than the Tennessee Titans in terms of things around them. The Andrew Luck injury is a huge plus and the Jacksonville Jaguars look prepared to self destruct at quarterback. And two, if the price wasn't nearly 2:1 for the over at 8.5, I would hammer the hell out of this. That's a much better line than the nine wins. Look, every single one of us at CBS picked the Titans to win the division. We all believe in Mike Mularkey. That's a major red flag. But how can you pick anyone else? The Titans are loaded on the offensive line, have a stud in Marcus Mariota at quarterback, drafted Corey Davis and signed Eric Decker and have two workhorses in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry . If the defense is even mildly improved they should roll in this division.

Verdict: OVER

Indianapolis Colts

Previous pick: Under 9

New line: 7.5 Over (+170) / Under (-185)

Is this a fever dream? We could have bet the Indianapolis Colts under at nine wins just three months ago. Dammit. I am Capt. Conspiracy when it comes to Andrew Luck's injury -- the reason for the steep drop -- and believe he will play eight games this year, if not less. This is a major, career-altering injury and the Colts aren't good anyway. Don't waste his prime by putting him out there with a bum shoulder. Indy might flirt with the No. 1 overall pick this year.

Verdict: UNDER

Houston Texans

Previous pick: Under 8.5

New line: 8.5 Over (-120) / Under (Even)

Houston Cougars is a pretty big winner because of the offseason bumblings of division rivals, and there is a lot to like here in terms of what we've seen from this team. Defensively they can be elite, with the return of J.J. Watt and the maturation of Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus . That's a terrifying trio. But the offense has to be a concern: Duane Brown has been missing and the offensive line might not be good. Lamar Miller is perpetually misused. Tom Savage beat out Deshaun Watson . The division schedule could feature four wins, but they have a brutal stretch outside of that. I foresee a team that finishes .500 or below, but I won't feel good about it considering how much awesome work this franchise has done in the community this offseason after the Hurricane Harvey devastation.

Verdict: UNDER

Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous pick: Under 6

New line: 6.5 Over (-115) / Under (-115)

Not really even sure how this number could have gone up after seeing Blake Bortles be barely capable of fending off Chad Henne in what ultimately was a rigged quarterback competition. The Jaguars want to hand Leonard Fournette the ball 500 times this year and let him rumble through defenses, but there is a viable question about it working with that offensive line. And the defense could be really good too, but there might not be as much pass rush as people hope, which would be a "sink your battleship" situation. There's no way to buy this squad as a playoff team right now. Bang the under.

Verdict: UNDER

Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous pick: Over 10.5

New line: 10.5 Over (-150) / Under (-130)

There is a ton of money on the Pittsburgh Steelers at this point, which explains the expensive price to take a high over/under total. But with Antonio Brown re-upped, Le'Veon Bell in camp, James Conner secured as a backup and Martavis Bryant cleared for regular-season action, there's no reason not to like this team as the prohibitive favorite in the division and the only elite challenger to the Pats in the AFC.

Verdict: OVER

Baltimore Ravens

Previous pick: Under 9

New line: 8.5 Over (+150) / Under (-135)

A fortuitous early choice to take the under here, as the Baltimore Ravens have been by far and away the unluckiest team in the NFL when it comes to injuries during the offseason. Training camp was brutal for them. Taking the over here banks on them being really dangerous on defense, like 2001 dangerous. Because the offense is going to have a really difficult time being high octane if it's Joe Flacco (with a wonky back) throwing to Mike Wallace , Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman . Terrance West and Danny Woodhead are the running backs of record. The defense could be really good and they could win nine games. That's their ceiling though.

Verdict: UNDER

Cincinnati Bengals

Previous pick: Over 8.5

New line: 8.5 Over (+105) / Under (-125)

In full disclosure, I have the Cincinnati Bengals making the playoffs, so the over is going to be the play here. The offseason hasn't been great though. John Ross is going to miss a pair of games. Tyler Eifert is banged up but practicing. Vontaze Burfict is out three games because of a suspension. The first matchup against Baltimore is critical if the Bengals want to get out of the gate hot. Everything ultimately hinges, in my mind, on Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher . If they're the players the Bengals drafted them to be, then Cincy will be good. If not, this could get ugly. I'll gamble on this front office's track record the last several years, but this is one that makes me a little nervous.

