1. Today's show: Early pick to win Super Bowl LVIII

Since Super Bowl LVII just ended, you're probably already wondering who's going to win Super Bowl LVIII and so are we, so we decided to talk about that on the podcast. For today's episode, Will Brinson brought on SportsLine gambling guru, R.J. White, and the two guys spent some serious time talking about the teams they like to win next season's Super Bowl.

Long-shot pick: Bears (100-1). Of the teams with the longest odds, R.J. likes the Bears the best. "The Bears have the No. 1 pick, if they bring in an absolute game-changer at the No. 1 pick and then do that throughout the draft when you're picking early in each round and you're able to do that over and over again, you can really build something in a hurry," White said. "If you find some free agents who want to play with a quarterback as talented as Justin Fields. ... Could be a wide-open division, especially if Aaron Rodgers is gone and the Vikings regress, so I don't want to rule them out. I don't know that they have quite the pieces in place, but I'm not going to rule it out."

And just in case you're wondering, I did not pay R.J. to pick the Bengals even though it might seem that way since I'm a giant Bengals homer.

Anyway, if you want to hear White's full thoughts on who might win Super Bowl LVIII, then be sure to click here so you can listen. You can also watch today's show on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Chiefs Super Bowl parade gets crazy

If there's one day per year where NFL players aren't afraid to get drunk in public, it's definitely the day of their Super Bowl parade. The Chiefs held their parade on Wednesday and it might as well have been a one-hour infomercial for Coors Light (Patrick Mahomes drank a lot of Coors Light at the parade and if you click here, you can see the case sitting behind him as he holds one in his hand. You can also see him slamming a beer down by clicking here).

The theme of the parade seemed to be disrespect, as in, the Chiefs think that everyone wrote them off in 2022 after they lost Tyreek Hill.

Anyway, it was a wild parade and CBSSports.com's Garrett Podell watched the entire thing so he could give us the following breakdown:

For extensive breakdown of every crazy thing that happened at the parade, be sure to click here.

3. Who will Chiefs play host to in the 2023 opener?

One of the perks of winning the Super Bowl is that the winning team gets to host the opening game of the following season. In this case, that means the NFL's kickoff game for 2023 will be played in Kansas City.

With that in mind, our Shanna McCarriston took a look at the Chiefs' home schedule for next season and ranked which games would make the most sense for the opener and here's what she came up with:

1. Eagles at Chiefs

2. Bengals at Chiefs

3. Bills at Chiefs

4. Chargers at Chiefs

5. Broncos at Chiefs

(Note: The Chiefs also play the Raiders, Dolphins, Lions and Bears at home in 2023, but we probably won't see one of those teams picked for the opener.)

I think the top-two games on this list make the most sense. I mean, you would either get a Super Bowl rematch or a rematch of the AFC Championship and you really couldn't go wrong with either one since they were both crazy games.

The one thing about the opener is that the NFL almost never schedules a cross-conference game. However, that doesn't mean Eagles-Chiefs won't happen. Since 2009, there have been two cross-conference openers: one came last season (Bills-Rams) and the other one was a Super Bowl rematch (Panthers-Broncos in the 2016 opener), so Eagles-Chiefs could definitely happen.

Based on the fact that Super Bowl LVII was the second-most watched game in NFL history -- and third-most watched show in television history -- I'm guessing those ratings might be enough to get Eagles-Chiefs put into the opener.

To check out Shanna's full explanation for her rankings, be sure to click here.

4. Five teams that could surprise everyone in 2023

One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst-to-first.

Last year, that team was the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went from the worst record in the NFL in 2021 to a playoff spot in 2022. The Jags' rebound is probably going to give a lot teams hope for 2023, so Cody Benjamin decided to take a look at five teams who will likely improve upon their records next season. These aren't necessarily teams that will go from worst-to-first, just teams that could surprise us by being way better than they were in 2022.

Last year, Cody hit a home run by listing the Jaguars as his top turnaround team, so let's check out who he has this year:

1. Bears (2022 record: 3-14)

2. Broncos (2022 record: 5-12)

3. Colts (2022 record: 4-12-1)

4. Jets (2022 record: 7-10)

5. Rams (2022 record: 5-12)

If you want to know why Cody has the Bears at the top of his list, be sure to click here.

5. 15 NFL stars who could have a new team in 2023

The 2023 offseason could be one of the craziest ever in the NFL and that's because we could see more than a dozen big-named players get moved this year. Some of those players could get traded while others could be cut as a cap casualty, but whatever the reason, there's a good chance their time could be coming to an end with their current team.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry made a list of stars who could switch teams this offseason and here are 10 of the guys that he thinks could be on the move:

If you want the full explanation for why these guys might be on the move, then be sure to click here to read Corry's entire story.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Rex Ryan could soon be returning to the NFL

