NFL spokesman: Trump should know 'this is what real locker room talk is'

Joe Lockhart, speaking against Trump, called Sunday 'an important day in the NFL'

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Monday that NFL players who link arms and speak out on social issues represent the best of this country, a direct rebuke of President Trump's remarks that led to 28 teams protesting in one form or another during Sunday's slate of games.

"Everyone should know, including the president, that this is what real locker room talk is," said Lockhart, referencing the Access Hollywood tape that came to light last October in which Trump talked of grabbing women by their genitals and later defending it as "locker room talk."

 It all started when Trump said this at a rally on Friday night: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

Lockhart, a former press secretary for President Clinton, called Sunday's protests, "an important day in the NFL and we think a good one." 

As for what's next, Lockhart explains:

During the same Friday rally, Trump weighed in on the NFL's rules to make the game safer.

"Today, if you hit too hard, 15 yards, throw him out of the game," Trump said. "They're ruining the game, right? They're ruining the game. It's hurting the game."

Lockhart took issue with these remarks too. "The president said something about wanting less emphasis on safety in the game. We fundamentally could not disagree more. These comments represent someone who's out of touch," Lockhart said, adding that Trump's posiiton was "outdated and wrong-headed."

On Sunday, Trump tweeted, "NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

And there's this:

For a recap of everything that has happened in response to Trump's remarks, be sure to read this.