Verdict: OVER

Cleveland Browns

Previous pick: Under 4.5

New line: 4.5 Over (-170) / Under (+145)

A pretty easy flip for me after taking the under in May. I'm kind of mad I fell prey to the stereotype of the Cleveland Browns . I blame Brock Osweiler. What the Browns did with their offensive line was outstanding this offseason, rebuilding a stout unit that will help protect DeShone Kizer during a rookie season as starter. Counterpoint: the Browns are starting a rookie quarterback and will probably do so for the whole season. This could go poorly. The Browns have me a little optimistic for whatever reason, and I think they squeeze out five or six wins.

Verdict: OVER

Oakland Raiders

Previous pick: Under 10

New line: 9.5 Over (Even) / Under (-120)

Pretty big dip for the Oakland Raiders here, losing half a game and seeing the juice still slide the other way. This line is just more realistic: as good as Oakland was last year, the Raiders outperformed themselves in 2016. They were incredibly lucky late and pulled off some miracle wins. That's how you get to 12 wins in the NFL, but it's also hard to replicate. I'm not entirely sure their defense is fundamentally better and it might be just not good. Offensively they're loaded, but expecting a huge season from a 31-year-old Marshawn Lynch is crazy talk. Nine wins could net them a division title and they wouldn't hit the reduced number.

Verdict: UNDER

Kansas City Chiefs

Previous pick: Over 9

New line: 9 Over (Even) / Under (-120)

Steady Eddie, over here, the only thing that's changed with the Kansas City Chiefs is a Spencer Ware injury (he's out for the season) and the emergence of Patrick Mahomes as the latest athletic marvel for NFL fans to fawn over. The good news for Chiefs fans is that Kareem Hunt looks capable of filling in for Ware; his fantasy stock is sky high at this point. Jeremy Maclin is gone since we last wrote about the Chiefs and Chris Conley is the No. 1 receiver not named Tyreek Hill . If someone other than Andy Reid was coaching this offense, we would be extremely concerned. Defensively a full season of Justin Houston could make this unit very dangerous again. They're just hard to bet against.

Verdict: OVER

Denver Broncos

Previous pick: Under 8.5

New line: 8.5 Over (+130) / Under (-150)

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora actually picked Denver to win the division, which was a shocker. Can't imagine many of those out there after seeing Trevor Siemian "beat" Paxton Lynch for the starting job, only to see Brock Osweiler signed to be another backup. Although Von Miller actually called Brock inspiring and motivating as a teammate, so what do we know? (He did that on the Pick Six podcast, which you can subscribe to here.) Denver's going to be loaded on defense, but if the offensive line and running game don't get going, this team could be in trouble for a second straight year.

Verdict: UNDER

Los Angeles Chargers

Previous pick: Over 7.5

New line: 7.5 Over (-175) / Under (+150)

You want to know what all-in on the Los Angeles Chargers looks like? I am all in on the Chargers, buddy. Needless to say I'm taking this over. Don't bother talking me out of it. The juice has also skyrocketed, going from +105 for the over to -175. Hope you got that best bet before the move.

Verdict: OVER

Dallas Cowboys

Previous pick: Under 9.5

New line: 9.5 Over (+110) / Under (-145)

There was already some regression built into my Dallas Cowboys expectation way back in May, well before we thought there was an actual six-game Ezekiel Elliott suspension coming. Elliott will play in Week 1 but there is very much up in the air about his future between now and Friday (when the courts will rule). If he plays the whole season, would you expect them to get to 10 wins? I would personally still expect to see the Cowboys struggle this year. I had them as a nine-win team before Elliott's suspension.

