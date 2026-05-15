We'll need to wait a little while longer for Sunday night, but we now know what to look forward to. With the NFL's release of the full 2026 regular season schedule, we have the entire "Sunday Night Football" slate to sink our teeth into. In all, there will be 18 games in the primetime window that'll cap off our Sundays throughout the fall.

First up, when it comes to games kicking off on Sunday night, it will be an NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 1. The Cowboys will be a popular staple in this window, as they are slated to appear on Sunday night three times, tying them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most in the NFL.

The NFL also heads abroad during this window, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers squaring off in Mexico City in Week 11.

Below, we'll roll out the entire "Sunday Night Football" slate.

2025 'Thursday Night Football' schedule