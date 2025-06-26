The big moves of the 2025 NFL offseason may be over. Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf are Pittsburgh Steelers. George Pickens is a Dallas Cowboy. Deebo Samuel is a Washington Commander. And odds are, with minicamps in the books and training camps around the corner, we won't have too much more player movement that rivals the name recognition of those swaps; even Kirk Cousins is publicly anticipating staying put.

That doesn't mean NFL teams are done exploring the market, however. In many ways, all 32 are just beginning the process of refining their offseason depth charts. And now that the calendar is well past May, enabling certain veteran contracts to become more expendable, a handful of high-profile players figure to be the subject of last-minute trade talks. Are said players very likely to be dealt? Not necessarily. But there's always room for a couple of summer blockbusters.

With that in mind, here are five trade proposals ahead of the 2025 season, including another offensive move by the Steelers and a big swing for a five-time Pro Bowler by Denver:

Alvin Kamara to the Broncos

Why it makes sense: Kamara may be a Saints mainstay, but he's approaching 30 with an annual injury history, and New Orleans isn't necessarily geared to compete for meaningful wins in 2025 with a rookie coach and quarterback in Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough, respectively. The Broncos, meanwhile, could still use additional big-play weapons for Bo Nix. And their coach, Sean Payton, was responsible for drafting and unleashing Kamara during his time with the Saints. So what if Denver signed J.K. Dobbins and drafted RJ Harvey? Payton wants depth to win on the ground, and besides, Kamara's best attribute is collecting passes out of the backfield; he could be Nix's top safety valve.

Noah Fant to the Steelers

Why it makes sense: Even after securing Metcalf as their new No. 1 wideout, the Steelers have reportedly been sniffing around for pass catchers Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts -- would seem to be readily available in Seattle. The Seahawks spent a second-round draft pick on fellow tight end Elijah Arroyo, whose athleticism could quickly vault him into a starting role, and trading Fant would save the team close to $9 million in 2025, the last year of the veteran's deal. As a bonus, Fant previously spent three years working alongside current Steelers assistant Zach Azzanni in Denver.

Jalen Ramsey to the Chargers

Why it makes sense: Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have basically been broadcasting the cornerback's trade availability for weeks, anticipating a breakup less than one year after the two sides struck a lucrative contract extension. And early indications are Ramsey would prefer to land in Los Angeles. A reunion with the Rams makes sense given their title aspirations and secondary needs, but the Chargers were reportedly close to swinging a major deal for Metcalf earlier this offseason, so they could be even more primed to part with real draft capital, this time to shore up the back end of Jesse Minter's defense. They've still got north of $25 million in 2025 salary cap space.

Why it makes sense: Minnesota spent big to address both trenches this offseason, but the one non-quarterback spot that lacks top-end answers is the secondary, now sans veteran starters like Stephon Gilmore and Camryn Bynum. Forward-thinking general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in the Browns' front office when Cleveland spent a first-rounder on Newsome in 2021, and at just 25, the former Northwestern standout has the upside to become a longer-term option for Brian Flores' defense. Why would the Browns give up such a young chess piece? Despite his draft reputation, Newsome managed just three starts in Jim Schwartz's unit in 2024, and he's headed into a contract year.

