NFL Super Bowl 2019 odds: Predictions, picks, teams to fade from proven Vegas expert

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season is quickly approaching. With just a few short weeks before the season officially kicks off, Average Joes and professional bettors alike are analyzing the latest NFL Super Bowl 2019 odds to win and locking in their picks. The New England Patriots enter the season as the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at 6-1 Super Bowl 53 odds, while the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are listed at 10-1. The Steelers, Rams and Vikings are also going off at 10-1.

White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.



If you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000.



We'll give one away: White likes the value on the Saints at 18-1. He likes the balance they achieved on offense last season amid the integration of explosive running back Alvin Kamara. He also notes they made huge strides with their long-maligned defense.



Behind the always-reliable Drew Brees, the Saints finished last season with the NFL's No. 2-ranked offense, averaging 391.2 yards and 28 points. They fought their way from the league's worst defense early in the season to finish No. 17, allowing 336.5 yards and 20.4 points. They're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

One massive shocker: White is all over the Baltimore Raves as a value pick, saying they are extremely under-priced with Super Bowl odds 2019 of 25-1.



"The Ravens were a fluke TD away from making the playoffs last year and they unquestionably got better in the offseason," White told SportsLine. "The passing game features some actual weapons and Joe Flacco is more motivated with his eventual successor in tow. Don't forget that the offensive line is going to be healthier this year after being decimated by injury last season. I think the Ravens have a better shot to win the AFC North than people expect and they're a fine lottery ticket to win Super Bowl 53 as well."

Patriots - 6-1

Rams - 10-1

Vikings - 10-1

Steelers - 10-1

Eagles - 10-1

Saints - 14-1

Packers - 12-1

Falcons - 16-1

Jaguars - 16-1

Chargers - 16-1

Chiefs - 20-1

Raiders - 20-1

Texans - 20-1

Titans - 25-1

Ravens - 25-1

49ers - 30-1

Giants - 30-1

Cowboys - 30-1

Panthers - 30-1

Broncos - 40-1

Colts - 40-1

Lions - 60-1

Seahawks - 60-1

Redskins - 100-1

Browns - 80-1

Bengals - 80-1

Dolphins - 100-1

Bears - 100-1

Jets - 100-1

Cardinals - 100-1

Bills - 200-1

Buccaneers - 200-1