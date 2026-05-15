'Sunday Night Football' 2026 NFL schedule: Full slate beginning with Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1
From a Week 1 NFC East clash to a Mexico City showdown, the 2026 SNF slate is packed with intrigue
We'll need to wait a little while longer for Sunday night, but we now know what to look forward to. With the NFL's release of the full 2026 regular season schedule, we have the entire "Sunday Night Football" slate to sink our teeth into. In all, there will be 18 games in the primetime window that'll cap off our Sundays throughout the fall.
First up, when it comes to games kicking off on Sunday night, it will be an NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 1. The Cowboys will be a popular staple in this window, as they are slated to appear on Sunday night three times, tying them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most in the NFL.
The NFL also heads abroad during this window, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers squaring off in Mexico City in Week 11.
Below, we'll roll out the entire "Sunday Night Football" slate.
2025 'Thursday Night Football' schedule
|Week (Date)
|Matchup
Week 1 (Sept. 13)
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|Week 2 (Sept. 20)
|Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs
|Week 3 (Sept. 27)
|Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
|Week 4 (Oct. 4)
|Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
|Week 5 (Oct. 11)
|Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
|Week 6 (Oct. 18)
|Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
|Week 7 (Oct. 25)
|Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks
|Week 8 (Nov. 1)
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
|Week 9 (Nov. 8)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
|Week 10 (Nov. 15)
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|Week 11 (Nov. 22)
|Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City)
|Week 12 (Nov. 29)
|New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
|Week 13 (Dec. 6)
|Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 14 (Dec. 13)
|Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers
|Week 15 (Dec. 20)
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16 (Dec. 27)
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
|Week 17 (Jan. 3)
|Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers
|Week 18 (Jan. 10)
|TBD