The NFL sent out a memo to teams this week after what has seemingly been an uptick in pregame fights. The memo, as obtained by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, reminded clubs that they must warm up within their own 45-yard line and that players can be disqualified for actions that happen pregame.

This memo from the league comes in the wake of a Week 6 slate that did feature a couple of high-profile pregame fights between teams. On Sunday, the 49ers and Browns clashed pregame and that was followed up with the Cowboys and Chargers pushing and shoving one another before their Monday night showdown.

"Sportsmanship and respect are at the core of NFL football, and fighting is irreconcilable with these values," the memo reads, in part. "Fighting is never acceptable, as it risks unnecessary injury to players, coaches, officials, and other game day personnel. These actions send an inappropriate and unacceptable message to players, coaches, and fans at all other levels of the game."

The memo stated that the game-day polices were reviewed with those in attendance during the Fall league meeting this week and that the NFL intends to "strongly enforce the polices." The league reiterated the rule that was already in place of warming up within their own 45-yard lines (which has been a key spark to some of these skirmishes).

The memo also said that "more significant accountability measures" may apply to team members who join a fight already in progress.

The NFL did not levy any fines or other forms of punishment onto those teams/players involved in last week's scuffles, but are sending a clear reminder with this memo. The memo did say, however, that teams could be subject to a "forfeiture of draft selections and/or significant fine" if the situation calls for it.