Verdict: UNDER

New York Giants

Previous pick: Under 9

New line: 8.5 Over (-140) / Under (+120)

The New York Giants surprised me last year by spending tons of money in free agency, looking like the Washington Redskins in the offseason and winning big anyway. This is another team that feels primed for regression, with a volatile but talented defense and question marks on offense. Odell Beckham injury is a concern, and why don't we spend more time talking about Eli Manning offensive line? People ignoring it makes me feel like I'm taking crazy pills. If Beckham misses any time, there is crater potential here.

Verdict: UNDER

Philadelphia Eagles

Previous pick: Over 8.5

New line: 8.5 Over (-120) / Under (Even)

I have been in love with Philly all offseason and am the only person at CBS predicting them to win the division. Maybe that's silly and maybe it's wrong, but my reasoning is sound: their front seven is nasty. Carson Wentz looked like a franchise quarterback last year for stretches, especially when protected by Lane Johnson . Adding Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith won't hurt him. This team has real upside.

Verdict: OVER

Washington Redskins

Previous pick: Over 7.5

New line: 7.5 Over (+130) / Under (-150)

The Rodney Dangerfield of the NFC East gets zero respect, and the preseason didn't help. Kirk Cousins looks out of sync, Terrelle Pryor hasn't adjusted yet and the running game remains a major question mark. Defensively the Redskins should be ... better? This team is not going to win the division I don't think, but they have a 10-win ceiling in them if everything breaks right.

Verdict: OVER

Atlanta Falcons

Previous pick: Under 10

New line: 9.5 Over (-115) / Under (-105)

The half-game here should have been priced in to begin with. It's insane to ask the Atlanta Falcons to win more than 10 games again after a miracle run that ended with a Mike Tyson-level gut punch from the Patriots that everyone is still talking about. There was a 28-3 sign at "College GameDay" this week. Atlanta has a ton to like here, though. Offensively they are still loaded. Defensively they are young and could make a major leap with all the pieces. But the mental aspect of coughing up a 25-point Super Bowl lead is hard to get over. Nine wins would be a fine season too, which is what I project them to have.

Verdict: UNDER

Carolina Panthers

Previous pick: Over 9

New line: 9 Over (-120) / Under (Even)

My biggest regret about this fantasy football season is not drafting Christian McCaffrey in any of my leagues. He's been there in the second round, but I wasn't willing to pull the trigger mainly because of the PPR situation. It is going to be costly, because he is going to have an absolutely monster season. My prediction: 3,000 total yards (including returns), with something close to 1,500 of those coming via receiving and rushing. If McCaffrey does that and the Carolina Panthers get back to form, they're going to win 10-plus games and take the division.

Verdict: OVER

New Orleans Saints

Previous pick: Under 8.5

New line: 8.5 Over (+140) / Under (-165)

Here is the problem with taking the New Orleans Saints over. First off, you have to assume they can be good on defense. That is a difficult assumption to make. Or, you have to believe they can take Drew Brees , put up a ton of points, be bad on defense and still win nine games. Since they've been 7-9 the last three years, that is also a difficult assumption to make. Adrian Peterson will destroy the Minnesota Vikings and then struggle. This team just doesn't feel like they know how to be balanced.

Verdict: UNDER

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous pick: Over 8.5

New line: 8.5 Over (-115) / Under (-105)

I said I loved this team in May and I still agree with it. Love them even more after a thrilling and entertaining season of "Hard Knocks" on HBO that allowed Jameis Winston to flourish as a leader and Gerald McCoy to get some deserved attention. The offense gets the spotlight and it should: Winston is a viable MVP candidate with DeSean Jackson added and set to drastically improve Winston's deep-ball passing. But the defense shouldn't get lost in the mix -- Mike Smith is doing a really nice job with that side of the ball and it showed up late last season. Expect continued improvement.

Verdict: OVER

Green Bay Packers

Previous pick: Over 10

New line: 10.5 Over (+110) / Under (-130)

Weird line shaping up here. The Green Bay Packers should have a pretty stout team. Offensively we know they're going to be very good because Aaron Rodgers . His targets -- Jordy Nelson , Davante Adams , Randall Cobb , Martellus Bennett -- are absolutely loaded. Defensively this team should be better too, especially with the addition of rookies Josh Jones and Kevin King . ( Julius Peppers leaving is an underrated storyline though.) And the division could be bad. Eleven wins is a lot but betting against Rodgers feels silly.

