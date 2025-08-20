Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is busy rewatching Joe Burrow highlights from the preseason, so today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

And keep on reading for everything from major preseason injury updates to a roundup of the latest trade rumors:

1. Big names return: Stafford, Nabers back in action

A few teams can breathe easier this week thanks to some positive attendance reports:

Matthew Stafford ramping up at practice The Rams quarterback has now thrown for consecutive days in his recovery from an aggravated disc, with head coach Sean McVay expressing cautious optimism.

The Rams quarterback has now thrown for consecutive days in his recovery from an aggravated disc, with head coach Sean McVay expressing cautious optimism. Malik Nabers retakes the field The star Giants receiver missed two weeks of training camp practice with a back injury, but he appears poised for a full workload to start the 2025 campaign.

The star Giants receiver missed two weeks of training camp practice with a back injury, but he appears poised for a full workload to start the 2025 campaign. Cameron Heyward ends hold-in The longtime Steelers defensive lineman is still eyeing a new contract, but he's back in the lineup after a two-week stint watching practice from the sidelines.

2. Clueless Colts? Why Indy's QB decision is sketchy

Few could argue that Anthony Richardson has been reliable as Indianapolis' starting quarterback the last two seasons. But that doesn't mean the Colts are using sound process by naming Daniel Jones, their journeyman offseason addition, the indefinite starter for 2025. Jared Dubin assessed Richardson's demotion without mincing words, arguing Indy is all but forfeiting a higher-upside opportunity at the game's most important position.

3. Top 10 WR tandems of 2025: Eagles, Bengals up top

Plenty of teams have No. 1 wide receivers, but a select few have two special standouts. So which clubs boast the best? We ranked the top 10 tandems for 2025, including a certain Cincinnati bunch that cashed in with new contracts this offseason. Here's a sneak peek at the three best duos on our pecking order:

3. Vikings (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison)

As long as No. 18 is suited up, the Vikings have a chance to steal the spotlight. Jefferson routinely sets the standard for smooth route-running and open-field magic. It's a shame he and Addison aren't always on the field together -- the latter will miss three games to start 2025 due to suspension -- because Addison's also got elite fundamentals, if less high-octane experience.

2. Bengals (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins)

Higgins has struggled to stay healthy as of late, missing a combined 10 games over the last two years. But he's one of the hardest wideouts to defend when moving at full strength, boxing out cover men with his prototypical size (6-4, 220). Pair that with Chase, a walking highlight reel, and you've got arguably the most well-rounded pass-catching tandem in the league. Chase's electricity really can't be overstated. Anytime and anywhere Joe Burrow feeds No. 1, the LSU product is liable to be shot out of a cannon to the end zone.

1. Eagles (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith)

If you want a perfectly skilled pair that's also translated physical gifts to clutch production, there's not a strong debate here. Brown is an alpha who plays even bigger and faster than his toned frame suggests, excelling as a situational downfield outlet for Jalen Hurts. And Smith, though slighter and less heralded, is arguably just as vital to Philadelphia's championship operation, showcasing crisp routes and jump-ball fight when he's needed most.

4. Vikings eyeing WR trade: Potential veteran targets

Justin Jefferson is returning from a hamstring injury, but with Jordan Addison set to serve a suspension and other reserves like Jalen Nailor now banged up, Minnesota is seriously exploring potential trades for emergency wide receiver help, as NFL Media reported Wednesday. Where, exactly, could they look? We identified five possible targets, including a familiar face to Vikings fans. Here are three of those options:

Adam Thielen (Panthers): Thielen is still a fan favorite in Minnesota thanks to his accomplished 10-year run as a home-state underdog story. Durability is a concern at age 35, fresh off a 2024 season in which he missed seven games due to injury. When healthy, however, he remains a surehanded route-runner.

Thielen is still a fan favorite in Minnesota thanks to his accomplished 10-year run as a home-state underdog story. Durability is a concern at age 35, fresh off a 2024 season in which he missed seven games due to injury. When healthy, however, he remains a surehanded route-runner. Jauan Jennings (49ers): San Francisco isn't really in a position to be dealing wide receivers, given the 49ers are still without a rehabbing Brandon Aiyuk. But Jennings isn't satisfied with his current contract, so it's not out of the question he'll be shopped. He'd offer head coach Kevin O'Connell more in the way of multipurpose work.

San Francisco isn't really in a position to be dealing wide receivers, given the 49ers are still without a rehabbing Brandon Aiyuk. But Jennings isn't satisfied with his current contract, so it's not out of the question he'll be shopped. He'd offer head coach Kevin O'Connell more in the way of multipurpose work. Alec Pierce (Colts): The Colts might be inclined to keep all their wideouts after naming Daniel Jones their 2025 starter under center, seemingly favoring instant results over long-term development. The field-stretching Pierce, however, is entering a contract year, and the team has no shortage of other young options out wide.

5. Secret weapons for young QBs in 2025

Everyone loves to talk about up-and-coming quarterbacks. But what about the veterans tasked with helping hotshot signal-callers reach -- or sustain -- stardom? We reviewed the lineups of every team with a projected starter on a rookie contract, identifying under-the-radar keys to the 2025 campaign:

Colston Loveland (Bears): Caleb Williams' growth may come down to how well he meshes with new head coach Ben Johnson. But Loveland, the first-round rookie, is a natural pass catcher. His work in the seams could give Johnson his next version of Sam LaPorta, offering Williams a fresh go-to over the middle of the field.

Caleb Williams' growth may come down to how well he meshes with new head coach Ben Johnson. But Loveland, the first-round rookie, is a natural pass catcher. His work in the seams could give Johnson his next version of Sam LaPorta, offering Williams a fresh go-to over the middle of the field. Zach Ertz (Commanders): Durability is a fair concern as he approaches 35. He's certainly not the open-field mover he once was as a Philadelphia Eagles star. But we don't talk enough about how much the veteran aided Daniels' Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, securing almost 73% of his targets.



Durability is a fair concern as he approaches 35. He's certainly not the open-field mover he once was as a Philadelphia Eagles star. But we don't talk enough about how much the veteran aided Daniels' Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, securing almost 73% of his targets. Will Campbell (Patriots): New England certainly hopes someone emerges from a tweaked crop of pass catchers. But let's face it: The primary priority after 2024 is keeping Drake Maye at least relatively upright. Campbell was the club's top investment in the trenches, and he'll be in charge of protecting Maye's blind side.

6. Extra points: Giants QB rumors, key position battles

