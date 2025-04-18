The NFL has added a new media partner under the duration of their current television contract. The league is bound to do it again.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the NFL is looking for another media rights partner for a new package of games centered around the Week 1 Brazil game. The package would include the Brazil game on the opening Friday of the season and the potential of another game.

Multiple linear and streaming partners are interested, including YouTube TV, Warner Brothers Discovery (TNT Sports), and Amazon. YouTube TV does have the NFL Sunday Ticket package through Google while TNT has not broadcast an NFL game since 1997 (it had the first half of the Sunday Night Football package from 1990 to 1997).

The NFL does have a few games each season that aren't part of the current television contract. The league added Netflix as a partner last season with a new media rights agreement that gives Netflix at least one Christmas Day game over the next three seasons (starting in 2024).

NBC broadcast the inaugural Brazil game via its Peacock streaming service last season. Under the current television contract, Peacock still has the rights to exclusively broadcast one game -- which will be another game on the 2025 schedule (Peacock broadcast one of the Saturday games on the Christmas holiday weekend in 2023).

The NFL will have up to seven international games in 2025, including three in London, one in Madrid, one in Dublin, one in Berlin, and the Sao Paolo game. The Los Angeles Chargers are the designated team for the Sao Paolo game in 2025.