Verdict: OVER

Minnesota Vikings

Previous pick: Over 8.5

New line: 8.5 Over (-135) / Under (+110)

The defensive line is a major concern after an unimpressive preseason, but let's not read too much into that. There are some pieces for a fun offense here with Sam Bradford , Dalvin Cook (my OROY pick if McCaffrey didn't exist), Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph . The defense will be loaded again because Mike Zimmer is coaching it and Rick Spielman has done a heck of a job landing talent for that side of the ball through the draft in the last few years. This is a sleeper team to steal the division.

Verdict: OVER

Detroit Lions

Previous pick: Under 8

New line: 7.5 Over (+150) / Under (-175)

Wow, major shift here in the total. It's basically at seven games now with the price, a full game down from where it was just a few months ago. It's not because they paid Matthew Stafford a bunch of money either. The Taylor Decker injury will mean Greg Robinson starting at left tackle in Week 1, which is a killer. I don't inherently mind the offense as a whole, but when a team has nine wins in a season and eight of them feature fourth-quarter comebacks, that's a slight concern for regression moving forward.

Verdict: UNDER

Chicago Bears

Previous pick: Under 5.5

New line: 5.5 Over (-115) / Under (-105)

People are actually more bullish on the Chicago Bears now, which seems odd considering the schedule. Starting the season 0-8 is totally on the table for Chicago, which would mean a switch to Mitchell Trubisky could be likely. Cameron Meredith is done for the year already, so it's Kevin White as the top offensive weapon in the passing game for Mike Glennon . The defense looks improved and they should be able to run the ball if not facing stacked fronts every weekend, but it's hard to imagine this team being a factor early. Backdooring six wins is doable I suppose, but feels unlikely.

Verdict: UNDER

Seattle Seahawks

Previous pick: Under 10.5

New line: 10.5 Over (-135) / Under (+115)

A bet on the under here wasn't an indictment of the Seattle Seahawks so much as it was an indictment of the number. 10.5 is a ton of wins! The Seahawks are starting to warm up as a "sleeper" pick to win it all this year after the Sheldon Richardson trade this past week, and it's understandable. That front seven is terrifying. Richardson, Michael Bennett , Cliff Avril , Frank Clark , Bobby Wagner , K.J. Wright? They're gonna hurt some people this year. A healthy Russell Wilson will reinvigorate the offense. Doug Baldwin remains criminally underrated. I'm still not betting on the over that high though. Would just recommend passing on this with Seattle easily capable of winning 12 games.

Verdict: UNDER

Arizona Cardinals

Previous pick: Over 8 wins

New line: 8.5 Over (-150) / Under (+130)

Shoot it straight in my veins.

Verdict: OVER

Los Angeles Rams

Previous pick: Under 5.5

New line: 5.5 Over (-120) / Under (Even)

Another flipper for me. I'm buying into all of this. Sean McVay, Jared Goff , Todd Gurley return. Everything. The real concern here is that Aaron Donald holdout leads to multiple games missed and the defense falls apart. But with Wade Phillips running the show, that seems unlikely -- he has a long history of flipping defenses around in quick fashion. Could regret this but like what the Los Angeles Rams are starting to put together, and trading for Sammy Watkins doesn't hurt. Man, I own him in way too many fantasy leagues. Gulp.

Verdict: OVER

San Francisco 49ers

Previous pick: Over 4.5

New line: 4.5 Over (-175) / (+150)

Three overs in one division that features the Seahawks, with the one under actually being the Seahawks, seems like a very dumb idea. Whatever. This San Francisco 49ers team is going to be fun and/or not boring. Brian Hoyer plays well under Kyle Shanahan, Pierre Garcon is a target hog and Carlos Hyde can do some damage even if he's not perfect for the scheme. Reuben Foster is my pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year and the defensive line can maul some people. This will be close by they can get five or six wins even with this roster.

Verdict: OVER