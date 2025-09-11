New users can take advantage of the top sportsbook odds boosts and promotions on Thursday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders. Including profit boosts, no sweat bets, and sportsbook jackpot prizes, there are plenty of great options for bettors, new and experienced alike. When making a Same Game Parlay (SGP), a recommendation would be to find the highest or lowest projected totals on the board, which might provide the best value. Kickoff from at Lambeau Field is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are favored by three points, while the over/under is 48.5 points, according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds. Here's a look at some of the top NFL odds boosts and contests from various sportsbooks for the Week 2 Thursday Night Football schedule.

DraftKings promotions for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

DraftKings customers have access to multiple NFL promotions for Week 2 TNF betting:

No Sweat Bet for WASH vs. GB ($ amount varies)

NFL Parlay Boost (good for use on Parlay, SGP, SGPx) (parlay boost % varies)

FanDuel promotions for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

FanDuel is offering multiple promotions for Week 2 TNF betting:

50% SGP Profit Boost for WASH-GB

$2,000,000 Touchdown Jackpot (to score the first or last touchdown - bonus bets to split if your player scores)

bet365 promotion for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

bet365 is offering the following promo for Thursday Night Football:

$10 Safety Net Bet (No Sweat)

BetMGM promotions for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

BetMGM is offering the following promos for Week 2 TNF betting:

No Sweat Token

Cash back for the second TD scorer

Caesars promotions for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

Customers at Caesars have access to these promos for Week 2 Thursday Night Football betting:

Million Dollar Parlay Payday (Win a share of $50K in bonus bets for hitting a +5000 parlay or greater)

$50,000 50 Burger (Win a share of $50K if your team scores 50+ points)

Fanatics odds boosts for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

With Fanatics, you can use promos for Week 2 Packers vs. Commanders betting:

50% SGP Profit Boost

Gameday Guarantee No Sweat Bets

