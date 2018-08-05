NFL Super Bowl 2019 odds: Predictions, best picks, teams to fade from top-rated Vegas expert

It's the most wonderful time of year. Preseason football has officially kicked off and we're just a few short weeks away from the start of the regular season. Even though Super Bowl 53 is over six months away, everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors are evaluating the latest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and locking in their 2019 Super Bowl picks. Despite falling short last season, oddsmakers still favor the New England Patriots to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, listing them at 6-1 on the 2019 Super Bowl odds board. However, there are plenty of other Super Bowl 2019 contenders, with 15 NFL teams going off at 20-1 or better.

Before you make your 2019 Super Bowl picks, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say.



White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.



If you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000.



White has analyzed the latest Super Bowl 53 odds and identified major errors from Vegas oddsmakers. He's sharing those selections over at SportsLine.



We'll give one away: White likes the value on the Saints at 18-1. He likes the balance they achieved on offense last season amid the integration of explosive running back Alvin Kamara. He also notes they made huge strides with their long-maligned defense.



Behind the always-reliable Drew Brees, the Saints finished last season with the NFL's No. 2-ranked offense, averaging 391.2 yards and 28 points. They fought their way from the league's worst defense early in the season to finish No. 17, allowing 336.5 yards and 20.4 points. They're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

One shocker: White is completely fading the Texans, saying they are extremely overpriced with Super Bowl 2019 odds of 16-1, even with Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt returning from injury this season.



"It's exciting that the Texans are getting quarterback Deshaun Watson back, but this is a team with a lot of holes on both sides of the ball," White told SportsLine. "I don't trust one player on Houston's offensive line to keep Watson safe, and while I do like the upside of new left tackle Julie'n Davenport, he's proven nothing to this point and is certainly a step back from Duane Brown. Plus, The Texans' defense gave up the most points in the league last year, and it'll take a lot more than better health to turn this into a championship-level unit."

The Texans sputtered mightily down the stretch last season after losing Watson, losing nine of their last 10 and hemorrhaging points to the Jaguars (45), Steelers (34), and Seahawks (41), just to name a few. They allowed an average of 27.3 points, almost two more than the lowly Browns.

Instead, White is eyeing two teams getting 40-1 Super Bowl odds or longer, and one of them didn't even win six games last season.



Who is White backing to win the 2019 Super Bowl? And which massive long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's NFL futures bets and analysis for Super Bowl LIII, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.



Patriots - 6-1

Rams - 10-1

Vikings - 10-1

Steelers - 10-1

Eagles - 10-1

Packers - 14-1

Falcons - 16-1

Texans - 16-1

Jaguars - 16-1

Chargers - 16-1

Saints - 18-1

Raiders - 18-1

49ers - 20-1

Chiefs - 20-1

Giants - 20-1

Lions - 25-1

Titans - 25-1

Cowboys - 30-1

Seahawks - 40-1

Broncos - 40-1

Panthers - 40-1

Redskins - 50-1

Ravens - 50-1

Colts - 60-1

Browns - 80-1

Bengals - 80-1

Dolphins - 80-1

Bills - 80-1

Bears - 80-1

Buccaneers - 80-1

Jets - 80-1

Cardinals - 100-1